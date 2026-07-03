Dow Hits a New All-Time High on Thursday After Shockingly Weak June Jobs Report Eases Fed Rate Hike Fears

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a new all-time intraday high Thursday and closed sharply higher after a dramatically weaker-than-expected June jobs report gave investors fresh confidence that the Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates, reversing a cautious posture that had built up through the first two days of the trading week.

The blue-chip index gained 350.64 points, or 0.67%, to close at 52,655.88, setting a record closing high and erasing the modest losses from the prior two sessions when profit-taking in semiconductor stocks and a reset of expectations around artificial intelligence spending had dragged the index back from its second-quarter record close. The S&P 500 also gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by the same margin, rebounding after Tuesday's chip-driven selloff.

The catalyst was the Labor Department's June nonfarm payrolls report, released Thursday instead of its usual Friday timing because U.S. financial markets will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, which falls on Saturday this year. The report showed the U.S. economy added just 57,000 jobs in June, well below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 115,000 and down sharply from the revised 122,000 added in May. The unemployment rate, however, dipped modestly to 4.2% from 4.3%, offering an offsetting signal that the labor market, while softening in terms of hiring, has not deteriorated enough to raise fresh concerns about a broader economic slowdown.

Bradford Smith, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said the report shifted the Fed's calculus in a market-friendly direction. "As we are learning how the Fed reaction function will form under Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh, this print takes some of the pressure off of the inflation fighting institution to hike near term," Smith said.

The two-year Treasury note yield fell immediately after the data, reflecting a rapid repricing of rate expectations by bond investors, as the combination of softer job creation and a stable unemployment rate gave the Fed room to stay put rather than tighten further. The rate-sensitive move in bonds rippled through equities, with interest-rate-sensitive sectors including financials and real estate investment trusts among the session's stronger performers.

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Thursday's rally extended what has been a remarkable year for U.S. equities. The second quarter, which closed Tuesday, produced the strongest three-month gain for all three major indices since 2020, with the Dow rising more than 12% over the quarter, the S&P 500 climbing roughly 14% and the Nasdaq surging approximately 20%. For the first half of 2026 as a whole, the Dow gained 8.9%, its best first-half performance since 2021, while the S&P 500 rose 9.6% and the Nasdaq climbed 12.8%, reflecting the outsized contribution of artificial intelligence-related technology stocks to the broader market's advance.

Not every sector participated equally in Thursday's advance. Alphabet fell approximately 1% after the European Court of Justice upheld a 4.1 billion euro antitrust fine originally levied against Google in 2018 for giving its own applications preferential treatment on Android-powered devices, removing any remaining hope the company had of overturning the penalty after years of legal challenges. Shares of Bending Spoons, the Italian technology company whose public market debut on the Nasdaq Wednesday had sent its stock soaring nearly 40%, pulled back 7% Thursday after its dramatic opening-day rally drew profit-takers.

Palantir Technologies advanced approximately 4% after D.A. Davidson upgraded the AI software and defense company to Buy from Neutral. Analyst Gil Luria cited competitive advantages and an improved valuation as drivers of the upgrade, adding to the string of analyst actions that have surrounded the stock since its sharp decline from earlier highs bottomed out near the 52-week low hit less than two weeks ago.

The session also highlighted the ongoing tug-of-war within the technology sector between companies that have successfully articulated a concrete path to monetizing their AI investments and those still primarily absorbing the costs of that buildout. Meta Platforms, which surged 8.8% Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the company would launch a cloud business to sell its excess computing capacity to external customers, gained further ground Thursday in the afternoon, while Microsoft, which rose 3% Wednesday, added to those gains. Chipmakers including Micron, which had fallen more than 10% Tuesday in a round of profit-taking following its historic run, stabilized somewhat on Thursday.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who spoke at the European Central Bank's Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal on Wednesday, touched on the inflation outlook in comments that the market initially struggled to interpret given their careful, balanced tone.

"We've seen that prices are too high," Warsh said, reaffirming the Fed's commitment to restoring price stability without providing a direct signal about the timing or direction of the next policy move.

Thursday's jobs number materially shifted that calculus, giving the Fed chair a weaker labor market backdrop against which to calibrate upcoming decisions. Futures markets subsequently priced in a lower probability of another rate hike at the Fed's next scheduled meeting later this month, and several Wall Street economists who had been divided on the path forward now cited the June employment report as evidence the Fed's tightening cycle is more likely over than not.

With U.S. markets closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday and the long weekend ahead, Thursday's session also carried the typical light trading volume associated with pre-holiday closings, which can amplify moves in both directions relative to what would occur on a normal trading day. Volume was notably below its 20-day average for most of the session even as the price action tracked robustly higher, suggesting the gains were driven as much by the absence of sellers as by aggressive new buying.

Markets reopen Monday, July 6, when attention is expected to quickly shift toward the Federal Reserve's next policy decision later in the month, the next round of quarterly earnings from major corporations, and the continued development of the World Cup knockout bracket, which continues through the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.