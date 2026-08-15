FTSE 100 Falls For A Fifth Straight Session As Mining And Pharma Stocks Weigh On London

LONDON — Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index closed lower Friday, extending its losing streak to a fifth consecutive session, as weakness in mining and pharmaceutical stocks offset an initially positive open driven by cooling U.S. inflation data.

The index closed down 22.56 points, or 0.21%, at 10,750.11. Trading ranged between a session high of 10,789.71 and a low of 10,723.66, following a previous close of 10,772.67. The FTSE 250, which tracks a broader set of mid-cap companies, moved in the opposite direction, ending up 29.71 points, or 0.1%, at 24,867.42, while the AIM All-Share index closed slightly higher at 800.92.

Friday's session began on a stronger note, with London stocks initially set to open around 0.3% higher after Wall Street closed at fresh record highs overnight. That optimism followed a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading, which eased concerns about the Federal Reserve pursuing further interest rate increases and helped lift global risk appetite heading into the European trading day. The FTSE 100 briefly climbed as high as 10,846 in early trading before steadily giving back those gains through the rest of the session.

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Mining stocks emerged as the primary drag on the index. Antofagasta led the declines, falling more than 3.7% after the company cut its copper production outlook, according to Trading Economics data. Fellow miners Glencore, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining all declined by more than 2%, while Anglo American slipped roughly 1.8%, as weaker industrial metal prices weighed broadly across the sector. Pharmaceutical stocks added to the pressure, with AstraZeneca and GSK both falling more than 2%, ranking among the session's steepest individual losses.

Not every part of the market moved lower. The Sage Group, Experian and Relx were among the day's top performers, posting gains of 3.92%, 3.81% and 2.69%, respectively. Energy stocks also showed relative resilience, with Shell and BP trading slightly higher as oil prices remained supported amid ongoing tensions tied to the broader U.S.-Iran standoff, which continued to weigh on sentiment even as Friday's specific market moves were driven more directly by the mining and pharmaceutical sectors.

David Morrison, senior analyst at Trade Nation, said Friday's decline capped off an underwhelming week for London shares, one that left analysts debating whether the pullback reflected typical seasonal thinness in summer trading or something more significant. "It looks as if momentum on London is picking up to the downside," Morrison said, pointing to the accumulating losses across the week as a signal worth watching closely in the sessions ahead.

For the week overall, the FTSE 100 finished down 1.4%, a notable pullback for the index following a stretch of relative stability. The FTSE 250 posted a modest weekly gain of 0.1%, while the AIM All-Share climbed 0.3% over the same period, reflecting a divergence between the large-cap index, weighed down heavily by its outsized exposure to mining and commodity-linked stocks, and the broader market.

Friday's session also unfolded against the backdrop of fresh UK economic data, with investors continuing to digest the latest gross domestic product figures released earlier in the week. Weakness in the mining sector had already been a recurring theme across the preceding sessions, with Thursday's trading also dragged lower by declines in the same group of resource-linked stocks even as broader UK GDP data offered a mixed picture of domestic economic momentum.

The FTSE 100's struggles this week stand in contrast to the record-setting run enjoyed by U.S. markets over the same period, with the S&P 500 closing at a fresh all-time high Thursday after clearing the 7,800 mark for the first time in the index's history. That divergence highlighted how sector composition has shaped each market's performance differently in recent sessions, with London's heavier weighting toward mining, energy and pharmaceutical companies leaving the index more exposed to commodity price swings and company-specific earnings disappointments than the more technology-heavy U.S. benchmarks.

Looking ahead, market participants are likely to continue monitoring commodity prices, particularly industrial metals, along with any further developments in the geopolitical situation surrounding Iran and its potential impact on oil markets, as key factors likely to shape the FTSE 100's performance heading into the following week. With the index having now logged losses in five straight sessions, investors will also be watching closely for any signs of stabilization once the current run of company-specific pressures, particularly within the mining sector, begins to ease.