ASX 200 Falls For A Third Straight Session As CBA Shares Slump Following FY26

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third consecutive session Thursday, dragged lower by continued weakness in Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares even as the lender posted annual profit growth broadly in line with expectations.

The index was down 46.0 points, or 0.50%, to 9,163.4 as of 12:21 p.m. Sydney time, extending Wednesday's 0.45% decline, when the benchmark closed at 9,209.4 points after a session dominated by disappointing technology stocks and a heavy corporate earnings calendar.

Commonwealth Bank, Australia's largest lender by market value, remained at the center of Thursday's session after reporting its full-year results a day earlier. The bank's cash profit came in comfortably ahead of Morgan Stanley's expectations, aided by softer-than-expected expenses and a lower impairment charge. Despite the earnings beat, CBA shares extended a decline that began immediately following the results release, with market commentary attributing the continued weakness in part to the bank's confirmation of a slump in mortgage lending following the federal budget, a factor that appeared to overshadow the otherwise solid headline profit figures for investors focused on the bank's forward growth trajectory.

Justin Lin, an investment analyst at Global X ETFs, said the broader pullback across Australian shares this week likely reflected investors positioning for the heart of reporting season rather than any deeper shift in sentiment. "Today's move seems most likely just a short-term blip and investors seem to be squaring up for August earnings season, locking in some profits," Lin said, adding that with company-specific results back in focus, broader macroeconomic concerns may "temporarily take a back seat" as investors sift through individual earnings reports.

Jun Bei Liu, founder and portfolio manager at Ten Cap, said she expected a mixed showing from the banking sector this reporting season. "Expecting a little soft results from the banks as their margin will continue to be under pressure, and limited ability to deliver more capital return," Liu said, noting that Westpac and ANZ Group are scheduled to report their own quarterly results Friday and Saturday, respectively, following Commonwealth Bank's lead. Liu added that results from companies outside the banking sector were likely to look considerably stronger, citing resilient economic conditions and easing inflationary pressure as supportive factors for corporate earnings more broadly this season.

Thursday's session also featured a particularly dense slate of major companies reporting results, including Telstra Group, Insurance Australia Group, Origin Energy, ASX Ltd and Treasury Wine Estates, making it one of the busiest single days of the current reporting period. Elsewhere in the results calendar, jobs classifieds company Seek Ltd drew a downgrade from Bell Potter following its full-year results, with the broker cutting its rating to hold from buy and reducing its price target to $15.20 from $18.58, after concluding the stock's shares were now fully valued following the report.

Energy stocks faced a modestly softer session after oil prices eased slightly overnight. According to Bloomberg data, West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.4% to $82.86 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 0.35% to $88.61 a barrel, even as reports emerged of vessel attacks in the Gulf of Oman, underscoring the continued volatility surrounding Middle East shipping routes despite Thursday's modest pullback in prices. The softer crude backdrop weighed on ASX-listed energy producers, including Woodside Energy Group and Santos, both of which were expected to face a comparatively soft session as a result.

Thursday's decline continues a broader pattern of caution that has characterized the ASX 200 through the opening stretch of August's reporting season. The benchmark is entering the period with expectations for its first year of profit growth in four years, though that growth remains heavily concentrated in the resources sector. Industrial earnings outside of mining are forecast to grow by roughly 2.6%, below the underlying inflation rate of approximately 3.6%, meaning many non-resource companies are effectively expected to post earnings declines in real terms even while reporting nominal profit growth.

That backdrop has been further shaped by the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy path this year. The central bank raised its cash rate three times during 2026, in February, March and May, lifting it from 3.60% to 4.35%, before holding steady at its subsequent meetings, including its most recent decision on August 11, which landed in the middle of the current reporting season. Analysts have said company commentary on funding costs and consumer demand is likely to carry additional weight this earnings season given that backdrop of a still-elevated cash rate.

Despite the choppy start to reporting season, some market commentary has pointed to potential upside from currently subdued expectations, arguing that a reporting period widely anticipated to be difficult can often produce positive surprises precisely because expectations and investor positioning have already been set defensively heading in.

With Westpac and ANZ both due to report in the coming days, alongside a continued wave of results from companies across the industrial, retail and healthcare sectors, investors are likely to keep a close watch on whether the banking sector's soft start to reporting season proves to be an isolated dynamic tied to CBA specifically, or a signal of broader margin pressure likely to weigh on the sector as a whole through the remainder of August.