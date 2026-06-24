ASX 200 Holds Near 8,785 as Commodity Slump and Wall Street Tech Rout Weigh on Sentiment

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Wednesday, dipping 2.2 points, or 0.03%, to 8,784.8, after sliding for four consecutive sessions as a sharp overnight selloff in commodity prices and a continued rout in U.S. technology stocks kept investors on the defensive heading into key local inflation data.

A Fourth Straight Day of Declines

Australia's ASX 200 fell 29 points, or 0.3%, to close at 8,787 on Tuesday, sliding for a fourth straight session and reversing early gains as U.S. equity futures turned muted following a sharp selloff in tech and chipmakers that dragged Wall Street lower overnight.

Commodity Prices Tumble Overnight

The session's weakness traced in large part to a broad-based decline in commodity prices that accelerated significantly after the local market had already closed. Commodity prices were mostly down around 1-2% when the ASX closed on Tuesday, but selling accelerated overnight, with sharp declines for copper, down 3.7%, aluminum, down 3.0%, and gold, down 1.9%, among others.

A Bank of America Warning on U.S. Rates

Adding to the cautious tone, a fresh call from a major Wall Street bank on the path of U.S. interest rates rattled sentiment heading into Wednesday's session. A Bank of America note called for three Fed hikes in 2026, with markets now pricing out cuts entirely — a dramatically more hawkish outlook than investors had been pricing in just weeks earlier.

Investors Bracing for Key Inflation Data

Much of the market's caution centers on local economic data due in the coming days that could shape the Reserve Bank of Australia's next policy decision. Traders awaited May CPI data later in the day, with forecasts pointing to faster annual inflation after April's 4.2% but a rare monthly decline, the first in nine months. Labor market figures due Thursday also kept sentiment cautious, with investors looking for any signal that could shift expectations following the Reserve Bank's decision to hold rates steady last week.

Sector Performance Was Mixed

Despite the broader softness, Wednesday's session showed a divided picture across different parts of the market. Gains in tech services, consumer, healthcare, and commercial sectors helped offset weakness in non-energy and energy minerals. Early local movers included Lynas Rare Earths, up 2.5%, CSL Ltd., up 2.3%, and Aristocrat Leisure, up 1.5%. Two of the four big banks also posted modest gains.

On the downside, Genesis Minerals slipped 3.6%, followed by Greatland Resources, down 3.5%, Insurance Australia Group, down 2.2%, and Perseus Mining, down 1.4%.

Energy Stocks Face Their Own Pressure

Beyond the broader commodity weakness, Australia's energy sector faced specific headwinds tied to falling oil prices overnight. ASX 200 energy shares Beach Energy and Santos could have a poor session after oil prices fell again overnight, continuing a pattern that has weighed on the sector throughout the week.

A Notable Refinery Update From Viva Energy

Among individual corporate developments, Viva Energy provided an update on its recovery from an earlier fire at one of its key facilities. Viva Energy dropped 3% after confirming its Geelong refinery will restart this week following April's fire but will operate without its alkylation unit until 2027, curbing gasoline output in the interim.

Mining Names Under Continued Pressure

The broader weakness in metals prices has continued to weigh on Australia's resource-heavy mining sector throughout the week. Miners were also weighed down, with Northern Star down 2.8%, Evolution Mining off 2.2%, and Fortescue easing 1.5% in recent sessions, reflecting the direct pass-through impact of softer gold and base metals pricing on the country's major producers.

Lynas Rare Earths Bucks the Trend

Despite the broader weakness across mining and resources, one specialty producer found support from a geopolitical development that reinforced its market position. Lynas Rare Earths gained after China expanded export controls on dual-use materials, reinforcing its premium as the largest non-Chinese producer of separated rare earths — a dynamic that has continued to benefit the company as global supply chains seek alternatives to Chinese rare earth production.

A Notable Corporate Deal in the Energy Services Space

Among Wednesday's corporate news, infrastructure services company Tasmea announced a significant acquisition aimed at diversifying its business into new markets. Tasmea has agreed to acquire integrated energy services provider JPS Group for total consideration of up to $75 million, diversifying into LNG and gas infrastructure markets. The deal includes an upfront consideration of $50 million, comprising $24.5 million in cash and $25.6 million in scrip, with an earn-out of up to $25 million in cash across fiscal years 2027 through 2030, tied to JPS hitting a maintainable EBIT target of at least $12 million a year. JPS serves a Tier-1 client base including Chevron, Woodside, Shell, and Santos under more than 10 long-term agreements.

Nickel Industries Expands Into Indonesia

Separately, Nickel Industries announced a significant investment in Indonesia's electric vehicle battery supply chain. Nickel Industries will invest US$169 million for a 17.5% stake in the PT Teluk Metal Industry HPAL project in Indonesia, deepening its push into the EV battery supply chain. The project is described as one of the last large-scale opportunities of its kind following the Indonesian government's moratorium on new projects in the sector.

Baby Bunting Cuts Profit Guidance

Among consumer-facing retailers, Baby Bunting issued a disappointing update tied to softer-than-expected trading. Baby Bunting has downgraded its FY26 profit guidance after softer-than-expected fourth-quarter trading, with prams and car safety dragging on sales. Pro forma net profit after tax is now seen at $16.0 million to $17.0 million, down roughly 11% on prior guidance. CEO Mark Teperson flagged three RBA rate rises in the second half and higher fuel prices as weighing on consumer spending and distribution costs.

A China Backdrop of Steady but Cooling Demand

Beyond domestic factors, developments in Australia's largest trading partner have also factored into the broader market mood this week. In China, the central bank kept lending rates unchanged for a 13th consecutive month despite cooling demand, with consumption and investment slowing in May — a dynamic that continues to weigh on sentiment toward Australia's commodity exporters given China's outsized role as a buyer of Australian resources.

A Modestly Positive Longer-Term Trend

Despite the recent four-session losing streak, the index's broader trajectory over the past year remains positive. Over the past month, the index has climbed 0.84% and is up 2.40% compared to the same time last year.

With May CPI data due Wednesday and labor market figures following Thursday, both seen as critical inputs for the Reserve Bank of Australia's next policy decision, the remainder of the trading week is likely to remain highly sensitive to those releases. Combined with the continued fallout from Bank of America's more hawkish U.S. rate-hike call and the ongoing technology-sector rout on Wall Street, Australian investors face a data-heavy and potentially volatile stretch ahead, with energy, mining, and rare earths stocks likely to remain the most directly exposed to further swings in global commodity prices.