ASX 200 Surges to Five-Month High as Rio Tinto Earnings and Wall Street Defensive Rotation Fuel Rally

Australia's benchmark stock index climbed to its highest level in nearly five months on Wednesday, extending a three-day rally as strong earnings from Rio Tinto and a global shift toward defensive stocks lifted local shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.92%, adding 82.5 points to trade at 9,030.3 by early afternoon in Sydney, according to index data. The gain built on a 1% advance earlier in the session that pushed the benchmark to its best level since March 4. The index has now risen roughly 3% over its last three trading sessions and is up about 3.5% for the year to date.

The rally tracked a broader move on Wall Street, where investors rotated out of high-flying technology and semiconductor stocks and into defensive sectors such as financials and healthcare. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% overnight while the S&P 500 added 0.2%, but the Nasdaq slipped 0.2% as chip stocks came under renewed pressure. That pattern repeated across Asia on Wednesday, with bank-heavy indexes acting as a haven from turbulence in technology shares.

JPMorgan's market intelligence team said its tactical positioning gauge was pointing toward further gains for the S&P 500. The signal is "now flashing a buy-signal," a marker that has historically preceded upside for the index, according to the bank's Andrew Tyler. The team cited lower bond yields, a weaker U.S. dollar and solid corporate earnings as tailwinds, aided by easing tensions between the United States and Iran and an expected interest-rate hold from the Federal Reserve this week. JPMorgan flagged crowding in semiconductor stocks as a key risk, along with the broader trajectory of the U.S.-Iran standoff.

Mining giant Rio Tinto was among the session's strongest performers, climbing more than 5% after reporting first-half underlying earnings rose 43% to $6.9 billion, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts. The company also lifted its interim dividend 43% to $3.4 billion, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization also higher. The results come as global miners navigate volatile commodity prices and a wave of half-year reporting that continues through August.

Healthcare stocks also posted sharp gains. Cyclopharm shares jumped more than 13% after its Technegas lung ventilation imaging agent was named "generally preferred when available" in the first update to U.S. lung imaging guidelines in 14 years. The recommendation, jointly issued by four nuclear medicine societies, is expected to drive broader adoption of the product across American hospitals.

Gold miners had a rougher session after bullion prices retreated. Gold futures fell 1.2% to just above US$4,027 an ounce, pressuring shares of Northern Star Resources and Westgold Resources. Vault Minerals reported June-quarter gold output in line with its earlier preliminary figures, alongside all-in sustaining costs that came in better than expected. The company also set fiscal 2027 production guidance and confirmed a merger with Genesis Minerals.

Elsewhere, drone-detection company DroneShield saw its shares pressured after Bell Potter cut its price target sharply, from $4.80 to $2.50, while maintaining a buy rating. The broker pointed to increased competition in the counter-drone technology market after DroneShield secured a smaller-than-expected share of a recent U.S. public safety contract round tied to security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The rotation into Australian equities has been underpinned in part by regional dynamics. Singapore's bank-heavy stock index has also drawn investor interest as an alternative haven from volatility in Asian technology markets, with DBS and OCBC among the region's biggest gainers. Fidelity Australia's Yeo Sui Chuan pointed to a favorable balance between growth prospects and valuations in the region's banking sector, noting attractive dividend yields alongside benefits from regional wealth flows and export growth.

Tuesday's session set the stage for the advance, with the ASX 200 fighting back from a soft start to close 0.6% higher at 8,947.8 points. Futures had pointed to a firmer open Wednesday, with SPI contracts up 72 points, or 0.8%, ahead of the local session, even as Wall Street's overnight moves were mixed.

The advance also comes against a backdrop of unusual turbulence in Asian technology markets. South Korea's KOSPI index has fallen sharply in recent sessions, down more than 10% in a single day this week and now off more than 55% from its mid-June peak, as a rout in chip-linked stocks intensifies. The moves followed a weekend report that Nvidia was in talks to provide a roughly $250 billion financial backstop for a major OpenAI data-center project, a development that has stoked investor concern about circular financing arrangements within the artificial intelligence industry.

Analysts said the S&P/ASX 200's comparatively defensive composition, with heavier weightings toward banks, miners and healthcare rather than high-growth technology names, has helped insulate it from the sharpest swings hitting regional tech-heavy markets.

The index has been range-bound between roughly 8,500 and 9,000 points for the past 16 weeks, with the 200-day moving average near 8,780 to 8,800 acting as a persistent point of gravity. With Australia's corporate reporting season now underway, market watchers say the coming weeks of earnings releases are likely to determine whether the benchmark can sustain a decisive break above that long-standing range.

Investors are also awaiting further clarity on domestic monetary policy, after Australia's latest inflation data played into expectations for the Reserve Bank's coming interest-rate decisions. Trading volumes were elevated across financials and mining stocks as the reporting season accelerates through August.