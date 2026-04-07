ASX 200 Surges 1.5% to 8,708.8 as Miners, Tech Rebound Amid Iran Deadline Jitters

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed sharply Tuesday, rising 129.3 points or 1.51% to close at 8,708.8 as bargain hunters piled into beaten-down miners and technology stocks, providing relief after a volatile period marked by Middle East tensions and an approaching U.S. deadline on Iran.

The benchmark Australian sharemarket index traded in a wide range during the session, hitting an intraday high near 8,804 before settling higher in afternoon trade around 3:07 p.m. AEST. The gain reversed much of Thursday's 1.06% decline to 8,579.5 ahead of the four-day Easter long weekend, with 10 of 11 sectors posting advances.

Resources and technology led the charge as investors rotated into cyclical and growth names that had suffered in recent sessions. Energy stocks also found support amid elevated oil prices, which hovered near multi-month highs on concerns over potential disruption to supply routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Guzman y Gomez (ASX: GYG) was among the standout performers, soaring nearly 18% after its quarterly sales update showed strong network growth, boosting sentiment in the consumer discretionary sector. Data center operator NextDC and several gold miners also posted double-digit percentage gains on production updates and safe-haven buying.

The rally came despite lingering global uncertainties. U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to fully reopen shipping lanes or face potential military action on power infrastructure kept markets on edge. Oil prices climbed as traders weighed risks to energy supplies, providing a tailwind for Australian resource companies while pressuring broader risk appetite in some Asian markets.

Analysts described the move as a relief rally and technical rebound rather than a fundamental shift. The ASX 200 had faced headwinds in recent weeks from elevated oil prices, inflation concerns tied to the Middle East conflict, and broader worries about stagflation risks. JBWere recently trimmed its year-end target for the index to 8,800, citing potential earnings downgrades from higher energy costs and slower GDP growth.

"Markets are looking through some of the near-term noise and snapping up quality names that sold off aggressively," one Sydney-based fund manager told reporters. "Miners in particular had been oversold, and any signs of de-escalation in geopolitics could extend the bounce."

Financials and consumer staples provided more modest support, while utilities and healthcare offered defensive stability. The Australian dollar traded little changed near 69 U.S. cents as traders balanced risk-on flows with commodity strength.

Wall Street provided a mildly positive lead overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edging higher on hopes that diplomatic efforts might avert further escalation in the Gulf. However, gains were capped as investors remained cautious ahead of key economic data and the Iran situation.

Locally, trading volume was solid as the market reopened after the holiday break. The broader All Ordinaries index mirrored the ASX 200's gains, rising around 1.4%.

The resources sector's outperformance reflected resilience in iron ore, copper and gold prices. Gold stocks benefited from their traditional safe-haven status amid geopolitical risks, with several ASX 200-listed producers reporting solid quarterly output and maintaining guidance.

Technology names rebounded as bargain hunters targeted interest-rate-sensitive stocks that had been punished by sticky inflation expectations. NextDC rose strongly on continued data center demand driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure needs.

The session highlighted the ASX 200's sensitivity to global commodity cycles and overseas developments. Australia's heavy weighting toward resources — including major players like BHP, Rio Tinto and Woodside — means shifts in oil, metals and energy prices often dictate direction.

Economists continue to watch the inflation impact from higher fuel costs. UBS recently revised Australian CPI forecasts higher, peaking around 5.5% year-on-year in the second quarter, while trimming GDP growth expectations. Persistent oil strength could delay anticipated Reserve Bank of Australia rate cuts, keeping pressure on household spending and rate-sensitive sectors.

Despite Tuesday's bounce, longer-term concerns linger. The index remains below recent highs, and some strategists warn of downside risks if Middle East tensions escalate or if China's economic recovery disappoints. Iron ore and coal, key Australian exports, face mixed demand signals from the world's second-largest economy.

Retail investors and self-managed super funds have shown selective buying in recent sessions, favoring dividend-paying miners and defensive names while reducing exposure to high-valuation growth stocks.

The ASX 200's year-to-date performance has been relatively flat amid volatility, contrasting with stronger gains in prior years. Analysts note that while corporate earnings have held up reasonably well, valuation multiples have compressed as interest rates stayed higher for longer than expected.

Looking ahead, investors will monitor U.S. developments on Iran closely, along with upcoming domestic data including employment figures and inflation readings. Any signs of de-escalation could support further recovery, while renewed supply disruptions would likely boost energy stocks at the expense of broader market sentiment.

Corporate news flow remained active. Beyond Guzman y Gomez's sales beat, several companies provided quarterly updates that influenced sector moves. Gold producers Ramelius Resources and Capricorn Metals both lifted on production figures in line with guidance, underscoring operational resilience despite cost pressures.

Broader market breadth was positive, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a wide margin. Small-cap stocks in the ASX Small Ordinaries also participated in the rally, gaining over 1.3%.

Market watchers cautioned that volatility is likely to persist. "This is a headline-driven market right now," said one strategist. "Traders are reacting to geopolitics more than domestic fundamentals."

The Australian sharemarket's performance Tuesday provided a welcome reprieve for superannuation balances and investment portfolios after a choppy start to April. However, with Trump's deadline looming and oil prices elevated, caution remains the watchword for the remainder of the week.

For individual investors, the session underscored the importance of diversification across sectors. Those overweight in resources enjoyed the day's gains, while balanced portfolios benefited from the broad-based advance.

As trading wound down, the focus shifted to Wednesday's session and any overnight news from Washington or Tehran. A peaceful resolution would likely extend the relief rally; escalation could see risk assets come under renewed pressure.

The ASX 200's move to 8,708.8 caps a session of resilience, but the path forward depends heavily on developments far beyond Australian shores. In the meantime, resource-heavy portfolios and selective tech names appear to have found temporary favor among local investors.