FTSE 100 Climbs to 10,460 on Energy Gains as UK Index Snaps Losing Streak in May 2026

LONDON — The FTSE 100 rose 0.16% to 10,460.46 on May 22, 2026, extending gains amid strength in energy stocks as the blue-chip index moved to end a four-week losing streak.

The benchmark closed the previous session at 10,443.47. It traded in a range between 10,435.53 and 10,497.22 during the session, according to data from the London Stock Exchange. Trading volume and broader market activity reflected ongoing investor focus on commodity prices and central bank expectations.

The index has shown resilience in 2026 after posting strong performance in 2025, when it gained nearly 22%, its best annual return since 2009. The FTSE 100 crossed the 10,000-point mark for the first time in January 2026 and reached an all-time high closing level of 10,910.55 on Feb. 27, 2026.

Sector and Stock Movements

Energy stocks led gains on May 22 amid higher oil prices linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East. BP rose 2.92%, Shell increased 2.32% and Centrica gained 2.53%. Other risers included Tesco and British American Tobacco.

Miners and industrial names showed mixed performance. Antofagasta fell 4.94% and Persimmon dropped 3.66%. Housebuilders faced pressure amid broader market dynamics.

Financial stocks provided support, with several banking and insurance names contributing to the positive close. The FTSE 250, which includes more domestically focused companies, rose 0.57% on the day.

Read more FTSE 100 Surges 166 Points to 10,379 as Rate-Cut Optimism and Mining Rally Lift London Markets FTSE 100 Surges 166 Points to 10,379 as Rate-Cut Optimism and Mining Rally Lift London Markets

Economic and Geopolitical Context

Data released earlier in the week eased expectations for an imminent Bank of England rate hike, providing relief to investors. UK retail sales and borrowing figures remained in focus as the central bank monitored inflation pressures.

Geopolitical developments involving the U.S. and Iran influenced commodity markets, with higher oil prices supporting energy producers while raising inflation concerns. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been cited in reports as a factor driving energy costs.

The FTSE 100's composition, with significant exposure to international revenue streams from mining, energy and financial sectors, has helped it outperform some global peers in recent periods. The index derives a substantial portion of earnings from outside the UK.

Year-to-Date and Historical Performance

Through mid-May 2026, the FTSE 100 has recorded gains of around 3% to 5% year-to-date, building on its 2025 performance. This contrasts with periods of underperformance in prior years relative to U.S. indices.

The index remains below its February 2026 peak but has recovered from recent monthly lows. Over the past 12 months, it has posted gains exceeding 19% according to some tracking data.

Analyst and Market Commentary

Reports indicated the FTSE 100 was positioned to snap a four-week losing streak as rate hike fears moderated. Pre-open trading on May 22 showed positive sentiment amid U.S.-Iran peace hopes.

Sector rotation has favored financials, miners and energy names in 2026. These areas benefited from rising metals prices, expectations of stronger global growth and anticipated interest rate adjustments.

Broader Market Environment

European equities traded mixed on the day, with the STOXX 600 showing limited movement. The German DAX declined 0.5%. U.S. markets were monitored for signals on Federal Reserve policy and corporate earnings.

UK gilt yields and currency movements influenced trading. The pound's level affected multinational earnings translation for FTSE 100 companies.

Constituent Highlights

Among notable movers, Croda International and Games Workshop featured in daily risers on specific corporate developments. BT Group showed gains in some sessions amid sector activity.

On the downside, companies such as Convatec Group and Auto Trader reported pressure following business updates and results that missed expectations in prior sessions.

The FTSE 100 includes 100 of the largest companies by market capitalization on the London Stock Exchange. Its constituents are reviewed quarterly, with adjustments impacting index weighting.

Outlook Factors

Market participants continue to watch oil prices, Middle East diplomacy and UK economic indicators. The Bank of England's next policy decision remains a key event. Corporate earnings from major FTSE 100 firms will provide further direction in coming weeks.

The index's long-term trajectory reflects its heavy weighting toward cyclical and commodity-linked sectors. Historical data shows the FTSE 100 began in 1984 at a base level of 1,000.

As of May 22, 2026, the FTSE 100's market capitalization for constituents stood at approximately £2.48 trillion. The index serves as a primary gauge of UK large-cap equity performance.

This report compiles market data, index movements and corporate announcements available through May 22, 2026. All figures are subject to final closing values and revisions by data providers.