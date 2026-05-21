NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares traded at $22.48, down 0.07 or 0.31%, in early trading on Thursday, May 21, 2026, as the video game retailer continued to navigate market reaction to its recent proposal to acquire eBay.

Read more GameStop Shares Slide 3% as Wall Street Doubts $56B eBay Bid Feasibility Amid Meme Stock Volatility GameStop Shares Slide 3% as Wall Street Doubts $56B eBay Bid Feasibility Amid Meme Stock Volatility

The stock closed at $22.55 on May 20, up 2.04% for the session with volume of approximately 6.32 million shares. It has fluctuated within a 52-week range of $19.93 to $35.81.

GameStop, led by Chairman and CEO Ryan Cohen, has been actively pursuing strategic initiatives. In early May 2026, the company made a $56 billion non-binding proposal to acquire eBay, which eBay's board rejected. Cohen has continued to increase GameStop's stake in eBay, raising it to 6.6% from about 5%.

The company has faced volatility tied to these developments. Shares rose on speculation around the potential deal but pulled back after eBay's rejection. Cohen has publicly criticized eBay's leadership, calling it "run by a bunch of losers" with "perverse financial incentives."

GameStop reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on March 24, 2026. For the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, net sales were $1.104 billion compared to $1.283 billion in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $291.4 million.

For the full fiscal year, net sales totaled $3.630 billion. The company has been shifting focus toward collectibles and technology initiatives while managing its traditional video game retail business.

GameStop's next earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 is scheduled for June 9, 2026. Analysts expect adjusted earnings per share around $0.04 to $0.08.

The company has maintained a strong cash position and no long-term debt. It has used its balance sheet for share buybacks in the past and strategic investments. Ryan Cohen, who previously founded Chewy, has driven efforts to transform GameStop beyond traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

Market capitalization stood near $10 billion in recent sessions. The stock has shown meme-stock characteristics with high short interest and retail investor attention, though volatility has moderated compared to 2021 peaks.

GameStop operates hundreds of stores across the U.S. and internationally, selling video games, hardware, collectibles and merchandise. It has expanded into e-commerce and launched initiatives in digital assets and technology partnerships.

Analysts have mixed views on the company's long-term strategy. Some see potential in Cohen's activist approach and diversification efforts, while others question the viability of major acquisitions like eBay amid competition from Amazon and specialized platforms.

Trading volume on May 21 remained active in early sessions. The broader market context included mixed performance in retail and technology sectors.

GameStop has approximately 120,000 employees and continues to adapt to industry shifts toward digital downloads and subscription services. It has emphasized customer experience with events, collectibles growth and store modernization.

The company's investor relations page directs inquiries about the eBay proposal to a dedicated email. No new updates on the proposal were announced on May 21.

Short interest and options activity remain elevated for GME, typical of its trading profile. The stock continues to attract attention from both institutional and retail investors.

GameStop has not provided new guidance beyond its most recent earnings release. Management has focused on operational efficiency, inventory management and exploring new revenue streams.

Investors will monitor developments around the eBay situation, upcoming earnings and any further strategic moves by leadership. The June 9 earnings call is expected to provide more insight into Q1 performance and full-year outlook.

The stock's performance reflects ongoing speculation around GameStop's transformation efforts and potential activist campaigns. Shares have traded in a relatively narrow range in recent weeks compared to historical volatility.