Elevra Lithium Stock Climbs 8.95% to $12.18 on North American Expansion and Capital Raise Momentum

NEW YORK — Elevra Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: ELVR, ASX: ELV) shares rose 8.95% to $12.18 in midday trading Thursday, May 21, 2026, extending recent gains as the company advances its North American lithium strategy following asset sales and new funding initiatives.

The dual-listed lithium producer and developer, formerly known as Sayona Mining, has refocused operations on North America. It operates North American Lithium (NAL), Canada's largest producing lithium mine, in joint venture with Piedmont Lithium.

Elevra announced on May 12, 2026, the purchase of Moblan offtake rights and released an updated scoping study for NAL expansion that projects faster growth and lower costs. The company also agreed to sell its interest in the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana to China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co.

On May 13, Elevra raised A$275 million through a placement and convertible notes to fund North American expansion and Moblan work. The company launched a share purchase plan open as of May 18.

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The March 2026 quarterly report, released in April, highlighted improved operational performance at NAL and positive cash flow generation. Record revenue figures were reported in prior quarters, with the company delivering strong spodumene production increases.

Elevra's FY26 half-year results released in February showed revenue of $86 million, up 8% from the prior period. The company generated positive underlying EBITDA of $1 million compared with a prior loss, and operating cash flow of $5 million. Cash balance stood at $81 million at the end of December 2025.

Unit operating costs declined 6% to $814 per dry metric ton. Net profit after tax reached $74 million. Production guidance for FY26 was revised to 180,000-190,000 tons of spodumene concentrate amid operational challenges.

The company's strategic shift includes divesting non-core African assets to concentrate resources on North American operations. The NAL expansion scoping study outlines accelerated development timelines and cost efficiencies.

Elevra signed a potential spodumene offtake MOU with a North American lithium producer. It continues to pursue partnerships and offtake agreements to secure revenue streams.

Market capitalization stands near $1.39 billion based on recent trading. The stock has shown volatility typical of the lithium sector, influenced by global EV demand, commodity prices and project developments.

Analysts have issued varied ratings. Macquarie downgraded the stock to Hold in mid-May. Other coverage highlights valuation metrics following recent share price movements.

The lithium market faces headwinds from price fluctuations but benefits from long-term demand tied to electric vehicles and energy storage. Elevra positions itself as a key North American supplier amid efforts to reduce reliance on overseas sources.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Elevra maintains dual listings to access international capital. The name change from Sayona Mining to Elevra Lithium became effective in September 2025.

Recent announcements include changes in substantial holdings and notifications regarding unquoted securities filed on May 18 and 20. The company hosts investor webcasts following quarterly reports.

Production at NAL achieved record quarterly spodumene output in prior periods, with improvements in recovery rates. The operation continues ramp-up efforts under joint-venture management.

Elevra's capital management includes the recent A$275 million raise, comprising placements, convertible notes and a securities purchase plan. Proceeds target NAL expansion and Moblan project advancement.

The Moblan project in Quebec represents another key asset in the company's Canadian portfolio. Acquisition of offtake rights strengthens commercial positioning.

Investors monitor lithium price trends, EV adoption rates and government policies supporting critical minerals. Canada Growth Fund has invested in related North American lithium projects.

Elevra reports quarterly activities under ASX and NASDAQ requirements. The March 2026 report advisory preceded detailed operational updates.

Trading volume on May 21 exceeded recent averages amid the price surge. The stock trades within its 52-week range, reflecting sector dynamics and company-specific news flow.

The company emphasizes sustainable practices and community engagement at its operating sites. Expansion plans incorporate environmental considerations aligned with North American regulatory standards.

Broader industry context includes consolidation and strategic realignments among lithium developers. Elevra's North American focus aligns with supply chain security priorities in the United States and Canada.

No dividends have been declared in recent periods as the company prioritizes growth and debt management. Future capital returns will depend on operational cash flows and market conditions.

Analyst models project revenue growth tied to production ramps and offtake agreements. Valuation discussions center on enterprise value relative to projected output and lithium pricing scenarios.

Elevra continues stakeholder communications through ASX releases, investor presentations and webcasts. The share purchase plan provides existing shareholders participation opportunities in the recent capital raise.

The stock's performance on May 21 reflects positive sentiment around funding secured for core projects and strategic divestments. Market participants await further updates on expansion timelines and production achievements.