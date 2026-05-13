VNET Stock Explodes 30% on Major Strategic Investor Deal Fueling AI Data Center Expansion

NEW YORK — VNET Group Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 30% in early trading Wednesday, surging to $11.74 as the Chinese data center operator announced a significant strategic investment that bolsters its balance sheet and accelerates growth in China's booming AI infrastructure sector.

The Nasdaq-listed company, a leading carrier-neutral internet data center services provider, revealed that PJ Millennium I and II funds will acquire up to 650 million Class A shares from existing sellers at $1.4486 per share, equivalent to about $8.69 per American Depositary Share. The deal could give the new investors up to 38.1% ownership upon closing, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Investor rights, lock-up agreements and voting pacts with founder Josh Sheng Chen aim to maintain stability and align interests. The transaction injects fresh capital and signals strong external confidence in VNET's position amid surging demand for AI-ready data centers in China.

The move comes as VNET prepares to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 26. Analysts expect continued strength from wholesale data center demand and AI workloads, following robust 2025 performance where the company beat revenue guidance and projected 15.6% to 18.6% growth for 2026.

VNET has aggressively expanded capacity to meet hyperscale and AI-driven needs. Its wholesale segment utilization rates remain high, with significant pre-committed capacity signaling robust future revenue visibility. The company plans substantial capital expenditures of RMB 10-12 billion in 2026 to support new campuses and liquid-cooling infrastructure tailored for high-density AI computing.

China's digital transformation and government push for technological self-reliance have created a tailwind for domestic data center providers. VNET's carrier-neutral model offers flexibility to major cloud players and enterprises avoiding single-vendor dependency, positioning it well against competitors like GDS Holdings.

The strategic investment follows a turbulent period that included a discounted $137.7 million equity raise earlier in 2026, the resignation of former CFO Qiyu Wang and removal from Goldman Sachs' Asia-Pacific Conviction List. Those events initially pressured the stock, but today's announcement appears to have shifted sentiment toward growth optimism.

Volume spiked dramatically on the news, with shares changing hands at multiples of average daily levels. The rally erased recent losses and pushed the stock well above recent trading ranges, though it remains far below analyst price targets that average around $15-$18.

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Wall Street has generally maintained constructive views. Jefferies and Bank of America have highlighted power reserve growth and AI demand as key positives. Consensus ratings lean Hold with upward revisions to targets reflecting improved liquidity and expansion plans.

VNET's business model centers on providing colocation, managed hosting and cloud-related services through extensive facilities across China. Its focus on sustainable energy and advanced cooling technologies aligns with national carbon goals while addressing the intense power demands of AI training and inference.

Challenges persist in the sector. Regulatory scrutiny over data security, energy consumption and foreign investment remains a factor. Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China could impact technology supply chains, though VNET's domestic focus offers some insulation. Leverage and capital intensity also require careful management, as evidenced by recent financing activities.

Broader market context supports the move. Global AI infrastructure spending continues its upward trajectory, with China emerging as a critical player despite export restrictions on advanced chips. VNET benefits from localized demand that is less exposed to U.S. sanctions compared to some peers.

For investors, today's surge underscores the volatility inherent in Chinese tech names. While the strategic deal provides a catalyst, execution on capacity ramp-up and margin improvement will determine whether the momentum sustains. Upcoming earnings will offer fresh insights into utilization rates and AI contract wins.

Analysts project strong earnings growth over the coming years, with some forecasting EPS expansion exceeding 45% annually. Valuation remains attractive on forward metrics for a high-growth infrastructure play, though dilution from recent raises tempers immediate per-share gains.

The data center sector in China faces intense competition, but VNET's scale, track record and now reinforced capital position provide competitive advantages. Management has emphasized disciplined growth, balancing expansion with financial prudence.

As trading continues, attention shifts to whether the stock can hold gains or if profit-taking emerges. Support levels from recent ranges and resistance near recent highs will be key technical markers. Longer-term, successful integration of new investors and delivery on 2026 guidance could pave the way for further rerating.

VNET's story reflects larger themes in global technology: the insatiable appetite for compute power, the rise of AI infrastructure as a distinct asset class and the strategic importance of data sovereignty in major economies. For a company once known primarily as 21Vianet, the evolution into an AI-era enabler marks a significant chapter.

Investors considering exposure should weigh the high-growth potential against execution risks, regulatory variables and broader China macro factors. Today's dramatic move highlights how quickly sentiment can shift on positive corporate developments in this dynamic sector.