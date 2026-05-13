ASX 200 Slumps 0.52% as CBA Plunges on Budget Tax Changes and Rising Bad Debts

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index fell sharply Wednesday, closing at 8,625.3 after shedding 45.4 points or 0.52 percent, as heavy selling in banking stocks — led by a near 10 percent crash in Commonwealth Bank — overshadowed gains in mining giants and reflected investor unease over the federal budget's tax reforms.

The benchmark extended its losing streak to four straight sessions amid caution following Tuesday night's 2026-27 federal budget, which included changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax that could slow mortgage lending growth. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation's largest lender, bore the brunt of the selling pressure after its quarterly update showed softer-than-expected profits and higher provisions for bad debts.

CBA shares plunged as much as 10 percent intraday to around $154-$155, marking one of its worst single-day drops in years. The bank reported a March quarter cash profit of approximately $2.7 billion, missing analyst forecasts by about 2 percent. A $316 million loan impairment charge, including a $200 million top-up to collective provisions linked to Middle East risks and a more cautious economic outlook, unnerved investors already digesting budget implications.

Other major banks also traded lower, though less dramatically, as analysts warned that proposed limits on negative gearing and adjustments to capital gains tax discounts could dampen housing market activity and credit growth. UBS and Morgan Stanley highlighted heightened downside risks for bank earnings multiples in the current environment.

Miners Provide Partial Offset

Strength in the resources sector helped limit the broader decline. BHP Group hit fresh all-time highs, climbing more than 3 percent as copper prices reached records and iron ore held steady around US$111 per tonne. Rio Tinto and other miners also advanced, reflecting resilience in Australia's commodity exports despite global uncertainties.

Materials stocks rose around 2-3 percent, cushioning the index as financials slumped nearly 4 percent. Discretionary stocks rebounded modestly after recent weakness, with Aristocrat Leisure surging over 12 percent following strong half-year results.

The session came after a mixed Wall Street close overnight, with the Dow Jones edging higher but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dipping on lingering inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions. Australia's market has now recorded its 16th decline in the past 19 sessions, pushing the index slightly into negative territory for the calendar year 2026.

Budget Reactions and Economic Context

Treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget, delivered Tuesday, focused on cost-of-living relief with measures including a new working Australians tax offset, fuel excise adjustments and targeted support amid persistent inflation pressures. However, property-related tax changes dominated market commentary, sparking fears of slower home loan demand in an already cautious lending environment.

ABS data released Wednesday showed new home loans slipping, adding to the negative sentiment around financial stocks. Economists noted that while the budget aims to ease household pressures from higher energy costs and interest rates, structural shifts in investment taxation could prompt a reallocation from growth assets toward dividend-paying stocks.

Geopolitical risks remain a backdrop. Heightened Middle East tensions and uncertainty around global trade have prompted banks to build buffers, with CBA explicitly citing revised macroeconomic assumptions and downside scenarios.

Broader Market Implications

The ASX 200's performance highlights the divergent fortunes across sectors. While banks, which have driven much of the market's gains in recent years, face headwinds, resource companies benefit from strong commodity prices. BHP recently overtook CBA as Australia's largest listed company by market capitalization, underscoring the shift toward miners.

Analysts at CommSec and others describe 2026 as a bumpy year for equities after strong prior gains. Volatility is expected to persist amid inflation, interest rate paths set by the Reserve Bank of Australia, and international developments. The index sits well below its February 2026 peak near 9,200 but remains up modestly over longer periods.

Investor sentiment appears mixed. Some view the pullback as a buying opportunity in quality names, particularly resources exposed to copper and iron ore demand from the energy transition and Chinese stimulus hopes. Others warn of further pressure on consumer-facing and financial stocks if cost-of-living strains linger.

Trading volume was solid, with broader participation as 62 percent of ASX 200 stocks closed higher despite the index decline — a sign of underlying breadth when excluding the heavy bank weighting. The Australian dollar traded around 0.72 US cents, reflecting cautious global risk appetite.

Looking Ahead

Market watchers will closely monitor upcoming earnings from remaining banks and corporates for further clues on economic health. The RBA's interest rate decisions later in the year could prove pivotal, especially if inflation eases as forecasted after peaking mid-2026.

For retail investors and superannuation funds, the day's moves serve as a reminder of sector rotation risks. Financial advisers suggest diversification remains key, balancing exposure to high-yielding banks with commodity plays and defensive stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200's 0.52 percent drop caps a challenging period for the benchmark, but selective strength in resources offers a counterbalance. As Australia digests the budget and navigates global crosscurrents, the market's resilience will be tested in coming sessions. Investors await fresh catalysts, from commodity trends to domestic policy implementation, that could steer the index's path through the remainder of 2026.