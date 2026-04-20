Dr Vivek Eranki: Clinicians Drive Injectables Boom, Leaving Hospital Stress To Build Businesses

Doctors and nurses are increasingly dominating Australia's fast-growing cosmetic injectables sector, with many clinicians choosing to step away from high-pressure hospital environments to establish their own practices and apply their medical expertise in a more balanced, flexible and patient-focused setting.

With 20 new Cosmetique franchise clinics opening over the coming months, the majority will be headed by doctors and nurses who have transitioned out of traditional healthcare roles to pursue ownership opportunities within the booming aesthetics and wellness industry.

Cosmetique is Australia's leading and fastest growing franchise brand of cosmetic skin care, injectables and laser hair removal clinics.

According to Dr Vivek Eranki, CEO of Cosmetique, the shift reflects a growing desire among healthcare professionals for autonomy, flexibility and sustainable careers, without leaving medicine altogether.

Dr Eranki is a highly respected business leader in the health and wellness sector. He holds qualifications in governance, finance, management and medicine and has an extensive track record as a CEO in the health, wellness and personal services industry. He has founded, scaled and exited ventures across various sectors, including allied health, occupational health, general and specialist healthcare

"Many doctors and nurses are experiencing burnout from chaotic hospital systems and relentless workloads," Dr Eranki said.

"Cosmetic injectables allow clinicians to continue practising medicine, apply their deep anatomical knowledge and deliver high-quality patient care, while also achieving a healthier lifestyle and business ownership."

A career pivot without leaving healthcare

Unlike traditional hospital roles, cosmetic medicine offers clinicians control over their schedules, environments and professional growth. For many, it represents an opportunity to practise preventative, wellness-focused care rather than reactive emergency treatment.

"Injectables are highly technical and medically driven," Dr Eranki said.

"This is not a cosmetic shortcut. It requires precision, training, governance and clinical judgement, all strengths of doctors and nurses."

He added that clinicians entering the sector are often drawn to the ability to build a business that reflects their values.

"They want to own something, lead a team and work in a calm, structured environment where patient experience and safety come first," he said.

Dr Eranki said they also want to be part of one of the fastest growing sectors in the world, where franchise financial performance enables them to grow their wealth and also deliver meaningful results for patients.

Demand is accelerating and clinicians are responding

The surge in clinician-led clinics is being fuelled by strong consumer demand, particularly from younger demographics seeking subtle, natural enhancements and non-surgical solutions.

As expectations around aesthetics rise, so too does the importance of medically led, accredited clinics, a trend Dr Eranki believes will continue.

"Patients are more educated than ever," he said.

"They want qualified professionals, not beauty operators. That's why doctors and nurses are becoming the leaders of this sector. We are receiving many enquiries from doctors and nurses wanting to set up a Cosmetique franchise. They see the financial potential, career and lifestyle improvements and the patient benefits."

Building a better lifestyle through business ownership

For many clinicians, the move into cosmetic injectables isn't just about aesthetics, it's about sustainability.

"Doctors and nurses are tired of sacrificing their wellbeing for systems that don't support them," Dr Eranki said.

"Building a cosmetic practice gives them flexibility, control and the ability to create a career that supports both their professional ambitions and their personal lives."

With Australia's cosmetic and aesthetic industry now valued at more than $1 billion, Cosmetique's national franchise expansion reflects a broader transformation underway across healthcare.

"This isn't an exodus from medicine, it's an evolution of how clinicians choose to practise it," he said.

"While many doctors and nurses want to work in their own franchises, others want to invest in franchises and put managers in to operate the clinic on a daily basis. This is the beauty of franchising, there are so many flexible options to work with to grow wealth and be entrepreneurial within the health and wellness sector with relatively low start up costs."

Cosmetique is Australia's First Accredited Cosmetic Clinic. With locations in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales, they are home to some of Australasia's most skilled and experienced injectors.

They are passionate about providing everyday Australians with exceptional cosmetic medical services to enhance their confidence and allow them to feel the way they deserve. Above all, they abide by the principles of professionalism and utmost care to ensure their patients experience the highest quality service and outcomes. Their most sought-after treatments include lip fillers, dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers.

In 2025 Cosmetique launched its national franchise program, marking a powerful new chapter in the brand's rapid growth and redefining what's possible in Australia's booming $1 billion cosmetic and aesthetic industry. With some 20 clinics currently operating across the country, Cosmetique is on track to have over 40 operating by the end of 2026. This growth includes a mix of brand-new clinics and successful corporate locations transitioning to franchise ownership.