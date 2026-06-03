TUCSON, Ariz. — Four months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home, the FBI is examining cutting-edge forensic tools that investigators hope could break the high-profile cold case involving the mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The bureau has been actively discussing new technological approaches in recent weeks, though officials have declined to provide specifics on the methods under consideration. Experts following the investigation suggest the focus may involve video forensics, signals intelligence or blockchain analysis to uncover critical evidence.

Morgan Wright, CEO and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, said he believes technology will prove decisive. "The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical, something that they come up with — new ways of analyzing data," Wright told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Wright, who also hosts the "Crime: Reconstructed" podcast, pointed to three promising areas: sharpening video footage to identify the suspect or vehicle, analyzing cell signals or ad-tech data, and tracing blockchain records potentially linked to ransom demands.

Nancy Guthrie, 83, was reported missing on February 1, 2026. She was last seen at her residence in the Tucson area. A single masked individual was captured on video removing a doorbell camera from her home. Authorities have described the case as a suspected abduction.

Single Suspect Theory Gains Traction

Wright believes the evidence currently points to a lone perpetrator. "I don't know that there's anything else to indicate a second person," he said, noting that only one individual has appeared in available footage and the substantial reward — now exceeding $1.2 million — remains unclaimed.

The expert suggested the suspect removed the doorbell camera not necessarily to conceal his masked face but to prevent identification of his vehicle. A blood trail was found leading to the edge of the driveway, indicating a vehicle was likely involved in the disappearance.

In February, authorities deployed a Bluetooth "sniffer" device via helicopter over the neighborhood in an attempt to detect a signal from Guthrie's pacemaker, according to previous reports. While that effort did not yield immediate results, it demonstrated the investigation's willingness to employ innovative methods early on.

Personal Significance for Savannah Guthrie

The case has drawn national attention due to Nancy Guthrie's connection to her daughter Savannah, a prominent television journalist. The Guthrie family has maintained a low public profile regarding the investigation while cooperating fully with authorities. Savannah Guthrie has occasionally referenced the ongoing search during personal segments on the "Today" show, appealing for public assistance.

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The family continues to hold hope for Nancy's safe return. Friends and neighbors have described Nancy as an active and vibrant member of the Tucson community prior to her disappearance.

Reward and Public Appeal

A combined reward of more than $1.2 million has been offered for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's location or the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Despite widespread media coverage and law enforcement efforts, no arrests have been made and no solid leads have publicly surfaced in recent weeks.

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contacting a local FBI office, or submitting information online at tips.fbi.gov. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Investigation Challenges and Progress

The case has presented significant challenges typical of missing persons investigations involving potential abductions. The lack of immediate witnesses and the removal of home surveillance equipment complicated early efforts. However, law enforcement officials have maintained a steady pace, conducting extensive neighborhood canvassing, reviewing digital records and analyzing physical evidence from the home.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has assisted the FBI, contributing local resources and expertise. The inter-agency cooperation reflects the seriousness with which authorities are treating the disappearance of an elderly resident with no known history of voluntary absence.

Forensic teams have processed the residence thoroughly. Digital forensics experts continue examining electronic devices and potential communication records. The integration of advanced analytical tools represents the latest phase in what has become a complex, long-term investigation.

Expert Analysis of Technical Approaches

Wright emphasized that modern investigative techniques have evolved significantly. Video forensics can now enhance low-quality footage to reveal details previously undetectable. Signals analysis can map movements through cell tower data or location-based advertising information. Blockchain examination could prove particularly useful if cryptocurrency was used in any extortion attempts reported in the case.

These methods have solved previously stagnant cases in other jurisdictions. Wright noted that as technology improves, cold cases once considered unsolvable increasingly see breakthroughs years after the initial incident.

The expert expressed cautious optimism that the current technological focus could yield results. However, he cautioned that success depends on both the quality of data available and the investigative team's ability to interpret it correctly.

Community Impact in Tucson

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has affected the tight-knit Tucson community. Local residents have participated in searches and distributed flyers in the months following her vanishing. Neighborhood watch groups have reported increased vigilance, and many express hope that the latest technological push will bring closure.

The case has also highlighted broader issues regarding safety for elderly residents living alone. Advocacy groups have used the attention surrounding Guthrie's case to promote home security measures and community support programs for seniors.

Broader Context of Missing Persons Cases

Nancy Guthrie's case is one of thousands of active missing persons investigations across the United States. According to FBI statistics, elderly individuals represent a significant portion of long-term missing cases, often complicated by health conditions and limited digital footprints.

Advances in technology have improved outcomes in many such cases. Genetic genealogy, improved surveillance capabilities and data analytics have helped resolve investigations that stalled for years. The Guthrie case may become another example of how these tools can be applied effectively.

Looking Ahead in the Investigation

As the case enters its fifth month, authorities remain committed to pursuing every available lead. The FBI has not ruled out any possibilities, including the potential for foul play or other scenarios. Regular inter-agency briefings continue as new technological capabilities are evaluated and deployed.

For the Guthrie family, each day without resolution brings continued uncertainty. Savannah Guthrie and her relatives have requested privacy while expressing gratitude for public support and law enforcement efforts.

Anyone who may have information, even if it seems insignificant, is encouraged to contact authorities. In many missing persons cases, small details provided by the public have ultimately helped break open long-standing investigations.

The latest focus on advanced technology represents renewed hope in a case that has gripped national attention. Whether through enhanced video analysis, sophisticated signals tracking or blockchain examination, investigators appear determined to leverage every available resource to find Nancy Guthrie and bring answers to her family.