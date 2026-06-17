TUCSON, Ariz. — A Mexican volunteer search group is pressing forward with efforts to locate Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old Arizona woman who vanished from her Tucson home more than four months ago, despite an anonymous tip leading to an exhaustive but unsuccessful search last week.

Buscando Corazones Nogales confirmed it spent several days combing a remote area near Nogales following the tip suggesting Guthrie's remains may have been buried in a shallow grave. The group reported coming up empty-handed in its attempt to find her, but members remain undeterred and plan to resume operations on Tuesday in two new locations within the same general region.

The vast and challenging terrain has made the searches difficult, yet the organization continues to dedicate resources to the cross-border effort. Previously, during May operations in the area, volunteers uncovered more than 25 unmarked graves and recovered at least 32 sets of human remains, though none have been linked to Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Surveillance footage released early in the investigation showed an unidentified masked individual appearing to tamper with a doorbell camera at her residence, one of the few concrete leads suggesting possible foul play. The case has drawn national attention, partly due to her daughter Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show.

The family continues to offer a $1 million reward for credible information leading to her recovery, one of the largest such rewards in recent missing persons cases. Authorities have described the investigation as active and ongoing, with coordination between the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and Mexican counterparts.

Search Efforts and Cross-Border Challenges

Buscando Corazones Nogales has become a key player in the search, focusing on remote desert and border areas where tips have directed attention. The group's persistence highlights the difficulties of locating remains in rugged terrain that spans international boundaries. Officials have cautioned that unverified tips require careful forensic validation before any conclusions can be drawn.

The latest search followed an anonymous message claiming Guthrie's remains may have been buried near Nogales. While the effort did not yield results connected to her case, the discovery of additional unmarked graves underscores the broader humanitarian issues in the region, where migrant deaths and other disappearances have been documented.

Pima County, where Guthrie lived, recently experienced a statewide 911 outage that complicated emergency communications. The disruption added another layer of complexity during a period of heightened public interest in the case. Local residents have also expressed frustration over increased amateur investigations and foot traffic near the family property, leading to complaints and at least three arrests of YouTubers in recent days.

Authorities have stressed that these incidents are unrelated to Guthrie's disappearance itself. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI continue to urge the public to report credible information through official channels rather than engaging in independent searches that could compromise evidence or endanger participants.

Investigation Status and Family Appeal

The case remains unsolved more than four months after Guthrie's disappearance. Her age and medical conditions, including the use of a pacemaker and daily medication, have led experts to view voluntary disappearance as highly unlikely. DNA evidence from the scene has been processed, but public details remain limited to protect the active investigation.

The Guthrie family has maintained hope while appealing for public assistance. Savannah Guthrie and other relatives have spoken publicly about the emotional toll and their commitment to finding answers. The $1 million reward remains active, generating tips but also requiring significant vetting by authorities.

Cross-border coordination adds layers of complexity due to differing legal systems and resource constraints. Mexican authorities have assisted with searches in response to tips, but formal verification processes can be time-consuming. Officials continue to assess new information, including the latest anonymous tip, through established channels.

Community and Media Attention

The case has attracted significant media coverage and amateur interest, with livestreamers and online investigators visiting the Tucson neighborhood. This attention has led to both helpful tips and challenges for law enforcement, including complaints from residents about privacy intrusions and safety concerns.

Three YouTubers were arrested outside Guthrie's home in recent days following neighbor complaints and an incident involving a sergeant. One individual faces charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance. Authorities have repeatedly emphasized that these arrests are not connected to the disappearance investigation.

The prolonged uncertainty has kept the case in the public eye, with yellow ribbon campaigns and community vigils continuing in the Tucson area. Support for the family remains strong, though the passage of time without resolution has added emotional weight for loved ones and investigators alike.

Challenges in Missing Persons Cases

Cases like Guthrie's illustrate the difficulties of investigating disappearances without immediate witnesses or clear digital trails. The cross-border element further complicates efforts, requiring international cooperation and specialized resources for terrain searches.

Experts note that as time passes, the focus often shifts toward building circumstantial evidence for potential foul play while maintaining hope for a safe return. The $1 million reward has generated leads but also false information, requiring careful prioritization by investigators.

For the Guthrie family, the ongoing searches provide a sense of continued momentum even when specific tips do not yield immediate results. Volunteer groups like Buscando Corazones Nogales represent grassroots efforts that supplement official investigations, though authorities caution against unauthorized activities that could interfere with professional work.

Path Forward

As the search resumes in new locations, authorities and volunteers will continue methodical efforts across the challenging border region. The family's reward and public appeals remain active tools for generating information.

Pima County Sheriff's Department officials have described the investigation as active, with all credible leads being pursued. Coordination with federal partners and Mexican authorities continues, with emphasis on forensic verification of any potential discoveries.

The latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case reflect both the persistence of those seeking answers and the profound challenges of such investigations. While the most recent tip did not produce results, the commitment to continued searching underscores the determination to resolve the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. As the investigation enters its fifth month, the focus remains on methodical progress and respect for the family's privacy during an extraordinarily difficult time.