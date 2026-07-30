Powerball Jackpot Rises to $707 Million, Second Biggest of the Year: What the Winner Would Take Home

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $707 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night, making it the second-largest lottery prize awarded so far this year, though the eventual winner will end up taking home considerably less once taxes and deductions are applied.

Wednesday's drawing produced the numbers 30, 36, 40, 42 and 57, along with a red Powerball number of 2. With no winning ticket sold, the jackpot rolls over and grows ahead of the next scheduled drawing on Saturday night.

Whoever eventually wins the jackpot will face a choice between two payout structures. The winner can select the full $707 million prize distributed across 30 annual installments, or opt for a one-time lump-sum cash payment of $309.7 million, the option most lottery winners historically choose given the immediate access to funds it provides.

Either path comes with a substantial tax bill. If the winner selects the cash option, a mandatory 24% federal withholding tax is applied immediately, reducing the $309.7 million prize to $235.4 million. Because lottery winnings of this size push winners into the highest federal tax bracket, the winner would likely face an additional marginal tax rate as high as 37% depending on their overall taxable income, further reducing the final payout to approximately $195.1 million.

Winners who instead choose the 30-year installment option would receive annual payments of roughly $23.5 million before taxes, a figure that drops to approximately $14.8 million per year once the top 37% federal marginal tax rate is applied to each installment.

State taxes add another layer of variation to how much winners ultimately keep, depending on where they live. Some states, including New York, tax lottery winnings at rates as high as 10.9%, while other states, including Texas, Florida and California, do not tax lottery winnings at the state level at all, meaning a winner's home state can meaningfully affect their final take-home amount regardless of which national payout option they select.

This week's drawing marks the first time UK lottery players have had the opportunity to win the Powerball jackpot, following an expansion that began last week allowing British players to participate in the U.S.-based game. Lottery officials have said the addition of UK ticket sales to the overall prize pool is expected to produce faster-growing jackpots over time, since a larger pool of participating players across both countries increases how quickly unclaimed prize money accumulates between winning drawings.

The rules differ somewhat for UK winners specifically. If the Powerball jackpot winner turns out to be a UK ticket holder, they will not have the option to select the lump-sum cash payout available to U.S. winners, and can only receive their prize distributed across the standard 30 annual installments. The advertised jackpot amount for UK players is listed separately at £377 million, or approximately $503.5 million, a figure that appears notably lower than the $707 million U.S. prize. According to the UK National Lottery, that lower advertised figure reflects the estimated total a UK-based winner would actually receive over the full 30-year payout period, after accounting for currency exchange rate fluctuations and UK-specific tax requirements applied to the winnings.

Wednesday's rollover keeps the Powerball jackpot on track to become the second-largest completed lottery prize of the year, behind only the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed by a Florida ticket buyer earlier this week. The largest Powerball jackpot actually won so far in 2026 stands at $250.8 million, claimed by a lottery player from Arkansas.

The odds facing anyone attempting to win the Powerball jackpot remain extraordinarily long. A single ticket faces roughly 1-in-292.2 million odds of matching all the numbers required to claim the jackpot, a figure that is itself slightly worse than the already remote 1-in-290.4 million odds associated with winning the Mega Millions jackpot, the other major multistate lottery game played across the United States.

Despite the astronomically long odds, both Mega Millions and Powerball continue to draw significant public interest whenever their jackpots climb into the hundreds of millions of dollars, driven in part by extensive media coverage of rising prize totals and the relatively low cost of purchasing individual tickets compared with the potential winnings on offer. Ticket sales for both games have historically accelerated sharply as advertised jackpots grow larger, a pattern that has repeated again this week as the Powerball prize has climbed toward its current $707 million total following Wednesday night's rollover.

With no winner emerging from Wednesday's drawing, attention now turns to Saturday night's Powerball drawing, when the jackpot is expected to grow further still if once again no ticket matches all six numbers, continuing a stretch that has already produced one of the largest prize totals of the year across America's two major national lottery games.