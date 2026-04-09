Powerball jackpots have shattered records multiple times in recent years, fueled by longer rollover periods, increased ticket sales and game format changes that allow prizes to balloon into the billions. As of April 2026, the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever remains the $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in California in November 2022, with several other massive wins from 2023 through 2025 rounding out the top ranks.

These enormous prizes — advertised as annuity values paid over decades — have transformed ordinary ticket buyers into multimillionaires, though most winners opt for the immediate cash lump sum, which is roughly half the advertised amount before taxes. The top 10 list is dominated by Powerball, which has produced more billion-dollar jackpots than any other U.S. game.

Here are the 10 biggest Powerball jackpot prizes of all time, ranked by advertised annuity value, based on official records and reporting through early 2026.

1. $2.04 Billion – November 7, 2022 (California)

The undisputed king of U.S. lotteries, this Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket sold at a Joe's Service Center gas station in Altadena, near Los Angeles. Edwin Castro claimed the prize and took the cash option of approximately $997.6 million. After federal taxes, he received an estimated $628 million. The win ended a record 39 rollovers and briefly made headlines worldwide as the largest lottery prize in American history. Castro's story of sudden wealth, luxury purchases and legal disputes has kept the jackpot in the public eye years later.

2. $1.817 Billion – December 24, 2025 (Arkansas)

A single lucky ticket sold in Arkansas claimed this massive Christmas Eve prize, making it the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The winner had the choice between the full annuity or a cash value of about $834.9 million. The drawing generated enormous excitement during the holiday season, with ticket sales surging as the prize climbed. It surpassed several previous records and highlighted Powerball's ability to produce life-changing sums even in smaller states.

3. $1.787 Billion – September 6, 2025 (Missouri and Texas)

This jackpot was split between two winning tickets — one in Missouri and one in Texas. Each winner received roughly half, with the cash value per ticket around $410 million before taxes. The dual winners added drama to the payout process, as both claimants came forward in subsequent months. The prize reflected strong national ticket sales amid ongoing economic pressures and dreams of financial freedom.

4. $1.765 Billion – October 11, 2023 (California)

Sold at Midway Market & Liquor in the tiny mountain town of Frazier Park, California, this jackpot was claimed by Theodorus Struyck. The cash option totaled approximately $774.1 million. The win came after a lengthy rollover period and further cemented California's reputation as a hotspot for record Powerball prizes. Struyck's story included modest beginnings and plans for family and community giving.

5. $1.586 Billion – January 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)

The first Powerball jackpot to cross the $1 billion threshold was shared by three winners. Tickets were sold in Chino Hills, California; Melbourne Beach, Florida; and Munford, Tennessee. Each received a cash share of about $327.8 million. This historic prize marked the beginning of the billion-dollar jackpot era and remains one of the most widely remembered wins due to its groundbreaking size at the time.

6. $1.602 Billion Mega Millions (August 8, 2023, Florida) – Note on Crossover

While strictly Powerball-focused, lists of biggest U.S. jackpots often include this Mega Millions prize for context, as it ranks among the absolute largest ever. A single winner in Florida took the cash value of roughly $794 million. It stands as a reminder that both major games can produce enormous payouts.

7. $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 (Oregon)

A couple from Oregon claimed this prize, opting for the cash option. The win generated significant local attention and highlighted how smaller states can still produce massive winners when jackpots roll over extensively.

8. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 (California)

Another California winner added to the state's impressive tally. The cash value provided life-changing money for the anonymous or low-profile claimant, continuing the trend of West Coast dominance in big drawings.

9. $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 (Michigan)

Ringing in the new year, this jackpot was won in Michigan. The prize offered a strong start to 2024 for the lucky ticket holder and demonstrated Powerball's appeal during holiday periods.

10. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

This earlier record-setter was claimed in Wisconsin. While smaller than today's billion-dollar prizes, it was considered enormous at the time and contributed to the growing public fascination with massive jackpots.

Trends Driving Bigger Jackpots

Powerball's format changes in recent years — including adjusted odds and higher starting jackpots — have allowed prizes to grow faster and larger. The game is played in 45 states plus territories, creating a massive pool of ticket buyers. When no one wins for weeks, the jackpot rolls over, compounding with interest and additional sales.

Analysts note that billion-dollar jackpots, once rare, have become more common. Since 2016, Powerball has produced multiple such prizes, fueled by media coverage that drives even more participation. However, the odds of winning remain extremely long — approximately 1 in 292 million for the jackpot.

Winners face immediate decisions: annuity payments over 30 years (with annual increases) versus a lump-sum cash option worth roughly 45-50% of the advertised amount. Most choose cash, which is then subject to federal taxes (up to 37%) and possible state taxes, though some states like California and Florida impose none on lottery winnings.

Impact on Winners and Society

Huge jackpots bring both opportunity and challenges. Many winners hire teams of financial advisers, attorneys and accountants to manage sudden wealth. Stories range from generous philanthropy and family support to cautionary tales of overspending, lawsuits and isolation.

For retailers selling the winning tickets, the publicity often leads to a surge in business. States benefit from lottery revenue, which typically funds education, infrastructure and other public programs.

As of April 2026, smaller jackpots in the $200-300 million range continue to be won regularly, but the allure of the next billion-dollar prize keeps players dreaming. With current jackpots resetting after recent wins, another massive rollover remains possible in the coming months.

The enduring appeal lies in the simple hope that one ticket can change everything. Whether the next record-breaker comes in 2026 or beyond, Powerball's top 10 list stands as a testament to the game's ability to create instant millionaires and capture the national imagination.