TUCSON, Ariz. — More than two months after Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in what authorities describe as a targeted abduction, the high-profile investigation remains active but without a suspect or arrest as of April 7, 2026.

Here are 10 essential things to know about the case so far:

• Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive around 9:45-9:48 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2026, when family members dropped her off at her residence after dinner and games at her daughter Annie's nearby home. She failed to appear the next morning at a friend's house for a live-streamed church service, prompting a missing person report around noon on Feb. 1.

• Investigators quickly concluded she was taken against her will. Drops of blood believed to be hers were found on the front porch, and doorbell camera footage released by authorities showed a masked individual, described as a male about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with an average build, approaching the home carrying a backpack. Similar surveillance captured a figure on the property three weeks earlier on Jan. 11.

• Her pacemaker stopped syncing with monitoring devices at approximately 2:28 a.m. on Feb. 1, raising immediate alarms given her heart condition and reliance on daily medication. She left behind her phone, medications and was reportedly taken while in pajamas with no shoes. The back door of her home was found propped open, though details of the exact entry method remain under review.

• The Pima County Sheriff's Office, working closely with the FBI, has cleared all immediate family members, including Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie and their spouses, as suspects. Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly stated the family has been fully cooperative.

• Multiple purported ransom notes have surfaced, some sent directly to media outlets including TMZ. At least two notes demanded around $6 million in cryptocurrency (initially Bitcoin, later a more sophisticated alternative), with one described as "graphic and chilling" detailing consequences for non-payment. Savannah Guthrie has publicly stated she believes two of the notes her family received and responded to are likely genuine, while dismissing most others as hoaxes.

• A $1 million reward offered by the family on Feb. 24 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe recovery remains active and unclaimed. Additional rewards and tips have flowed in through Crime Stoppers and FBI channels.

• The affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood, known for its quiet, secure feel with desert terrain, has been the focus of extensive searches using ground teams, aerial support and cadaver dogs in the early weeks. Neighbors have been asked to submit home security camera footage from the month prior to the disappearance via an evidence-gathering website.

• No suspect has been publicly identified or arrested more than 66 days into the investigation. Sheriff Nanos has described the abduction as targeted rather than random. Recent reports from law enforcement insiders have raised questions about early investigative decisions, including claims that the homicide unit supervisor lacked prior experience in such cases, though the sheriff has pushed back strongly against criticism of his department.

• Savannah Guthrie temporarily stepped away from her anchoring duties on the "Today" show but returned to the desk on April 6, 2026, more than two months after the disappearance. She has shared emotional updates, including an Easter message about grappling with grief, uncertainty and faith while urging continued public support and tips. The family has emphasized that "no detail is too small."

• The case has drawn intense national attention due to its unusual elements — the abduction of an elderly woman with health needs from a seemingly safe home, the celebrity connection, and the flood of ransom communications. While tips initially surged, officials say the volume has slowed, and the investigation continues with digital forensics, DNA analysis from items like gloves recovered nearby, and ongoing neighborhood canvassing.

The disappearance has spotlighted vulnerabilities for older adults living alone and the challenges of high-profile missing persons cases involving unverified ransom demands that can complicate investigations. Experts note that while celebrity-linked cases often generate more leads, they can also attract hoaxes and speculation.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI have stressed that the probe remains active, with no confirmed updates on Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts or condition in recent weeks. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900 or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

The family, including Savannah and Annie Guthrie, has maintained a measured public presence, balancing private anguish with appeals for help while condemning conspiracy theories and fake ransom notes that have proliferated online.

As the case enters its third month, questions persist about the masked figure seen on camera, the significance of pre-disappearance surveillance, and whether the perpetrator acted alone or with accomplices. The rugged desert landscape surrounding the home has complicated searches, and the passage of time weighs heavily given Nancy Guthrie's medical needs.

Broader discussions have emerged about missing persons protocols for seniors, the role of home security technology, and how law enforcement balances transparency with investigative integrity in cases under intense media scrutiny.

For now, the central mystery endures: Who took Nancy Guthrie from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026, and where is she today? The Guthrie family and authorities continue to hope for answers that could bring her home safely or provide closure.

The investigation's challenges, including reported early missteps and the volume of tips both genuine and false, underscore the painstaking nature of such probes. Sheriff Nanos has defended his team while acknowledging the difficulty of the terrain and the sophistication of potential digital evidence.

Savannah Guthrie's return to the "Today" show on April 6 marked a poignant moment, with colleagues offering support as she described the family's reliance on prayers and community kindness amid ongoing uncertainty.

As public interest remains high, officials caution against sharing unverified information that could hinder progress. The $1 million reward stands as a significant incentive for anyone with credible details.

Nancy Guthrie, widowed since 1988, was known for her close family ties and active involvement in her community and church. Her sudden vanishing from a routine evening has left a void felt far beyond Tucson.

The case serves as a reminder of the thousands of missing persons reports filed annually, many involving vulnerable elderly individuals, even as this one's high visibility has kept it in the national spotlight longer than most.

With no major breakthroughs reported in recent days, the focus stays on diligent police work behind the scenes and continued appeals to the public. Every tip, security clip or observation from the critical days around Jan. 31 could still prove pivotal.

As April unfolds, the Guthrie family and investigators persist in their search for resolution in a case that has captivated the nation through its blend of personal tragedy, puzzling circumstances and unresolved questions.