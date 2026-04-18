TUCSON, Arizona — More than two months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, authorities and her family continue to urge the public to come forward with any information that could help locate her and bring her home safely.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, when her son-in-law dropped her off at her residence around 9:50 p.m. She failed to appear the next morning for a planned church service livestream with friends, prompting family members to check on her. When they arrived around 11 a.m. on Feb. 1 and found no trace of her — with her phone and personal belongings still inside — they called 911. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos quickly stated that evidence at the scene indicated she had been taken against her will.

Doorbell camera footage released by the FBI shows a masked individual in dark clothing, wearing gloves and carrying what appears to be a handgun, approaching the home around 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1. Signs of a struggle, including blood believed to be Guthrie's, were found on the porch. She was taken without her heart medication, raising serious concerns about her health and survival.

As the investigation enters its third month with no arrests and Guthrie still missing, law enforcement officials emphasize that tips from the public remain one of the most effective tools in solving the case. The best way to help find Nancy Guthrie is to contact authorities immediately with any relevant information, no matter how small it may seem.

The primary channels for submitting tips are the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the online submission form at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be provided anonymously, and the family has stressed that even indirect details — such as sightings of suspicious vehicles in the neighborhood in the days or weeks before the abduction, unusual activity near the home, or knowledge of individuals who may have had a grudge or financial motive — could prove crucial.

Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI jointly lead the multi-agency effort, supported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and search-and-rescue teams. Forensic work continues, including analysis of DNA evidence recovered from the home, including a hair sample recently sent to an FBI lab for advanced testing. Gloves found nearby with unknown male DNA have also been examined, though no matches have been publicly confirmed.

A substantial reward structure is in place to incentivize information. The Guthrie family has offered up to $1 million for details leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. The FBI provides an additional reward, and the Tucson-based 88-CRIME hotline offers $102,500 for information resulting in an arrest. Rewards are paid according to specific criteria focused on actionable leads that advance the case toward locating Guthrie or apprehending those responsible.

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly appealed directly to the public and anyone with knowledge of the abduction. In video messages shared on social media, she has pleaded for the safe return of her mother and encouraged anyone who knows something to reach out, either to law enforcement or privately to the family. "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home," she said in one statement, emphasizing anonymity options and the rewards available.

Investigators have described the abduction as likely targeted, though they have not ruled out other possibilities such as a burglary gone wrong. Ransom notes demanding millions, including references to Bitcoin, were received by media outlets shortly after the disappearance. Some appeared credible enough for the family to respond publicly, offering to talk if proof of life was provided. However, no confirmed communication from the abductor has led to Guthrie's recovery.

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's high-profile role and the unusual circumstances surrounding an elderly victim's abduction from her own bedroom in a quiet suburban neighborhood. Experts note that abductions of women in their 80s are exceedingly rare, making the case stand out in national crime statistics.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos has stated that the family, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, has been fully cooperative and cleared of any involvement. The investigation has examined surveillance footage from the neighborhood, Google searches for Guthrie's address and her daughter's salary in the months prior, and reports of suspicious activity weeks before the incident.

As time passes, the challenges of the investigation grow. Forensic experts and former FBI agents have noted that leads become harder to develop the longer a victim remains missing, particularly without new physical evidence or witness accounts. Search efforts have included extensive canvassing, analysis of digital data, and review of border crossings given the proximity to Mexico.

For members of the public wanting to assist beyond submitting tips, authorities recommend reviewing personal home security footage from the period around Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2026, especially any showing vehicles or individuals in the Catalina Foothills area. Neighbors or local residents who noticed anything out of the ordinary — an unfamiliar car lingering, unusual foot traffic at night, or strangers asking about the Guthrie residence — should report it without delay.

Online communities and amateur sleuths have discussed the case extensively, but officials caution against spreading unverified theories that could hinder the official investigation. Instead, all potential information should flow through established tip lines to ensure it reaches detectives promptly and is properly vetted.

Health concerns for Nancy Guthrie remain paramount. At 84, with known medical needs including heart medication, her safe recovery is time-sensitive. Authorities continue to treat the case as an active kidnapping investigation, with the top priority being her location and safe return.

The FBI maintains a dedicated page for the case with a "Seeking Information" poster that includes descriptions and contact details. Anyone with knowledge is urged to act quickly, as even delayed tips have solved cold cases in the past when new context emerges.

Community support has been strong, with vigils and calls for justice amplifying the family's pleas. Yet the emotional toll on the Guthrie family is evident in Savannah Guthrie's public statements, where she has expressed both hope and frustration over the lack of resolution.

Law enforcement continues to pursue all avenues, including potential motives ranging from financial gain to personal retribution linked to the family's visibility. No suspect has been publicly identified, and investigators have warned that the perpetrator could potentially strike again, urging residents to remain vigilant with home security measures.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its 78th day as of April 18, 2026, the message from authorities and the family is consistent: the best way to help is to provide information now. A single detail — a name, a vehicle description, a overheard conversation, or a sighting — could break the case open.

Tips can be submitted 24/7 via the FBI hotline or website. For those preferring local channels, the Pima County Sheriff's Department also accepts information through its non-emergency lines or Crime Stoppers equivalents.

The case serves as a reminder of the power of community vigilance in missing persons investigations. While advanced forensics, DNA analysis, and inter-agency coordination drive the probe, human tips often provide the critical breakthrough needed to locate victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

Nancy Guthrie's family, friends, and the broader public continue to hope for her safe return. Anyone with information is encouraged not to hesitate: call 1-800-CALL-FBI today or submit details online. In a case filled with unknowns, public cooperation remains the most promising path forward.