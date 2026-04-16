TUCSON, Ariz. (April 16, 2026) — Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remained missing Thursday as authorities marked more than two months since her suspected abduction from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI continue to investigate what they describe as a targeted kidnapping, with no arrests made and no confirmed sightings of Guthrie since the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Guthrie was last seen alive around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 31 when a family member dropped her off at her residence after dinner, authorities said. She missed a virtual church service the next morning, prompting family members to check on her and report her missing shortly after noon on Feb. 1.

Investigators believe she was taken against her will in her sleep. Her Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker disconnected from her phone around 2:30 a.m., suggesting the device moved out of range, according to law enforcement timelines. Drops of blood, believed to be hers, were found on the front porch, indicating possible injury during the abduction.

The case gained national attention due to her daughter's prominence on morning television. Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about her anguish, at one point tearfully expressing self-blame in the aftermath while pleading for the public's help to bring her mother home.

On Feb. 10, the FBI released haunting doorbell camera footage showing a masked suspect approaching Guthrie's home on the night of the disappearance. The individual, described as a male approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with an average build, wore a ski mask, jacket, long pants, gloves and carried what appeared to be a handgun in a holster along with a 25-liter Ozark Trail backpack.

Additional surveillance images later surfaced, including one from three weeks earlier on Jan. 11 showing a similarly masked figure at the residence, raising questions about prior reconnaissance. Other neighborhood cameras captured no clearly suspicious vehicles immediately after the abduction, though one report mentioned a car speeding away nearby.

Sheriff Nanos has stated publicly that investigators believe they know the motive but have withheld details to protect the investigation. He described the abduction as likely targeted rather than random and warned there is "absolutely" a chance the perpetrator could strike again. Some experts, including former FBI behavioral analysts, have speculated it could involve retribution against the Guthrie family, possibly linked to Savannah's high-profile career, though law enforcement has not confirmed this.

Multiple ransom notes have surfaced, including demands for millions of dollars — one reportedly seeking $6 million with a tight deadline — and references to Bitcoin payments. Some notes were sent to media outlets, including claims that Guthrie was alive and being held in Mexico about 70 miles south of Tucson. Authorities and the family have expressed skepticism about their authenticity, with the FBI previously indicating at least one early note appeared credible but no proof of life has been provided. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Guthrie's safe return.

Forensic experts and genetic genealogists have urged focus on DNA evidence, including possible saliva from the masked suspect's mask or gloves recovered during searches. Blood spatter analysis suggested Guthrie may have been bleeding from her hands or face. Her advanced age and need for daily medication have heightened concerns for her health, with officials stressing that time is critical.

As the investigation entered its 75th day, additional surveillance footage from cameras at Guthrie's property showed only routine activity by family, landscapers and pool workers in the weeks prior, offering few new leads. Neighborhood residents have complained about amateur sleuths and true-crime vloggers trespassing in the upscale Catalina Foothills area, prompting extra patrols by the sheriff's department.

Savannah Guthrie returned to her role on "Today" after an initial absence but has continued to appeal for tips. In one emotional segment, she described the family's nightmare and their willingness to pay any ransom if it would ensure her mother's safety.

The case has baffled former FBI agents and criminal profilers. Some suggest the perpetrator may be someone local or with a prior connection to Guthrie or her family, noting that statistically most female victims know their assailants in some capacity. Others point to the possibility that "something went very wrong" during the kidnapping, potentially turning a ransom plot into a more tragic outcome.

No suspects have been publicly identified, and family members have been ruled out. Searches have included areas around the Tucson region, with the FBI providing additional resources due to the suspicious circumstances.

Guthrie, a widow whose husband Charles died in 1988, is the mother of three children. She lived independently but had mobility limitations, making it unlikely she wandered away on her own, according to those close to the investigation.

As weeks stretch into months without resolution, the emotional toll on the Guthrie family remains evident. Public interest has not waned, fueled by the chilling security footage, unverified ransom communications and the stark contrast between Guthrie's quiet retirement and her daughter's celebrity.

Law enforcement continues to urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The disappearance has drawn comparisons to other high-profile abduction cases involving elderly victims, though the involvement of a prominent media figure has amplified scrutiny. Experts warn that as time passes without new breakthroughs, the chances of a positive outcome diminish, though authorities insist the case remains active.

Guthrie's pacemaker data, doorbell video and DNA traces represent the strongest evidence so far. Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and others have highlighted the potential of advanced DNA techniques to identify the masked man if saliva or other biological material was left behind.

In recent days, new notes sent to outlets like TMZ have revived speculation, with some claiming knowledge of the kidnapper's identity or Guthrie's location. Investigators continue to evaluate their credibility amid a flood of tips, some credible and others opportunistic.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos has emphasized patience and thoroughness, noting that while public updates have slowed, behind-the-scenes work persists. "We believe we know why he did this," he said in one interview, without elaborating.

The broader Tucson community has rallied with searches and vigils, though frustration grows over the lack of closure. The case serves as a reminder of vulnerabilities faced by elderly residents living alone, even in affluent neighborhoods with security systems.

As of Thursday, Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts and condition remain unknown. Her family, led by Savannah's public appeals, continues to hold out hope while cooperating fully with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line or the FBI. The $1 million family reward remains in place for details that lead to her recovery.