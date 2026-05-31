The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, enters its fourth month with authorities confirming the case remains active and ongoing, though no suspect has been publicly identified and no significant new breakthroughs have been announced.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on January 31 after a family member dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to appear at a friend's house for an online church service.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has maintained that investigators anticipate making an arrest eventually. On the 100-day mark in mid-May, he told local media the department was "not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days." As the case nears four months on Monday, officials continue to describe it as active with leads still being pursued.

Ongoing forensic and search efforts

The FBI released doorbell camera footage in February showing a masked and armed individual at the home in the early morning hours. Mixed DNA evidence, including a hair sample, has been sent for analysis, along with other items recovered from the scene.

A search in early May uncovered human remains in a nearby ephemeral river, but experts confirmed they were prehistoric — hundreds to 1,000 years old — and unrelated to the case. University of Arizona anthropologist James T. Watson examined the bones and artifacts, which were returned to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of tips. In late May, officials noted they are still examining home security footage and other digital evidence, with no indication the case has gone cold.

Family appeals and reward

Savannah Guthrie has made several public appeals for information. On Mother's Day in May, she shared an emotional Instagram Reel featuring family photos and clips, including one where Nancy says, "Miss you." The family continues to offer a substantial reward — reported as high as $1.2 million combined with other contributions — for information leading to her recovery.

The Guthrie family has described Nancy as a devoted mother and grandmother who was taken from her home in what authorities believe was an abduction. She left behind medication and was last seen in her pajamas, adding urgency to concerns about her health.

Savannah returned to the "Today" show in April after taking time away. She has spoken about the emotional toll while expressing continued hope.

Challenges in the investigation

The rugged Sonoran Desert terrain around Tucson complicates searches. No clear motive or suspect has been named publicly, though authorities have ruled out immediate family members. Sheriff Nanos has faced some public scrutiny over the pace of the investigation and past departmental issues, but he has reiterated commitment to solving the case.

Recent viral theories, including possible links to unrelated local incidents, have been addressed by officials. The Pima County Sheriff's Department stated it has received no reports supporting certain online speculation and continues to focus on verified leads.

Communication between the sheriff's office and the Guthrie family has reportedly shifted, with the FBI now serving as the primary liaison.

Community and national attention

The high-profile nature of the case, tied to Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on NBC, has kept national focus on the search. Tips continue to come in, though the volume has decreased from the initial surge. Authorities urge the public to report even small details.

The quiet Catalina Foothills neighborhood has seen periodic law enforcement activity. Residents have been asked to check home security systems and remain vigilant. The case has prompted broader discussions about safety for elderly residents living alone.

Calls for information

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line at 520-351-4900 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

As the four-month mark arrives, the absence of resolution weighs heavily on the family and community. Officials stress that the investigation has not slowed, with forensic work, tip review and coordination between local and federal agencies continuing behind the scenes.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance serves as a stark reminder of vulnerabilities in suburban settings and the challenges of high-profile missing persons cases. For now, the search persists in the Arizona desert, with authorities and the Guthrie family holding out hope for answers and her safe return.