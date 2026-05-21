NEW YORK — John Ramsey, father of murdered child JonBenét Ramsey, advised the family of missing Nancy Guthrie to closely monitor police efforts in the ongoing investigation, drawing from his own experience with his daughter's unsolved 1996 homicide.

Ramsey shared the recommendation during a May 20, 2026, episode of "Brian Entin Investigates." He told the Guthries, including NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, not to assume authorities are pursuing every lead effectively.

"Don't assume the police are doing everything they can do," Ramsey said. "They may be, but don't assume that. Don't assume they know what they're doing. They may, but don't assume that. And really scrutinize what they're doing. Ask questions."

He compared the situation to having an advocate in a hospital and encouraged questions about DNA evidence found at the scene. "It's like they say when you're in a hospital, you got to have an advocate," Ramsey added.

Ramsey described police departments as multi-purpose agencies handling tasks from traffic tickets to complex murders. "You can't do everything well," he said. "And it's imperative they bring in all the resources they can bring in."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31, 2026, after family dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, following dinner and a game night. She failed to appear for a virtual church service the next day.

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators believe she was taken against her will. Evidence at her home, including blood on the porch, supported that conclusion. Surveillance footage showed a masked individual approaching the door and removing SIM cards from security cameras.

Her Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker disconnected around 2:30 a.m., indicating it went out of range. The family offered a $1 million reward in February. Multiple purported ransom notes were sent to media outlets.

As of May 21, 2026, more than 109 days have passed since the disappearance. No arrests have been made. The Guthrie family, including all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as suspects.

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Sheriff Chris Nanos stated in early May that the investigation remains active. "We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days," he told local station KOLD. DNA analysis and video review continue with FBI assistance and labs across the country.

More than 30,000 tips have been received. In recent weeks, the sheriff noted his department no longer communicates directly with the family, with the FBI handling liaison duties.

The JonBenét Ramsey case has remained unsolved since Dec. 26, 1996, when the 6-year-old was found dead in the family's Boulder, Colorado, home. John and his late wife Patsy Ramsey faced intense public scrutiny. The case drew global attention and criticism of the original investigation.

Ramsey's comments came as the Guthrie case nears its four-month mark. Pima County authorities continue DNA work on evidence, including a hair sample. No suspect has been publicly identified.

Brian Entin, a NewsNation correspondent, hosts the investigative series featuring the interview. The episode highlighted parallels in high-profile missing persons cases involving prominent families.

Savannah Guthrie has made public appeals for her mother's return. She briefly stepped away from "Today" duties earlier in the case. The family continues cooperating with investigators.

John Ramsey, now in his 80s, has spoken publicly over the years about lessons from his daughter's case. He has advocated for independent reviews and external expertise in complex investigations.

The Guthrie disappearance involved door-to-door searches, sniffer dogs and analysis of thousands of hours of video. A man was detained early but released without charges.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos expressed optimism in mid-May, saying daily DNA lab work generates new ideas. "I think we're getting closer," he told People magazine.

The case has drawn national attention due to its connection to the prominent television personality. Public speculation and scrutiny mirror aspects of the Ramsey investigation decades earlier.

John Ramsey's advice emphasized proactive family involvement. He stressed verifying that specialized resources are utilized when local departments handle rare high-profile cases.

No new major developments were announced on May 21. The investigation remains active with FBI collaboration. Tips continue to be reviewed.

The full interview with John Ramsey is available on the "Brian Entin Investigates" YouTube channel and podcast platforms. It runs approximately 44 minutes.