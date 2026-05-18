TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has stopped direct communication with Savannah Guthrie and her family in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a development that adds new tension to a case that has gripped national attention for more than 100 days.

The sheriff's office confirmed the shift in strategy Thursday, stating that all future updates will be handled through official channels only. Sources close to the investigation say the decision was made to protect the integrity of the probe amid growing media scrutiny and public speculation, particularly after high-profile commentary from figures like Khloé Kardashian.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31 after her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off following a family dinner. Signs of forced entry and blood evidence were discovered the next morning. Despite an intensive search involving local deputies and the FBI, no arrests have been made, and no proof of life has emerged.

Sheriff Nanos, who had previously maintained regular contact with the family, including Savannah Guthrie, the prominent NBC "Today" co-anchor, emphasized that the change does not indicate any shift in the family's status. "They remain fully cooperative and are not suspects," he said. "But to maintain the independence and focus of this investigation, we have decided to limit direct communication at this stage."

Strategic Shift in High-Profile Case

The move comes as the investigation enters a more deliberate, evidence-focused phase. Nanos revealed that investigators are cataloging "thousands and thousands of videos" from doorbell cameras, traffic intersections and private security systems to build a comprehensive digital timeline. Advanced DNA analysis from blood evidence found inside the home is progressing through multiple laboratories, with some results expected in the coming weeks.

A masked individual captured on doorbell footage remains a primary person of interest. Early cryptocurrency ransom demands were investigated and ruled non-credible. The sheriff has expressed confidence that the combination of digital mapping, forensic advances and persistent public appeals will eventually yield results.

However, the decision to cut direct communication has raised eyebrows among some observers. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has closely followed the case, noted on social media that such breaks in family communication can sometimes signal internal tensions or strategic repositioning by law enforcement. "This is not unusual in complex cases, but it does raise questions about dynamics behind the scenes," she wrote.

Savannah Guthrie has maintained a relatively low public profile while offering occasional emotional appeals for information. In a recent Mother's Day tribute, she shared warm memories of her mother and pleaded for anyone with knowledge to come forward. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return or the arrest of those responsible.

Celebrity Attention Keeps Case in Spotlight

The case gained renewed national visibility after Khloé Kardashian discussed it on her podcast, expressing skepticism about the lack of breakthroughs and questioning whether all information had been released. Kardashian's comments generated millions of views and reignited online discussions, including conspiracy threads that law enforcement has repeatedly discouraged.

While celebrity interest can generate valuable tips, authorities warn that misinformation and speculation can complicate investigations and cause additional pain for the family. The Guthrie case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile disappearances where media scrutiny both helped and hindered progress.

Family Cooperation and Cleared Relatives

Nanos reiterated that Nancy's family, including Savannah, Annie and Tommaso Cioni, have been fully cooperative and are not considered suspects. Cioni, who was the last known person to see Nancy alive, has undergone multiple interviews, polygraphs and vehicle forensics. Despite this, online conspiracy theories continue to swirl, often focusing on Cioni's background and recent absence from his teaching position at BASIS Oro Valley school.

Coffindaffer recently amplified those discussions by noting Cioni's name no longer appears on the school roster, prompting fresh speculation. Nanos addressed such claims directly, urging the public to avoid baseless accusations that could hinder the investigation or harm innocent parties. "Armchair detectives are not helping," he said. "They are hurting."

Challenges in a High-Profile Investigation

The disappearance presents classic difficulties for investigators: no clear motive, limited physical evidence beyond the initial crime scene, and a masked suspect who has not yet been identified. The passage of more than 100 days has shifted the focus from possible rescue to evidence-based prosecution and potential recovery.

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Nanos acknowledged the emotional toll on the Guthrie family and the Tucson community. "Every day without answers is painful for them and for us," he said. "But we are making steady progress through technology, community tips and old-fashioned police work."

Community support in Tucson has remained strong, with vigils, ribbon campaigns and volunteer efforts continuing. The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence, turning a local mystery into a national conversation about elder safety and investigative transparency.

What Investigators Are Seeking

The sheriff encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity from late January in the Catalina Foothills and surrounding areas. Specific areas of interest include unusual vehicle movements, individuals attempting to sell or discard items belonging to an older woman, or anyone with unexplained knowledge of the crime scene. Additional video footage from private residences or businesses remains highly valuable.

Digital tips, particularly those that can be cross-referenced with existing timelines, are being prioritized. The investigation continues to receive resources from federal partners, including forensic accountants examining potential financial motives.

Broader Context and Public Fascination

The Nancy Guthrie case stands as a sobering reminder of how quickly lives can change. Nancy was known as an active community member involved in church activities and family gatherings. Her sudden disappearance has left a void felt deeply by relatives and friends.

As the investigation enters a more deliberate, evidence-focused phase, the hope for resolution endures. Whether the "secret" information cited by Sheriff Nanos in previous briefings leads to a breakthrough remains to be seen, but his confident tone has provided a measure of reassurance to those following the case.

The decision to limit communication with the family may be a standard investigative procedure to avoid any appearance of bias or influence, but it has added another layer of complexity to an already emotionally charged situation. For the Guthrie family, the silence from officials may feel like another form of loss after more than three months of uncertainty.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The $1 million reward remains one of the largest in Arizona history, underscoring the priority this case holds for both law enforcement and the family still waiting for answers.

The coming weeks will test the effectiveness of the sheriff's digital mapping strategy and the public's willingness to provide credible tips. For the Guthrie family and the Tucson community, the search for truth continues — one video, one DNA sample and one lead at a time.