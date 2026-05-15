TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 100 days after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in what authorities describe as an abduction, fresh questions swirl around her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's professional status, with a former FBI agent publicly noting his name no longer appears on a local school roster.

The disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie continues to baffle investigators and captivate the public, even as Pima County Sheriff's Department officials insist no family members, including Cioni or his wife Annie Guthrie, are suspects. Yet online speculation persists, fueled by their status as among the last known people to see Nancy alive.

Cioni, a 50-year-old Italian-born sixth-grade biology teacher at BASIS Oro Valley charter school, dropped Nancy off at her residence after a family dinner on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to appear for a scheduled church livestream. Blood evidence and signs of forced entry pointed to foul play, prompting an intense search involving local deputies and the FBI.

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Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has closely followed the case, drew attention this week by checking the BASIS Oro Valley website. She reported that Cioni's name is absent from the current teacher listings for sixth-grade biology.

"Some have reported that Annie & Tommaso have not been seen. I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tommaso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher...," Coffindaffer posted on X. She speculated he may have taken leave or that the school is wary of listing him amid relentless public accusations.

Coffindaffer emphasized the potential damage from online narratives. "Millions remain convinced he abducted his mother-in-law of 20 years," she wrote, suggesting possible impacts on reputation, employment and family life. She also raised the prospect of future defamation actions if the couple proves innocent, citing Arizona law on proving falsehoods and resulting harm.

School officials have not commented publicly on Cioni's employment status. HT.com and other outlets could not independently verify changes to his role. Neighbors reportedly told amateur investigators that Annie and Tommaso have not been seen at their home for over a week, with their vehicle also absent, though these claims remain unconfirmed by law enforcement.

Family Cleared but Scrutiny Endures

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and deputies have repeatedly stated that Annie and Tommaso passed scrutiny early in the investigation. Polygraphs, vehicle seizures for forensic testing and interviews cleared them, officials said. Ashleigh Banfield's early reporting labeling Cioni a "prime suspect" based on unnamed sources was swiftly walked back.

Despite official clearances, public fixation lingers. Cioni's Italian heritage, appearance and role as the last confirmed person to see Nancy have made him a lightning rod for armchair detectives. Coffindaffer previously called such targeting "absurd," attributing part of it to confirmation bias and how Cioni "looks the part" in online theories.

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Savannah Guthrie has offered unwavering support for her sister and brother-in-law, describing them as loving family members devastated by the loss. In a recent Mother's Day tribute, she pleaded for answers while sharing warm memories of her mother.

Investigation Timeline and Challenges

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 31 after Cioni verified she entered her home safely. Her phone, belongings and vehicle remained at the residence. Deputies found blood drops and evidence of disturbance when family members checked the next morning.

A masked individual captured on doorbell footage became a person of interest, though no arrests have followed. Early cryptocurrency ransom demands went unanswered. DNA evidence has been sent for analysis, with results still pending in some cases. Critics, including former law enforcement voices, have questioned the sheriff's office handling, including initial delays in involving the FBI.

As the case crossed the 100-day mark this week, experts noted the shift from rescue to potential recovery mission. No proof of life has emerged since the night she disappeared. Sheriff Nanos expressed confidence that answers will come, while acknowledging intense public interest in the family.

Broader Context and Public Fascination

The case has drawn widespread attention, from true-crime podcasts to celebrity commentary. Khloé Kardashian recently called it "mind-blowing" on her podcast, expressing obsession with the lack of leads. Online communities dissect every detail, from alleged home surveys before the disappearance to Cioni's past band activities and teaching videos.

Cioni, who moved from Tuscany to the U.S. over two decades ago, married Annie in 2008. He built a reputation as an engaging educator known for hands-on projects like pasta-making lessons captured in school social media posts. Annie teaches poetry at the University of Arizona. The couple has a son navigating the intense spotlight.

Coffindaffer highlighted the human toll. Public ridicule, job uncertainties, reduced band appearances and strain on their child represent significant damages if the family pursues legal recourse against false accusations, she noted.

What Lies Ahead

Investigators continue analyzing forensic evidence, pursuing tips and monitoring digital trails. A $1 million family reward remains active for information leading to Nancy's recovery.

For the Guthrie family, the wait stretches on amid grief and speculation. Savannah's return to "Today" and public pleas underscore the personal stakes. As one former agent observed, the couple's low profile may reflect trauma and strategic caution rather than guilt.

Pima County officials urge the public to focus on verified facts while submitting any credible tips. The mystery of Nancy Guthrie's fate — and the collateral questions surrounding her son-in-law's job and the family's whereabouts — endures as a stark reminder of how a single night can upend lives and fuel endless online inquiry.

Authorities emphasize that while public interest is understandable, baseless accusations can hinder investigations and harm innocents. As day 105 dawns with no resolution, the search for truth continues in Tucson and beyond.