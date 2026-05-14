Top 5 MLB Trade Rumors Exploding in 2026: Soto, Burnes and Blockbuster Names Linked

NEW YORK — With the 2026 MLB season well underway and several contending teams already showing weaknesses, trade rumors are heating up faster than usual. Front offices across the league are actively exploring deals as the July 31 trade deadline approaches, with superstar names like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Ronald Acuña Jr. at the center of speculation. Here are the five biggest MLB trade rumors circulating right now.

1. Juan Soto to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers The most dominant rumor involves reigning National League MVP Juan Soto. Despite signing a massive contract with the New York Mets before the 2025 season, persistent reports suggest the slugger could be moved if the Mets fall out of contention. Both the Yankees — seeking to pair him again with Aaron Judge — and the Dodgers are monitoring the situation closely. A return to the Bronx would create one of the most feared lineups in baseball history. Soto has a full no-trade clause, giving him ultimate control, but sources say he would seriously consider a move to a perennial contender with a massive payroll.

2. Corbin Burnes to the Atlanta Braves or Philadelphia Phillies Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes has emerged as one of the most coveted starters on the market. With the Orioles hovering around .500 and facing questions about their long-term contention window, multiple teams are preparing aggressive offers. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies top the list, both desperate for frontline starting pitching. Burnes, who has two years of control remaining, could command a haul of top prospects and major league talent. Baltimore reportedly wants at least three high-upside players in return.

3. Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Los Angeles Dodgers Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. has been the subject of quiet but persistent trade discussions. After missing significant time with injuries in recent seasons, Atlanta is reportedly open to exploring options if they cannot compete for a championship in 2026. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked as a primary suitor, viewing Acuña as the final piece for another World Series run. Any deal would be massive, likely involving multiple All-Stars and prospects heading back to Atlanta. Acuña's opt-out clause and injury history make the situation complex but intriguing for contenders.

4. Pete Alonso to the New York Mets or Boston Red Sox Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets remains uncertain as contract extension talks have stalled. The powerful first baseman is in the final year of his deal and could be traded at the deadline if no long-term agreement is reached. The Mets are reportedly open to retaining him, but the Boston Red Sox have shown strong interest in adding his power bat to complement Rafael Devers. Other teams like the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays have also been mentioned as potential landing spots if Alonso becomes available.

5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the San Diego Padres or Seattle Mariners Miami Marlins dynamic outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. continues to generate significant trade interest. The athletic switch-hitter has expressed frustration with losing in Miami and is widely expected to be moved before the deadline. The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are the frontrunners, both seeking impact outfielders to bolster their playoff pushes. Chisholm's speed, power and defensive versatility make him a high-upside addition for contenders, though Miami will demand a strong return of prospects and young major leaguers.

These five rumors dominate discussions in MLB front offices and among fans as the trade deadline nears. Several other notable names are also generating buzz, including potential moves involving Teoscar Hernández, Luis Robert Jr. and even veteran aces like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander as teams look to shed salary or add pieces for one final run.

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The 2026 season has been defined by parity and unpredictability. Several projected contenders have underperformed, creating opportunities for aggressive buyers, while rebuilding teams are eager to restock farm systems. The salary cap environment and competitive balance tax thresholds are also influencing strategy, with several big-market clubs wary of crossing luxury tax lines.

League sources indicate that activity could accelerate quickly once the All-Star break passes. Teams that fall out of contention by early July are expected to become sellers, flooding the market with talent and driving competitive bidding for top targets like Soto and Burnes.

For fans, the rumor mill provides daily excitement during the long season. Social media platforms are filled with mock trades, prospect rankings and passionate debates about which deals make the most sense. The possibility of major stars changing uniforms mid-season keeps interest high even for non-contending fan bases.

General managers face difficult choices. Buying aggressively risks mortgaging the future, while selling too early can alienate fans and players. The balance between short-term wins and long-term sustainability has never been more delicate.

As the calendar turns toward July, these top rumors — and several others — will continue evolving. One well-timed phone call could dramatically alter the landscape of the 2026 season and beyond. The MLB trade deadline remains one of the most fascinating periods in North American sports, and 2026 is shaping up to deliver plenty of drama.

Whether superstar moves materialize or teams stand pat, the coming weeks promise to be among the most compelling in recent memory. Fans across the league are watching closely, knowing that today's rumors could become tomorrow's blockbuster transactions.