Australia Fuel Crisis Deepens in May 2026 as Middle East War Disrupts Supplies and Budget Relief Kicks In

SYDNEY — Australia's ongoing fuel crisis, triggered by the US-Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, entered a critical phase this week as diesel shortages continued to threaten supply chains despite government interventions announced in the 2026-27 federal budget. With petrol prices easing slightly but diesel remaining elevated and hundreds of service stations still reporting outages, motorists and businesses face prolonged uncertainty amid efforts to bolster national reserves.

The crisis stems from a sharp reduction in global oil supply following the closure of key shipping routes in the Middle East. Australia, which imports more than 90 percent of its refined fuel, has been particularly vulnerable due to decades of declining domestic refining capacity. Only two major refineries remain operational — Ampol's Lytton in Brisbane and Viva Energy's Geelong facility — covering less than 20 percent of national demand.

As of mid-May, the government reports improved reserve levels compared to early March, with roughly 44-46 days of petrol, around 33 days of diesel and 30 days of jet fuel on hand. However, experts warn that the full impact of disrupted shipments is still working through the system, creating a "long tail" of potential shortages and price pressure.

Budget Response and Fuel Resilience Package

Treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget, delivered Tuesday, allocated significant resources to address the crisis. A $10-14.8 billion fuel security and resilience package includes $3.2-3.7 billion for a government-owned fuel reserve capable of holding up to 1 billion litres of diesel and aviation fuel. Additional measures encompass interest-free loans for manufacturers and logistics firms, expanded storage facilities, and studies into boosting domestic refining capacity.

The government has already halved the fuel excise and removed the heavy vehicle road user charge for three months from April 1, providing relief of around 26 cents per litre at the pump. This temporary cut aims to ease cost-of-living pressures but will not be extended beyond June, according to current plans.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure alternative supplies from the US, Argentina, Algeria, South Korea, Brunei and Malaysia. As many as 57 tankers carrying over 4 billion litres are en route or secured through May, with some arrivals expected in late May or early June.

Impact on Stations, Prices and Supply Chains

Hundreds of service stations have run dry at various points since March, with peaks exceeding 500-600 outlets affected, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria. While petrol prices have moderated to around $1.93 per litre on average, diesel remains significantly higher at $2.75-$3.00+ per litre in many areas — up sharply from pre-crisis levels.

The diesel crunch poses the greatest risk to food supply chains, agriculture, mining and logistics. Truck drivers and farmers face soaring costs, with warnings of potential 50 percent food price increases if disruptions persist. Fertiliser shortages linked to fuel issues compound problems for rural communities.

Defence and energy experts, including John Blackburn, caution that a 20 percent global supply reduction could lead to worsening shortages by late May if the Middle East conflict drags on. Australia's "just-in-time" import model and limited storage have left the nation exposed after 15 years of refinery closures.

Political and Expert Criticism

Opposition figures and analysts argue the government's response is overdue. The Coalition has called for doubling minimum reserves and greater investment in domestic production. Critics from the Maritime Union of Australia point to deliberate offshoring of refining capacity as a root cause, urging sovereign fuel security reforms.

The budget papers acknowledge a "nightmare scenario" if the conflict prolongs, with billions diverted from other priorities to fuel resilience. Some economists question whether current measures sufficiently address long-term vulnerabilities, advocating accelerated transition toward electric vehicles, public transport and alternative fuels.

What Motorists and Businesses Should Know

Motorists are advised to refuel regularly rather than panic buying, which has worsened local shortages. Apps and trackers from services like the Australian Automobile Association and Guardian Australia help locate available fuel. Businesses, particularly in transport and agriculture, should review contingency plans and explore efficiency measures.

The government maintains it is not at the highest alert level under the National Fuel Security Plan and continues negotiations for additional cargoes. However, prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruptions could extend the crisis into winter, affecting aviation and heavy industry.

Broader Economic Implications

Rising fuel costs have contributed to inflation pressures, with flow-on effects to goods and services. The budget's cost-of-living relief packages partially offset impacts, but households in regional areas feel the pinch most acutely. Long-term, the crisis highlights Australia's energy security challenges and may accelerate debates over refining revival, strategic reserves and renewable alternatives.

As tanker arrivals continue and budget measures roll out, officials express cautious optimism that the worst shortages can be avoided. Yet experts stress the need for sustained investment beyond temporary relief. For now, Australians navigate higher prices and patchy availability while monitoring developments in the Middle East that will dictate how long this fuel shock persists.

The situation remains fluid, with daily updates on reserves, shipments and prices essential for planning. Government and industry leaders continue working behind the scenes to stabilise supplies, but the crisis serves as a wake-up call for building greater resilience in Australia's energy infrastructure.