Qantas Slashes Domestic Flights and Hikes Fares as Middle East Conflict Drives Fuel Costs to $3.3b

SYDNEY — Qantas Airways Ltd. has cut domestic flight capacity by about 5% for May and June and raised fares as surging jet fuel prices linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East threaten to add as much as $800 million to its second-half fuel bill.

The national carrier said Tuesday its expected fuel costs for the second half of the 2026 financial year would now reach between $3.1 billion and $3.3 billion, sharply higher than previous forecasts around $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion. Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since late February amid disruptions from U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran and related supply uncertainties.

Qantas and its budget subsidiary Jetstar have reduced domestic seat capacity by around five percentage points in the June quarter, with most cuts targeting off-peak services on routes between major capital cities. Some regional routes have also been affected, including suspensions or reductions on services such as Darwin-Gold Coast, Sydney-Busselton and Adelaide-Mount Gambier. Affected passengers are being contacted and offered alternative flights or refunds.

The airline has simultaneously redeployed aircraft from domestic and some U.S. routes to capitalize on surging demand for European travel, as passengers avoid carriers transiting through the troubled Middle East. Routes to cities such as Paris and Rome have seen strong interest, prompting Qantas to shift capacity toward higher-yield international services.

CEO Vanessa Hudson and executives described the moves as necessary to mitigate the impact of volatile fuel markets and broader economic uncertainty. "Given the continued volatility in fuel prices and the global economic conditions, we have reduced domestic capacity in the fourth quarter," the company said in a market update. Fare increases have already been implemented on both domestic and international routes to help offset the cost pressure.

Fuel typically accounts for a significant portion of airline operating expenses, and the rapid spike has caught many carriers off guard despite hedging programs. Qantas had previously hedged a substantial portion of its fuel needs, but the scale of the recent rise — with some reports noting jet fuel prices jumping from around US$20 to US$120 per barrel in extreme scenarios — has overwhelmed protections and forced operational adjustments.

The changes come as Qantas braces for a potential $500 million hit to full-year profit. Analysts estimate the extra fuel costs could erode margins unless fully passed on through higher ticket prices and lower capacity. Domestic routes, which often operate on thinner margins than long-haul international services, have borne the brunt of the cuts.

Travel industry observers note that Qantas is not alone. Several international airlines have announced capacity reductions, fuel surcharges or fare hikes in response to the same pressures. However, the Australian market's relative isolation and Qantas' dominant domestic position mean local travelers will feel the impact more directly through fewer flight options and higher prices.

For consumers, the timing is challenging. May and June traditionally see steady demand for domestic leisure and business travel ahead of the winter school holidays. Reduced capacity on key east-west and inter-capital routes could lead to higher load factors on remaining flights and fewer last-minute booking opportunities. Industry sources suggest off-peak and shoulder-period services are most affected, while peak business routes may see minimal disruption.

Qantas has emphasized that it is working closely with the Australian government and fuel suppliers to secure adequate jet fuel supplies. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been engaging with regional partners in Asia to help stabilize energy flows into Australia.

The airline's actions reflect a broader industry response to geopolitical risk. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and related oil infrastructure concerns have tightened global supply chains for refined products like jet fuel, even as crude oil prices fluctuate. Qantas noted that while supply into Australia remains confident for the immediate term, volatility persists.

Shares in Qantas extended losses following the announcement, reflecting investor concerns over margin compression despite the company's efforts to protect profitability through pricing and capacity discipline. The stock has been sensitive to fuel price movements throughout the year.

Qantas has a history of adjusting fares in response to fuel cost changes, though critics have pointed out that increases often stick even when prices later moderate. The current environment, however, is marked by exceptional uncertainty, with some analysts warning that prolonged conflict could keep jet fuel elevated for months.

For the broader aviation sector, the episode highlights vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Airlines worldwide are monitoring developments closely, with some parking aircraft or suspending routes in more exposed regions. In Australia, the dual-brand strategy of Qantas and Jetstar provides some flexibility, allowing the group to fine-tune capacity across premium and low-cost offerings.

Passengers planning domestic travel in the coming weeks are advised to check bookings directly with Qantas or Jetstar, monitor for notifications, and consider flexible fare options where available. Those affected by cancellations can rebook on alternative services or request refunds under standard consumer protections.

Longer term, Qantas continues investing in fleet modernization, including more fuel-efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 737 variants, to improve resilience against cost shocks. The airline has also pointed to its loyalty program and freight operations as diversifiers that help buffer earnings volatility.

Tuesday's update marks one of the most significant operational shifts for Qantas in recent memory tied directly to external geopolitical events. While the airline has navigated fuel crises before — most notably in the aftermath of earlier Middle East tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict — the speed and scale of the current price surge have prompted swift action.

As the situation in the Middle East evolves, further adjustments cannot be ruled out. Qantas said it would continue to monitor fuel markets closely and adjust its network, pricing and capacity as needed to maintain financial stability.

For Australian travelers, the message is clear: expect tighter availability and higher prices on domestic routes in the short term as the national carrier grapples with an $800 million fuel shock. Whether the conflict eases or deepens will determine how long these measures remain in place, but for now, the flying kangaroo is tightening its belt to weather the storm.