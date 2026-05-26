Best Prop Firms in Australia: 2026 Guide

Many of the top global prop firms accept Australian residents. These firms target retail traders who are onboarded via trader challenges, and those who succeed proceed to funded accounts. Some estimates show that 32 prop firms accept traders from Australia, although the real count is likely higher. That volume of options is, on its face, a good thing. But for a trader entering the funded space for the first time, it also creates a problem: how do you know which firm is actually worth your money and your time?

This guide works through that question. We investigated the firms that accept Australian traders and settled on the eight best companies, which we present here.

OneFunded operates under Brynex Tech Limited, registered in the United Kingdom, although it delivers trading services through OneFunded Capital Ltd. based in Saint Lucia. The firm operates on a simulated-trading model, which means that traders pay a one-time evaluation fee, complete a challenge, and upon passing, receive a funded account. This account supports payouts of real profits.

Those who choose OneFunded can trade on cTrader and TradeLocker for now and later on MetaTrader 5 too. They can access these platforms on all devices. But if you are an Australian that wants to trade while abroad, say the United States, cTrader won't be available to you. This makes TradeLocker the most ideal; it is also the primary platform for most OneFunded traders.

Challenge Structures

OneFunded currently offers four challenge tracks: Flash (1-step), Core (2-step), Value (2-step), and Flex (2-step). You should note from the onset that there are no time constraints across all the tracks. This is an important point to note because it removes the psychological pressure common in evaluations that impose deadlines. This feature allows traders to learn how to set up winning traders without feeling the pressure of deadlines.

Flash (1-Step)

This is the only single-phase evaluation in OneFunded's line up. So, all you need to do is hit the profit target, meet the minimum trading days, and stay within drawdown limits, and you move directly to a funded account. This makes it the fastest route to funding, though it carries the tightest overall drawdown limit of the four tracks.

Core (2-Step)

The Core challenge uses a two-phase structure with a lower profit target in each phase. The drawdown limits are also wider, making it a more forgiving path for traders who prefer building profit incrementally rather than in a single concentrated push.

Value (2-Step)

The Value challenge is the most affordable entry point among the two-phase tracks. It has identical profit targets across both phases and the lowest fee structure. Our research concluded that this track is suited for traders who want to keep the cost of attempting a funded challenge as low as possible. However, the trade-off is a 35% consistency cap and a non-refundable entry fee.

Flex (2-Step)

Flex is the only challenge that completely disables the consistency rule. This makes it particularly relevant for traders whose strategies are naturally lumpy. That includes swing traders holding for a few large moves, or event-driven traders who generate outsized gains on specific days. It is also the most expensive of the four tracks, and the entry fee is non-refundable.

The table below summarizes the key details across the challenge types:

Flash Core (2-Step) Value (2-Step) Flex (2-Step) Account sizes $5K - $200K $5K - $200K $5K - $100K $5K - $200K Entry fee range $56 - $899 $35 - $799 $29 - $349 $59 - $959 Phases 1 2 2 2 Profit target 10% 8%/5% 6%/6% 7%/4% Minimum trading days 5 3 per phase 4 per phase 3 per phase Maximum daily loss 4% 5% 4% 4% Maximum overall loss 6% 10% 8% 10% Consistency cap 50% 50% 40% Off Trading period Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Inactivity limit 60 days 60 days 60 days 60 days Profit split 80% (90% add-on) 80% (90% add-on) 80% (90% add-on) 80% (90% add-on) Fee refundable? Yes, 100% Yes, 100% No No

Trading Rules

OneFunded permits news trading across both evaluation and funded phases. Although this may be restricted during what the firm describes as a "News Volatility Period." This is a five-minute window on either side of a scheduled high-impact release. During this window, traders may still open, modify, and close positions, but activity that appears designed to exploit price spikes may be flagged for compliance review.

You can also engage in overnight and weekend holding, and there are no mandatory stop-loss requirements. Expert Advisors (EAs) are allowed, though automated strategies that rely on latency arbitrage, data freezing, gap billing, or external delayed data feeds are prohibited.​

Payouts

Payouts at OneFunded operate on a 14-day cycle. The first request becomes available on the 15th day following the initial trade on the funded account, covering only the profit earned during those first 14 days. Subsequent payout windows follow the same bi-weekly cadence.​

Traders who want access to profits on a shorter cycle can purchase the Weekly Payout Add-on, which reduces the window to every 7 days. The minimum payout amount is $100. And the payment method are Crypto and Bank Transfer

Incentives

OneFunded encourages traders to invest in their career in two ways. First, there is a rewards center. Here, traders accumulate points through platform engagement, which includes completing evaluations, achieving payout milestones, and maintaining consistent trading patterns. These points operate on a progressive redemption scale: 15 points unlock a 15% discount on future challenges, scaling to 100 points which confer a complimentary $5,000 evaluation account.

The second approach is the Leaderboard functionality. This displays verified payout distributions across geographic regions through a self-updating carousel on the platform's landing page. And it serves dual purposes. First, it provides social proof of the firm's payout reliability and, second, creates performance benchmarking opportunities.

2. RebelsFunding

RebelsFunding is a European prop firm formally registered as RIFM, S.R.O., and headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia. The firm was founded by Marek Soska, whose background is in retail trading and trader education; the firm grew out of a trading education business that had been operating since 2015.

Unlike many competitors in this list, RebelsFunding use their own trading platform called RF-Trader. This platform has TradingView charts as a key feature but keeps execution and risk monitoring within their own system. It is available on web, desktop, and mobile.

Program Structure

The company offers five different evaluation programs ranging from a four-step gradual assessment to instant funding. These programs are named after metals and gemstones in ascending order of complexity: Copper (4-phase), Bronze (3-phase), Silver (2-phase), Gold (1-phase), and Diamond (1-phase, 10-level). Each program targets a different trader profile and carries its own rules, drawdown parameters, leverage caps, and scaling potential.

The table below summarizes the key features for each program:

Copper Bronze Silver Gold Diamond Evaluation Type 4-Step 3-Step 2-Step 1-Step Instant Funding Account Sizes $1K-$320K $5K-$160K $2.5K-$80K $2.5K-$40K $1K-$20K Phase 1 Target 5% 5% 8% 10% 10% (for first payout) Phase 2 Target 5% 5% 5% N/A N/A Phase 3 Target 5% 5% N/A N/A N/A Phase 4 Target 5% N/A N/A N/A N/A Daily Drawdown 5% 5% 5% 4% None Max Drawdown 10% 10% 10% 6% 6% Min Trading Days Unlimited time Unlimited time Unlimited time Unlimited time Unlimited time Min Trades 4 per phase 5 per phase 6 per phase 8 total 5 total Leverage (Eval) 1:200 1:200 1:100 1:50 1:50 Leverage (Funded) 1:100 1:100 1:50 1:50 1:50 Profit Split 80-90% 80-90% 75-90% 75-90% 75% Fee Range €9-€812 €37-€597 €29-€344 €41-€230 €41-€585 Refund Policy 200% with payout 150% with payout 100% with payout 100% with payout 100% after passing

According to our investigation, RebelsFunding's Copper and Bronze tracks are built for traders who are either newer to the industry or who want to access large capital allocations at the lowest possible entry cost. But the trade-off is more phases, which means more profit targets to hit before reaching the RCF account. The 200% fee refund on Copper is the highest of any program on the list.

The Silver program is the standard two-phase structure, comparable in format to what most prop firms offer. And the Gold track condenses everything into a single phase. This comes with a 10% profit target, tighter drawdown limits, and the lowest leverage ceiling among the multi-account programs at 1:50. It is the most compressed evaluation.

Lastly, Diamond is the most distinctive in terms of structure. It is a 10-level scaling program where the trader completes a short training round (Level 0), earns back 100% of the entry fee upon hitting a 10% profit target, and then progresses through ten increasingly capitalized RCF account levels. The account grows by approximately 60% at each new level. There is no daily drawdown limit on Diamond; only the 6% overall drawdown applies, and the maximum capital a Diamond trader can reach is $530,000. The profit split on Diamond is fixed at 75% across all levels, whereas the other programs start at 75-80% and can progress to 90%.

Trading Rules

RebelsFunding technically allows news trading across all programs. You should note, however, that the firm's rules strongly advises against holding positions open during high-impact releases such as NFP, GDP, and FOMC events. The language used is advisory rather than prohibitive, but traders should be aware that accounts can be reviewed for compliance after the fact.

Martingale, grid trading, aggressive scalping, and full-margin strategies are all prohibited. Also, a 1.5% maximum risk per trade is specified, with a recommendation to keep individual position risk closer to 0.5%.

Payouts

You can request the first payout on any RCF account no earlier than 14 days from the date of the first trade. And, the minimum withdrawal amount is $50. The firm processes payouts through the client zone, and all positions must be closed before a withdrawal request is submitted.​

Scaling Plan

Each program carries a defined growth plan that applies once a trader is on the RCF account. On Copper and Bronze, accounts increase by 25% of the original value for every three consecutive months, where aggregate profit exceeds 15%, with at least two of those months being profitable. After a year of qualified performance, the account can double in size.

Silver and Gold follow a similar structure but require four consecutive qualified months instead of three. This means that progression is slower via these tracks. Diamond's scaling is automatic and built directly into the program structure. That is, each time a trader hits 10% profit on their current level, the account size increases to the next level, without requiring a separate request or review process.

What RebelsFunding Gets Right, and Where to Look Closely

The breadth of program options is genuinely useful. A trader who is new to the space and wants to minimize entry cost while building a track record can start with Copper at €9 for a $1K account. On the other hand, a trader with a consistent but slow approach who wants maximum scaling potential has Diamond. The range is wider than most firms on this list.​

The areas that deserve attention are the expert advisor (EA) restriction and the news trading advisory. Traders who rely on automated systems will need to look elsewhere. And traders whose edge involves holding positions through major macro events should read the rules documentation carefully before committing, since "advisory" language can translate into practical consequences at payout time.

3. FTMO

FTMO is the benchmark against which most other prop firms are measured, especially because it is one of the established companies in the industry. The firm was founded in 2014 under the Czech name Získej účet, or Get an Account in English, operating only in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, before rebranding to FTMO in 2017 when it expanded internationally.

The company has built a massive infrastructure around trader education and analytics. It operates the FTMO Academy and the Account MetriX dashboard for performance tracking. This educational overlay is a notable investment in trader development beyond the basic challenge-passing model.

The firm supports four trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and DXtrade. FTMO also distinguishes between account types through "Normal" and "Aggressive" risk profiles. The latter doubles both profit targets and drawdown allowances for traders seeking accelerated evaluation.

Challenge Structure

FTMO recently introduced a 1-Step challenge alongside its legacy 2-Step process. This move, the company said, gives traders more paths to join the most established prop firm in the prop trading sector.

Both paths operate with unlimited time to complete, though they differ significantly in fee refundability and profit-split structures. The table below summarizes the key features:

FTMO 2-Step Evaluation (Standard Model):​

Account Size Phase 1 Target Phase 2 Target Max Daily Loss Max Overall Loss Min Trading Days Fee $10,000 10% 5% 5% 10% 4 days €89 $25,000 10% 5% 5% 10% 4 days €250 $50,000 10% 5% 5% 10% 4 days €345 $100,000 10% 5% 5% 10% 4 days €540 $200,000 10% 5% 5% 10% 4 days €1,080

For all 2-Step accounts, the trading period is unlimited and fees are 100% refundable on first reward withdrawal.​

FTMO 1-Step Evaluation:​

Trading Objective FTMO Challenge FTMO Account Profit Target 10% Unlimited Max Daily Loss 3% 3% Max Overall Loss 10% 10% Profit Split - 90% Max Account Size $200,000 $200,000

The 1-Step Challenge condenses the profit target into a single 10% target but retains the entry fee regardless of outcome. And as it was before, you begin to earn payouts at the FTMO account level.

Trading Rules

FTMO has detailed, published trading rules that apply throughout both the evaluation and the funded phase. The following is the list of permitted tools and strategies:

Swing trading and overnight holding (on Swing account type)

EAs/automated strategies, but must remain within server load limits, that is max 2,000 server requests/day.

Scalping

The prohibited list includes:

Gap trading, that is, opening positions within two hours of a scheduled major news event or within two hours before a relevant market closes for two or more hours.

Gap-based news trading, specifically exploiting price gaps around high-impact macro events

Opposite-position hedging across connected accounts (hedging on a single account is permitted)

Deliberately managing positions to exploit the firm's evaluation structure

Using slow or erroneous price feeds

High-frequency/ultra-speed tools that give unfair advantages

Payouts

The base profit split is 80% to the trader, which can climb to 90% after meeting scaling plan criteria.

Payout frequency is bi-weekly and the average processing time is 8 hours​

100% of the challenge fee is refunded with the first payout​

Payment methods include Mastercard, Visa, Discover, Diners Club, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, and cryptocurrency​

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Established track record since 2014 with consistent payout history and substantial processing volumes.

Entry fee fully refunded on the 2-Step Challenge upon first successful payout

Comprehensive educational resources

Choice of four trading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and DXtrade.

No time limits on evaluations, allowing traders to wait for optimal market setups.

Cons:

1-Step Challenge offers no fee refund, increasing the cost of unsuccessful attempts.

News trading restricted within 2-minute windows around high-impact releases, limiting strategy flexibility.

Fees are charged in euros regardless of account currency

4. The5ers

The5ers is operated by Five Percent Online Ltd., a company registered in Israel, and has been active since 2016. The firm describes its core philosophy as prioritizing fair play, transparency, and genuine trader development over short-term profit extraction. As of 2025, the firm has onboarded over 262,000 funded traders, employs 148 staff across 23 countries, and processes roughly 3,740 payouts monthly.

Program Structure

The5ers offers three CFD evaluation programs, Hyper Growth (1-step), High Stakes (2-step), and Bootcamp (3-step). There is also a Futures track that includes Basecamp and Rebate programs.

All CFD trading is conducted on MetaTrader 5, or MT5 Hedge, and accounts are denominated in USD, EUR, GBP, and INR. The firm's standout feature is the ability to scale up to $4 million on the Hyper Growth path and $500,000 on the High Stakes path.

The table below summarizes the challenges and their key details:

Hyper Growth High Stakes Bootcamp Evaluation Steps 1-Step 2-Step 3-Step Account Sizes $5K-$20K $2.5K-$100K $20K-$250K Phase 1 Target 10% 8% 6% Phase 2 Target N/A 5% 6% Phase 3 Target N/A N/A 6% Max Drawdown 6% 10% 5% Daily Limit 3% 5% None (evaluation);3% (funded) Minimum Trading Days None 3 profitable days (0.5% min) None Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Profit Share Up to 100% in eval and funded $2 in Step 1;80-100% in funded Up to 100% in funded account

The Hyper Growth program offers the fastest path to funding. Traders pay a one-time fee, starting at $260 for a $5K account, and must hit a single 10% profit target with no time cap. The account doubles at each milestone up to a maximum of $4,000,000.

High Stakes is the firm's most popular program and features the highest leverage of the three plans at 1:100. Phase 1 requires an 8% profit target; Phase 2 requires 5%. Once funded, traders scale every 10% toward a maximum of $500,000. A unique feature is that Phase 1 pays a small cash reward ($2 per step) before the trader is funded.

The5ers positions the Bootcamp program as the most capital-efficient entry. Phases 1 through 3 each require a 6% profit target on progressively larger demo balances before a trader is funded with a live account starting at $20K, $100K, or $250K depending on the track chosen. The Bootcamp path scales on a 5% milestone cadence and can grow to $4 million.

Trading Rules

These differ by program, particularly around news trading and leverage, but several policies apply across all tracks. For example:

Overnight and weekend holding is permitted across all programs. For indices, weekend holding is allowed but carries high swap costs.

News trading: For Hyper Growth and Bootcamp, news trading is permitted except for bracket strategies placed around high-impact events. For High Stakes, orders may not be executed within 2 minutes before or after high-impact news releases.

Accounts with no trading activity for 30 or more consecutive days are automatically expired across all three programs.

EAs are permitted provided the trader owns the source code​

Prohibited practices include: arbitrage, high-frequency trading, bulk/simultaneous multi-trade execution, one-sided betting, tick scalping, hedge arbitrage, account sharing, account reselling, and pass-your-challenge services.​

Payouts

Payout access opens after a trader reaches the first funded level. From that point, withdrawals can be requested on a biweekly basis.​

Available withdrawal methods include crypto (2% commission), Rise (2% commission), bank transfer (3% commission), and hub credits (no commission, usable only toward buying new accounts).​

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Scaling potential up to $4 million

100% profit split with fixed monthly bonuses at elite High Stakes tiers

Unlimited trading days on evaluations

Wide range of educational resources, including blog, academy, and tools

Cons:

Minimum profitable days requirement

High Stakes prohibits news trading

All withdrawal methods carry a processing fee, 2%-3%, with the exception of hub credits, which are non-withdrawable.

5. ThinkCapital

ThinkCapital is legally registered as Think Capital Services UK Ltd., and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The firm launched in 2024 as a subsidiary of ThinkMarkets, a multi-regulated global brokerage with over 15 years in the industry. As of 2026, ThinkCapital has attracted over 40,000 traders to its community and has paid out over $5 million to funded traders worldwide.

The broker-backed model is the firm's most standout structural feature. All trading infrastructure, execution, and liquidity are powered by ThinkMarkets. The broker holds licenses from multiple tier-1 regulators including the FCA (UK) and ASIC (Australia). This distinguishes ThinkCapital from the majority of prop firms that operate on white-labeled retail platforms with no underlying regulatory oversight. Traders also benefit from a proprietary platform, ThinkTrader, as well as direct TradingView integration and Platform 5.

Challenge Structure

ThinkCapital offers three evaluation paths: Lightning (1-step), Dual Step (2-step, with Intraday and Swing sub-variants), and Nexus (3-step). And account sizes range from $5,000 to $100,000 at the challenge level, and the maximum funded allocation reaches $1,000,000.

The table below provides a summary of the accounts and key features:

Lightning (1-Step) Dual Step Intraday (2-Step) Dual Step Swing (2-Step) Nexus (3-Step) Account Sizes $5K-$100K $5K-$100K $5K-$100K $5K-$100K Phase 1 Profit Target 10% 9% 9% 7% Phase 2 Profit Target — 5% 5% 6% Phase 3 Profit Target — — — 5% Max Loss Limit 6% 7% 7% 8% Daily Loss Limit 3% (Balance-based) 4% (Equity-based) 4% (Balance-based) 4% (Balance-based) Min. Trading Days 3 3 3 days 3 days Leverage 1:30 Dynamic up to 1:100 Dynamic up to 1:100 1:100 News Trading Not allowed (4-min window) Not allowed (4-min window) Allowed Not allowed (add-on available) Weekend Holding Allowed Not allowed Allowed Allowed Entry Fee range $59 ($5K);$499 ($100K) $59-$499 $82-$698 $59-$499

The Lightning program is ThinkCapital's fastest evaluation path. However, the Dual Step program is the most structurally flexible program due to its two sub-variants tailored for different styles. The Intraday variant uses an equity-based daily loss and prohibits news trading and weekend holding. This makes it ideal for traders who enter and exit within a session. The Swing variant uses a balance-based daily loss, and it permits news trading without restriction, and allows weekend holding. This is a great option for traders who hold positions across multiple sessions.

Trading Rules

All three programs require at least three profitable trading days before a challenge phase can be completed.

There is no maximum trading period on any of the three programs​

An account is subject to closure if no trades are placed for 30 or more consecutive days across all programs.​

EAs are permitted across all programs without restriction on whether the trader owns the source code.​

No consistency rule is enforced on any of the three programs

Payouts and Profit Split

The base profit split across all programs starts at 80%. You can escalate the share to 90% through scaling or using an addon. And there is no consistency rule requirement before requesting a payout.

The standard payout cycle is biweekly, although traders can access weekly payouts by purchasing an addon.​ Before the first withdrawal, funded traders must achieve three separate profitable trading days where the account balance is above the starting balance, with each of those days generating at least 0.5% profit. This consistency metric is specifically tied to payout qualification, not to challenge phase completion.

Withdrawal methods include cryptocurrency, USDT (TRC20/ERC20) and USDC, which is generally the fastest option, Rise; with a $50 monthly flat fee for processing, and ThinkMarkets Live Account.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Being broker-backed provides a level of execution quality, financial stability, and counterparty credibility rarely found in standalone prop firms.​

The ability to transfer profits directly into a personal ThinkMarkets brokerage account.

No consistency rule on any program​

Dual Step Swing variant gives news traders and swing traders a purpose-built path without requiring any add-on purchase.​

Cons

News trading restricted by default on Lightning and Nexus

Payout 0.5% consistency requirement before first withdrawal

Rise payout method carries a recurring $50 flat fee per month

6. BrightFunded

BrightFunded, like OneFunded, is a new company, launched in late 2023, that is coming up quickly, especially in Australia. The company is headquartered in Dubai and has satellite offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Warsaw, Poland. Despite its age, the firm claims to have already paid out more than $11.5 million to funded traders and counts over 27,500 active participants globally.

The prop firm describes its model as a "modern prop trading firm," that emphases fast payouts, transparent rules, and a proprietary loyalty rewards program it calls Trade2Earn. Australians can access all of BrightFunded programs and services without any restrictions.

Challenge Structures

BrightFunded offers a single evaluation program, which it has structured into two phases. The challenge is available across six account sizes, with entry fees scaling proportionally from smaller to larger allocations.

The structure is straightforward. Traders must hit an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2. While at it, they must keep daily drawdown below 5% and total drawdown below 10% at all times. Both phases have unlimited trading periods and a minimum of 5 trading days per phase.

See the table below for details:

Account Sizes $5K/$10K/$25K/$50K/$100K/$200K Phase 1 Target 8% Phase 2 Target 5% Daily Drawdown 5% Maximum Drawdown 10% (static from initial balance) Minimum Trading Days 5 per phase Time Limit Unlimited Leverage Up to 1:100 Entry Fee Range €55-€975 Fee Refund Yes (with first payout) Profit Split Start 80% Maximum Profit Split 100% (via scaling)

Trading Rules

One of the key rules is the drawdown style, where the firm enforces a static EOD high-watermark drawdown. It measures the limit against the highest balance or equity recorded at the close of the previous trading day. This means drawdown limits do not trail intraday price peaks, which is notably trader-friendly compared to firms using trailing drawdowns.

On news trading, the rules vary by account phase. In phase one and two of the challenge stage, news trading is unrestricted. Traders may open, close, or adjust positions around any economic event without limitation.

But when it gets to the Funded Star Account, a 10-minute window applies to targeted instruments. Opening or closing trades, or triggering stop loss or take profit orders within this window, constitutes a "soft breach." That is, profits from the affected trade are deducted, but the account is not terminated. Trades held for more than 48 hours prior to the event and closed during the window are exempt.

The firm also prohibits certain strategies across all phases, including:

Hedging across multiple accounts

Exploiting platform delays, data feed lags, or technical errors

Coordinated multi-account manipulation

Grid trading, arbitrage, tick scalping, and high-frequency trading

Use of AI or automated tools designed for superhuman execution speed

Overleveraging, overexposure, or account rolling

Payouts

Once a trader passes the second phase and signs their Funded Star Account contract, they may request their first payout after 30 days from placing the first trade on the funded account. Subsequent payouts can be requested every bi-weekly by default.

The company supports payouts via bank transfer, processed in Euros, and USDC via ERC-20 network. It processes payouts within 24 hours of request.

Pros and Cons

Pros

No consistency rules or profit caps

Fixed drawdown, not trailing

Unlimited trading period for the evaluation phase

24-hour payouts with a minimum threshold of $0.01

Trade2Earn loyalty program rewards trading volume with redeemable tokens for free evaluations, discounts, and higher profit splits.

Cons

Headquartered in Dubai with no regional presence in Australia or the Asia-Pacific

Payouts are denominated in Euros or USDC

Scaling is not automatic; traders must proactively request it through support

7. City Traders Imperium

City Traders Imperium, or CTI, launched in 2018 in London, the UK, but operates from Dubai. The firm describes itself as a unique organization because it has two distinct offerings under one roof: a trading academy and a funding division. These programs run concurrently. The academy side, CTI Academy, is included free with every funding program purchase, meaning Australian traders are not just getting capital access but an accompanying educational environment built by practicing traders.

But the company's most defining feature must be the VIP Program. This is a loyalty tier system that rewards consistent funded traders with progressively better conditions. It culminates at the Gold level where a potential one-year monthly salary is available.

Challenge Structures

If you choose CTI, you can join via two evaluation paths or two instant funding tracks. The second instant funding path is a VIP program that operates differently from the other three.

The table below summarizes the key details of the paths:

1-Step Challenge 2-Step Challenge Instant Funding Instant Funding Pro Account Sizes $2.5K-$100K $2.5K-$100K $2.5K-$80K $5K-$80K Phase 1 Profit Target 8% 10% 10% per level to scale 10% per level to scale Phase 2 Profit Target N/A 5% N/A N/A Max Daily Drawdown None 5% of initial balance None None Max Overall Drawdown 5% trailing 10% static 6% static 6% static Min Profitable Days 3 3 per phase Based on Consistency Score (20%) Based on Consistency Score (20%) Profit Share 80%-100% for CTI Trader (Funded) 80%-100% for CTI Trader (Funded) Up to 100% Up to 100% Entry fee range $27-$412 $34-$482 $62-$1,315 $263-$4,223

The firm also operates a VIP Program that rewards consistent performance with escalating benefits. Some of its key features include:

Funded Account: 80% profit split, monthly payouts

Bronze Tier: 90% profit split, weekly payouts

Silver Tier: 100% profit split, on-demand payouts

Gold Tier: 100% profit split, on-demand payouts, plus one-year salary opportunity

Scaling occurs when traders achieve 10% profit targets in the funded account. This doubles account sizes up to a maximum of $4 million in total buying power. The firm permits up to three accounts simultaneously, with specific combination rules, for example, one $250,000 account plus two $100,000 accounts.

Trading Rules

CTI's rules are quite permissive by industry standards. They include:

The 1-Step Challenge uses a maximum trailing drawdown of 5%​

The 2-Step Challenge uses a balance-based daily drawdown, 5%, and a static overall drawdown, 10%. Both are calculated from the initial balance rather than floating equity.​

The Instant Funding programs use a static drawdown of 6% of the initial balance with no daily cap and no trailing component.

Permitted strategies include: News trading, Weekend and overnight trade holding​, Third-party EAs are permitted on the 1-Step Challenge, provided they are not used for copy trading.​

Payouts

CTI, like most prop firms, supports payouts at the funded stage. The first payout is on demand once the trader has at least seven profitable trading days and a minimum of 2% net profit, or $100, whichever is greater. Subsequent payouts are monthly, during the last five business days of each month. And after the trader's first 10% cumulative profit is achieved, payouts become bi-weekly.

If you achieve funded status via the instant funding track, you get 50% profit share at level 1, but after you hit the 10% profit target. From Level 2 onwards, and all Instant Pro levels, the first payout is on demand, but only once you reach five profitable trading days and 2% net profit. The firm supports withdrawals via bank cards, bank transfers, Wise, PayPal, Revolut, and crypto.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Monthly salary program provides steady income for funded traders regardless of monthly performance.

All challenge types allow unlimited time to complete

News trading, weekend holding, and automated strategies permitted without restrictions.

Fast payout processing within 24 hours via cryptocurrency or bank transfer

Profit splits scale up to 100% through the VIP Program

Cons:

CTI is not regulated by ASIC

First payout requires seven profitable trading days plus 2% profit

Instant Funding option starts with only 50% profit split, lower than industry standard entry levels.

8. FXIFY

FXIFY launched in 2023 and is operated by FXIFY Solutions Limited, a UK-registered company based in London. It has a separate licensed entity, FXIFY Markets Ltd., that holds a money broker license in Labuan, Malaysia. According to its founders, David Bhidey and Peter Brown, FXIFY was built on the foundation of a group of fintech and FX companies. They describe themselves as carrying over 20 years of brokerage industry experience. The firm uses FXPIG, a licensed broker, as its partner for execution.

Challenges Structure

FXIFY's range of programs is the widest available across the firms in this list. There are five distinct products within the FX/CFD division alone, and one crypto-focused path. The following table summarizes the key details of the non-crypto tracks:

One Phase Two Phase Three Phase Instant Funding Lightning Challenge Evaluation Phases 1 2 3 None 1 Account Sizes $5K-$400K $5K-$100K $5K-$400K $1K-$100K $10K-$100K Phase 1 Profit Target 10% 5% 5% No target 5% Phase 2 Profit Target N/A 10% 5% N/A N/A Phase 3 Profit Target N/A N/A 5% N/A N/A Max Daily Drawdown 3% 4% 5% 8% 3% Max Overall Drawdown 6% trailing 10% static 5% static 8% trailing 8% Min Trading Days 5 5 per phase 5 per phase N/A 3 Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited N/A 5 days Consistency Rule None None None None 30% Profit Split Up to 90% Up to 100% Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% News Trading Allowed Allowed Allowed Not allowed Not allowed Weekend/Overnight Holds Allowed Allowed Allowed Not allowed Allowed EAs Allowed Allowed Allowed Not allowed Not allowed Entry fee range* $42.48-$2124 $42.48-$395.28 $49.68-$1151.28 $28.08-$3059.28 $42.48-$287.28

*The entry fees are discounted.

Permitted and Prohibited Strategies

News trading is fully permitted on One Phase, Two Phase, and Three Phase programs, and proscribed on Instant Funding or Lightning Challenge accounts.​

EAs and algorithmic trading are permitted on evaluation accounts only

Martingale and grid strategies are listed as permitted addons in FXIFY's checkout, though the prohibited strategies policy cautions against "doubling down" in a pure loss-recovery context without underlying risk management.

Reverse hedging, group hedging, account management, and high-frequency trading are all expressly prohibited.​

Payouts

Like most firms, payouts are available for funded traders. And FXIFY supports on demand on several account types, although this is only possible after a minimum of five trading days and a $50 minimum account balance. Also, no minimum profit percentage is required for the first payout. Subsequent payouts are allowed monthly, or bi-weekly if you purchase the Bi-Weekly Payouts addon at checkout.​

FXIFY processes payouts via Rise, and where this method is unavailable, the firm supports crypto.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Fee is 125% refundable upon first payout

Unlimited time on most challenges

Broker-backed infrastructure through FXPIG

First payout is truly on demand after 5 trading days with no minimum profit percentage target.

Cons:

Lightning and Instant Funding programs prohibit EAs

News trading is restricted on Instant Funding and Lightning Challenge accounts

Trailing drawdown on One-Phase and Two-Phase programs tightens risk limits as profits accumulate.

How These 8 Firms Compare at a Glance

Firm Max Allocation Profit Split Evaluation Steps Best Feature Trustpilot Rating OneFunded $200,000 80% (up to 90%) 1-Step or 2-Step Rewards Center; Leaderboard; unlimited evaluation time; 100% fee refund on Flash and Core, Clear and Transparent Rules 4.5/5 RebelsFunding $320,000 (up to $530,000 via scaling) 75-90% 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step, 4-Step, or Instant Five tiered programs (Copper to Diamond); up to 200% fee refund on Copper; proprietary RF-Trader platform 4.4/5 FTMO $200,000 80% (up to 90%) 1-Step or 2-Step Established track record since 2014; FTMO Academy educational resources; Account MetriX analytics; fee refund on 2-Step 4.8/5 The5ers $4,000,000 Up to 100% 1-Step, 2-Step, or 3-Step Scaling potential up to $4 million; monthly salary at elite High Stakes tiers ($4,000-$10,000); unlimited time on all programs 4.8/5 ThinkCapital $1,000,000 80% (up to 90%) 1-Step, 2-Step, or 3-Step Broker-backed by regulated ThinkMarkets; direct TradingView integration; Dual Step Swing variant permits news trading 4.1/5 BrightFunded $200,000 80% (up to 100%) 2-Step Trade2Earn loyalty token program; static EOD drawdown (not trailing); no consistency rules 4.3/5 CTI $4,000,000 80-100% 1-Step, 2-Step, or Instant Funding Monthly salary program for funded traders; VIP Program tiers (Bronze/Silver/Gold) with escalating benefits; unlimited time on all challenges 4.4/5 FXIFY $400,000 Up to 90% (up to 100% on Two Phase) 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step, or Instant 125% fee refund upon first payout; five distinct program paths (One Phase to Lightning); broker-backed via FXPIG 4.4/5

What to Look for When Choosing a Prop Firm in Australia

It doesn't really matter where you are, in Australia or elsewhere, the rules of choosing a prop firm are the same. In that case, here are a few tips to guide you:

Regulatory Standing and Company Transparency

No prop firm operating in Australia is currently regulated by ASIC; that applies to every firm on this list. But what separates the more trustworthy ones from the rest is transparency about who runs the company, where it is registered, and who holds the trading capital.

So, look for firms that publish their company registration details, have verifiable leadership, or operate through a licensed broker partnership. Beyond registration, check whether the firm has an Australian Privacy Policy, accepts Australian traders explicitly, and has a track record of consistent payouts.

Challenge Rules That Match Your Trading Style

The fine print in a prop firm's rulebook can end your funded account faster than a losing trade. Before signing up, identify what your trading style actually requires and match it against the firm's rules. Watch out for:

Drawdown type: Static drawdowns are more predictable; trailing drawdowns move with your equity, which can catch swing traders off guard

Consistency rules: Some firms require that no single day account for more than a set percentage of total profits, which restricts aggressive trading days

News trading: If you trade around RBA rate decisions or US NFP, confirm the firm allows it.

Weekend holds: Relevant for traders who carry positions over the Sydney open on Monday mornings

Pricing, Fees, and the Fee Refund Policy

Challenge fees vary significantly across firms, and the cheapest option is not always the best value. For instance, a $59 Two Phase challenge sounds attractive, but if it comes with no fee refund, a tighter drawdown, and a lower performance split, then a slightly more expensive program with a 100% refund on the first payout may cost less in practice.

Performance Split and Scaling Potential

The profit split percentage is what most traders focus on, but the scaling plan matters just as much for anyone thinking beyond their first funded account. A firm offering 80% on a $10K account with no scaling path is worth less over time than one offering 75% on a $100K account that can grow to $4M.

Payout Reliability and Methods Available to Australian Traders

A funded account is only as valuable as the firm's ability to pay you. For Australian traders, the most practical payout routes are bank transfer and cryptocurrency; both are widely supported. The primary platform used by most firms on this list is Rise (RiseWorks), which supports bank withdrawals in AUD once KYC is completed.

Also, check reviews specifically for payout complaints, not just general satisfaction scores. Look at how long payouts typically take, whether there is a minimum withdrawal threshold that suits your trading size, and whether the firm has ever paused or delayed payments without clear communication. Firms with a published payout leaderboard or live proof-of-payment feeds offer an additional layer of confidence.

Customer Support and Community

When something goes wrong, the quality of support determines whether you recover from it or simply lose your account. So, look for firms that offer live chat during hours that overlap with the Australian trading day, maintain an active Discord or community, and respond to support tickets within a reasonable timeframe.