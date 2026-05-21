ASX 200 Surges 1.62% to 8,634.2 on Weaker Jobs Data, Iran Optimism and Nvidia Boost

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 137.6 points, or 1.62%, to 8,634.2 in afternoon trading Thursday, May 21, 2026, rebounding from the previous session's losses as softer-than-expected employment data eased rate hike fears and positive global cues supported sentiment.

The benchmark Australian share index traded at that level around 2:57 p.m. AEST. It reached an intraday high near 8,649.7, building on overnight futures pointing to gains of more than 1%.

The advance followed Wednesday's 1.26% decline to 8,496.6. Thursday's move marked the strongest daily performance in recent weeks for the index.

Australia's unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in April from 4.3% in March, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Employment fell by 18,600, with full-time jobs declining. The result exceeded expectations and reduced the likelihood of near-term Reserve Bank of Australia rate increases.

Financial stocks led gains as lower rate expectations supported banks. The big four banks traded higher, contributing significantly to the index rise given their heavy weighting.

Energy shares rebounded after oil prices eased on optimism around U.S.-Iran negotiations. President Donald Trump stated talks were in the "final stages," raising hopes for resumed energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and pressuring crude lower.

Mining stocks showed mixed performance. Some resource names gained on broader risk appetite, though commodity price movements varied. Gold-related stocks responded to bullion levels.

Technology and growth-oriented sectors drew support from U.S. market strength overnight. Nvidia reported quarterly results that, despite some mixed elements, reinforced AI optimism and lifted related sentiment.

The Reserve Bank of Australia released May meeting minutes earlier in the week, noting persistent inflation pressures expected above 3% until late 2027. Markets weighed this against the softer jobs data.

Read more ASX 200 Surges 1% to 8,767 as US Record Highs and Easing Iran Tensions Lift Sentiment ASX 200 Surges 1% to 8,767 as US Record Highs and Easing Iran Tensions Lift Sentiment

Consumer sentiment improved slightly in May but remained subdued. Retail and discretionary stocks reacted accordingly amid the mixed economic signals.

The Australian dollar traded with modest moves against the U.S. dollar, reflecting shifting rate differentials and global risk sentiment.

International markets provided a positive backdrop. Wall Street closed higher the previous session on ceasefire hopes and tech momentum. Asian indices opened with gains, led by sectors benefiting from lower oil and AI enthusiasm.

The S&P/ASX 200 represents the 200 largest companies by float-adjusted market capitalization on the Australian Securities Exchange. Materials, financials and energy sectors hold substantial influence on its movements.

Year-to-date, the index has shown volatility, trading within a 52-week range from approximately 8,262 to 9,203. Recent sessions reflected sensitivity to geopolitical developments, commodity prices and domestic data.

Company-specific highlights included movements in major miners such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto, alongside bank stocks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Individual results varied based on sector exposure.

Trading volume remained solid as investors repositioned following the jobs release. Broader All Ordinaries index moved in line with the S&P/ASX 200.

Analysts monitored ongoing U.S.-Iran developments for potential impacts on energy markets and global growth. Any progress toward de-escalation could further influence commodity-linked Australian shares.

The RBA's policy stance continues to draw attention. Markets adjusted expectations for future cash rate decisions after the employment figures.

Smaller companies via the Small Ordinaries index also advanced on the day. Defensive sectors provided stability amid the broader rebound.

Investors watched upcoming corporate earnings and economic indicators for further direction. Private sector PMIs and business confidence readings from recent weeks added context to the labor market data.

The midday surge on May 21 reflected "bad news is good news" dynamics for equities, with weaker jobs numbers interpreted as reducing near-term tightening risks.

Foreign investor interest and domestic flows contributed to the session's momentum. The index recovered from recent multi-week lows set earlier in the week.

Broader economic backdrop included inflation concerns flagged in RBA communications, balanced against moderating labor market tightness.

The S&P/ASX 200's performance on Thursday underscored the market's responsiveness to both local data and international risk appetite. Trading was expected to continue monitoring U.S. developments into the close.