Sapphires 12 ready for FIBA U17 World Cup

Basketball Australia is announcing the Final 12 that will represent the Sapphires at the FIBA U17 Women's World Cup in Czechia from 11 – 19 July.

Tom Garlepp's team will head to Europe to battle the world's best with a team of athletes that performed at an elite level throughout the camp window and at the Foot Locker National Championships.

Australian Sapphires

Eliza Ashby

Daisy Hocking

Jasmine Jones

Jemyma Manyok

Lily Mapp

Olivia Olechnowicz

Sophie Richardson

Madison Ryan

Jay Sebasio

Jade Sherrington

Isabel Smith

Matilda Trout

Sophie Richardson will feature in the back court alongside FIBA U16 Asia Cup championship teammates Olivia Olechnowicz and Isabel Smith. Queenslander Jade Sherrington and Victorian champion Jasmine Jones add depth to a versatile guard group.

Victorian gun Madison Ryan will play as a versatile ace with experience leading across positions. Jay Sebasio offers another wild card option for the Sapphires with the ability to do damage as a driving guard / forward.

Jemyma Manyok has been dominant for the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the NBL1 East this season and will compete in her fourth junior FIBA tournament for Australia.

The Sapphires have a stack of length with Eliza Ashby, Matilda Trout and Lily Mapp.

Eliza Ashby is a graduate of the CoE program and a central piece to the Australian team that claimed the U17 Oceania Cup in 2025.

Victorian Trout and Queenslander Mapp were teammates in the U16 Asia Cup championship winning Australian team. Both featured as top five leaders for total rebounds at the tournament in Mongolia alongside Manyok.

The tournament starts for the Sapphires against Latvia on 11 July. They will then compete against basketball powerhouse USA on 13 July before finalising the group stage versus Côte d'Ivoire on 14 July. All the action will be broadcast live via the FIBA YouTube channel.