LOS ANGELES — With less than two months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on American soil, organizers are grappling with unexpectedly sluggish ticket sales for the host nation's opening match, as high prices appear to be deterring fans from snapping up seats for the United States men's national team's June 12 clash against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

An internal document dated April 10 and distributed to local organizers showed only 40,934 tickets purchased for the marquee Group D opener, according to a report by The Athletic. That figure lags behind other matches at the same venue, including 50,661 tickets sold for Iran versus New Zealand three days later. SoFi Stadium has a listed World Cup capacity of 69,650, leaving a significant number of seats potentially available just weeks before the tournament begins.

FIFA has not publicly disputed the sales numbers but has declined to provide detailed clarification on whether the figures include hospitality packages or other non-general admission tickets. The governing body announced Tuesday a fresh round of ticket inventory for all 104 matches would go on sale starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. PDT, signaling an effort to boost demand across the board.

When tickets first went on general sale in October following the draw, the U.S.-Paraguay match was priced as the third-most expensive fixture of the entire tournament, behind only the final and one semifinal. Category 1 tickets carried a price tag of $2,730, Category 2 tickets $1,940 and Category 3 tickets $1,120. Those premium prices have remained frozen even as other matches saw adjustments or stronger uptake.

Fans and analysts have pointed to the steep costs as the primary culprit. Many supporters expressed sticker shock on social media and forums, with some opting instead for resale markets where secondary prices have also softened in recent weeks. American Outlaws, the largest U.S. supporters group, voiced frustration over pricing that they say prices out average families and dedicated fans.

The slow sales contrast sharply with the excitement surrounding the expanded 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The U.S. opener was billed as a glamorous curtain-raiser in the glittering SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. Yet demand has not matched the hype, raising questions about FIFA's pricing strategy and a possible miscalculation of the USMNT's domestic drawing power for a group-stage game against a relatively modest opponent like Paraguay.

Paraguay, ranked outside the top 20 by FIFA, does not bring a large traveling fan base to Los Angeles, further limiting organic demand. In contrast, matches featuring larger diaspora communities or more attractive matchups have moved tickets faster in some host cities.

Broader ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup have shown uneven patterns. While high-profile later-stage games and certain group fixtures with strong international interest have performed well, several opening-round matches — including some not involving host nations — have also lagged. FIFA has responded by launching additional sales phases and introducing new inventory, but critics argue the organization has been reluctant to lower prices on premium categories for high-visibility U.S. games.

The situation highlights ongoing challenges for soccer in the United States. Despite growing popularity of Major League Soccer, the English Premier League and domestic interest in the USMNT during major tournaments, filling massive NFL-caliber venues for every match remains difficult. The USMNT has historically drawn strong crowds for friendlies and Gold Cup games in smaller or mid-sized stadiums, but scaling that enthusiasm to 70,000-seat arenas at premium pricing has proven tougher.

U.S. Soccer Federation officials have expressed confidence that sales will accelerate as the tournament nears and excitement builds. "We're focused on delivering an unforgettable experience for fans," a spokesperson said, noting that hospitality and corporate packages may account for some of the discrepancy in reported general sales figures.

Still, the optics are not ideal for a host nation less than 60 days from its opening match. Resale platforms show thousands of tickets listed for the U.S.-Paraguay game, with some Category 1 seats trading below face value in recent days. That secondary market activity suggests FIFA may need to consider further incentives or adjustments to avoid a half-empty stadium for one of the most anticipated games of the group stage.

The pricing controversy is not isolated. Earlier sales phases were marred by website glitches, long virtual queues and frustration over dynamic pricing elements. FIFA has defended its approach by noting that average ticket prices across the tournament remain comparable to or lower than recent World Cups when adjusted for inflation and venue scale. However, the premium positioning of the U.S. opener has drawn particular backlash.

Local organizers in Los Angeles, including representatives from SoFi Stadium and regional tourism bodies, are monitoring the situation closely. A strong turnout for the opener could set a positive tone for the dozens of matches scheduled across California and other U.S. venues. Conversely, visible empty seats could dampen the atmosphere and generate unfavorable headlines as the tournament launches.

The USMNT, under coach Mauricio Pochettino, enters the World Cup with rising expectations after solid performances in recent qualifying and friendlies. Players and staff have avoided commenting directly on ticket sales, focusing instead on on-field preparations. Captain Tyler Adams emphasized the importance of fan support, saying, "Having the home crowd behind us from the first whistle will be massive."

Paraguay coach has downplayed any advantage from potential lower attendance, calling the match a historic opportunity regardless of the crowd size.

As FIFA pushes the new sales phase, attention turns to whether lower-category tickets or promotional bundles can move the needle. Some analysts suggest that bundling with other group-stage matches or offering family packages could help, though FIFA has given no indication of major price reductions on the flagship U.S. game.

The broader 2026 World Cup ticketing picture remains mixed. Matches in cities with large immigrant communities from participating nations have generally sold better, while neutral or less glamorous fixtures have faced similar headwinds. Overall sales have reached millions of tickets, but the flagship U.S. opener's performance has stood out as a concern.

With the tournament fast approaching, FIFA faces pressure to fill venues and create the electric atmosphere expected of soccer's biggest event on home soil for the United States. The coming weeks will reveal whether pent-up demand or last-minute buying surges can close the gap, or if pricing strategy will leave a notable void in SoFi Stadium on June 12.

For now, the slow movement of tickets for the USMNT's World Cup debut serves as an early test of how effectively the world's most popular sport can captivate American audiences when ticket costs reach thousands of dollars per seat.