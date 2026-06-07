TUCSON, Ariz. — A leading expert in no-body homicide prosecutions has identified water and wooded areas as the most probable locations where Nancy Guthrie's body may have been disposed of if she was killed, as the search for the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie enters its fifth month.

Tad DiBiase, a veteran prosecutor who has specialized in cases without physical remains for two decades, shared his analysis with journalist Brian Entin. He emphasized that while the case remains highly unusual, standard patterns in such investigations point to specific environments.

"Even given the suspected circumstances of this case...the most common disposal area for a 'no body' murder is in water. Second most is what I call, sort of buried in the woods or left behind in the woods," DiBiase said, referring broadly to outdoor locations.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson on February 1, 2026. Blood evidence matching her DNA was found on the porch, along with signs of a possible struggle. Authorities, including the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, have treated the case as a suspected abduction and homicide, though no arrests have been announced and her body has not been recovered.

DiBiase stressed the critical importance of thorough searches, both for the chance of locating remains and for building a strong prosecutable case.

"To me, there's two reasons why it's problematic not to do a search," he explained. "One is, because you overlook the opportunity to find the body, which is critical. But two, when you go to trial, you want to be able to say to the jury, here's all the searches we did and we confirm that there's no way that she walked away on her own, there's no way that she escaped, there's no way that she committed suicide. Any of those things. Because you don't know that unless you've done a very thorough search."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the investigation as active and complex, citing laboratory backlogs for DNA and other evidence processing. Multiple searches of the rugged desert terrain surrounding the home have been conducted using cadaver dogs, drones and ground teams, but officials have not detailed plans for expanded efforts in water bodies or denser wooded regions nearby. The Santa Catalina Mountains and surrounding desert present challenging search conditions, with vast open spaces, rocky outcrops and seasonal water features.

The case stands out even among no-body murders due to its apparent stranger-on-stranger nature involving an elderly victim. DiBiase noted that most such cases involve domestic relationships or known acquaintances, making this scenario particularly difficult.

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"Fifty-four percent are between people who know each other in a domestic relationship," he said, adding that other common scenarios involve friends, roommates or criminal associates. "A stranger-on-stranger no-body murder case with an adult victim is highly, highly unusual."

Savannah Guthrie and other family members have maintained a public plea for information while requesting privacy. A $1 million reward remains in place for details leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return or the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The family has expressed gratitude for ongoing law enforcement efforts while coping with the prolonged uncertainty.

Investigators initially focused on a person of interest captured on doorbell camera footage near the time of the disappearance. Multiple individuals were questioned early in the probe, but no charges have been filed. Digital forensics, neighbor interviews and analysis of potential vehicle activity continue to form key elements of the investigation.

Forensic experts agree that the passage of time complicates recovery efforts. Environmental factors in the Arizona desert, including extreme temperatures and wildlife activity, can accelerate decomposition and scatter evidence. Bodies disposed in water sources may travel significant distances or sink, while those left in wooded or desert areas risk being covered by vegetation or displaced by animals.

DiBiase's expertise has assisted numerous law enforcement agencies nationwide. His insights provide a framework for investigators balancing resource constraints with the need for comprehensive searches that could support future court proceedings. Successful no-body prosecutions often rely on strong circumstantial evidence, including timelines, motive, opportunity and forensic traces such as blood or DNA at the scene.

The high-profile nature of the case, tied to Savannah Guthrie's prominent media role, has drawn national attention and generated thousands of tips. Online speculation and amateur sleuthing have proliferated, though authorities caution that such activity can sometimes hinder official efforts. Professional investigators continue prioritizing verified leads and scientific analysis.

Community support has remained strong, with local residents participating in early searches and vigils. The Catalina Foothills neighborhood, known for its upscale homes and proximity to desert preserves, has seen increased attention from media and curious onlookers since the disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie, described by family as vibrant and independent, had been living in the Tucson area for years. Her sudden vanishing from what should have been the safety of her own home has shaken the community and highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents.

As weeks turn into months, pressure builds on law enforcement to deliver answers. DiBiase's recommendations for expanded searches could prove pivotal, both in potentially locating remains and in ruling out alternative explanations for a jury. Water sources in the region, including man-made reservoirs and natural washes, along with denser foothill woodlands, represent logical focus areas based on established patterns in similar cases.

Sheriff's officials have not publicly confirmed adopting the expert's specific suggestions but maintain that all viable leads and search strategies are under consideration. The FBI's involvement brings additional resources in behavioral analysis and large-scale evidence processing.

For the Guthrie family, the wait continues amid public support and private grief. Savannah Guthrie has returned to her "Today" show duties while balancing family responsibilities, occasionally sharing messages of hope and appreciation for well-wishers.

The case serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges in missing persons investigations, particularly those suspected to involve foul play without a body. DiBiase's perspective offers both practical guidance for investigators and a broader understanding of the hurdles in pursuing justice when physical evidence is limited.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI. As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters a new phase, the focus remains on thorough, methodical work that could eventually provide answers for her loved ones and the community.