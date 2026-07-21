Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder Sold at Dollarama Recalled Nationwide Over Bacterial Contamination Risk

Jars of garlic powder sold at discount stores across Canada have been recalled due to concerns about possible bacterial contamination, according to an alert issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recall affects 70-gram containers of Heavenly Spices brand garlic powder, which the CFIA said could potentially contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus. The agency issued the recall notice on July 15, directing retailers and consumers to take immediate action regarding the affected product. "Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product," the CFIA's alert stated.

What consumers need to know

The affected garlic powder was sold both in physical Dollarama stores throughout Canada and online, according to the CFIA. Consumers can identify the recalled product by its identification number, RA-82337, which appears on the packaging.

The CFIA classified the recall as a Class 2 risk, a designation indicating a moderate risk that consuming the affected food could lead to short-term or non-life-threatening health problems, a lower severity classification than the agency's highest-risk category reserved for products posing more serious or potentially fatal health consequences.

About Bacillus cereus

Bacillus cereus is a type of bacteria known to cause food poisoning, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Common symptoms of infection include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain, with illness typically lasting around two days in most cases. The bacteria can be found across a range of different food products, including dairy items, fish, sauces and starchy foods such as rice, pasta and potatoes, making it a relatively common source of foodborne illness when contaminated food is not properly handled or stored.

While complications from Bacillus cereus infection are considered rare, health officials note that if left untreated, the bacteria can, in unusual cases, spread beyond the digestive system to affect other organs in the body, underscoring the importance of seeking medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen following potential exposure.

How Dollarama is responding

A spokesperson for Dollarama confirmed to CTV News that customers who purchased the affected garlic powder can contact the retailer directly to receive a $2 electronic gift card as a form of replacement compensation for the recalled product. PEOPLE magazine reported that it reached out to Dollarama directly for additional comment on the recall but had not received an immediate response at the time of publication.

Part of a broader wave of recent food recalls

The garlic powder recall adds to a growing list of food safety alerts that have affected consumers across North America in recent weeks. Just days earlier, Taylor Farms issued a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce linked to a nationwide Cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened more than 1,600 people across five U.S. states, an investigation that continues even after the FDA walked back an earlier report of a positive lab sample connected to the outbreak, describing that specific result as a false positive while noting Taylor Farms product remains linked to the broader investigation.

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Beyond the lettuce recall, other recent food safety actions have included General Mills recalling more than 736,000 packages of Pillsbury Kaiser roll dough due to potential glass contamination concerns, as well as a separate recall affecting popular potato chip brands that the FDA classified at its highest risk level. Additional recent recalls have touched a wide range of food categories, including frozen organic blueberries linked to reported illnesses across multiple states, soft cheese products recalled over potential listeria contamination tied to a deadly multistate outbreak, and frozen meatloaf recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

Why spice recalls carry particular risk

Recalls involving spices and seasonings like garlic powder can present unique challenges compared with recalls of fresh or perishable foods, given that dried spices typically have long shelf lives and are often stored in pantries for extended periods before being fully used. That extended usage window means recalled spice products can remain in consumers' homes and potentially continue being used well after the initial recall announcement, particularly if consumers are not actively monitoring food safety alerts.

Earlier this year, a separate recall affecting peeled garlic products drew heightened attention after the FDA classified it as carrying the potential for "serious adverse health consequences or death," marking the agency's highest possible warning level, a distinction not applied to the current Heavenly Spices garlic powder recall given its more moderate Class 2 risk designation.

What affected consumers should do

Consumers who have purchased Heavenly Spices brand garlic powder bearing the RA-82337 identification number are advised to stop using the product immediately and avoid selling, serving or distributing it to others, in line with the CFIA's official guidance. Those seeking a refund or replacement for the affected product can contact Dollarama directly to arrange for the $2 electronic gift card offered by the retailer.

Consumers experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms after using the recalled garlic powder, including vomiting, diarrhea or stomach pain, are encouraged to consult a healthcare provider, particularly if symptoms persist beyond the typical two-day duration associated with Bacillus cereus infection or appear to worsen over time.

With the recall now in effect nationwide, Canadian health officials are expected to continue monitoring for any reported illnesses tied to the affected garlic powder as part of the broader investigation. Consumers are encouraged to check their pantries for the affected product and to stay informed through official CFIA recall notices, particularly given the ongoing wave of food safety recalls affecting a wide range of grocery products across North America in recent weeks.