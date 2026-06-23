Morningstar Farms Recalls Nuggets, Sausage Patties Nationwide Over Plastic Contamination Concerns

MorningStar Farms is voluntarily recalling two frozen plant-based products sold across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica due to potential plastic contamination, according to a press release from Mars Inc., the brand's parent company.

The Products Affected

CHICAGO — MORNINGSTAR FARMS is voluntarily recalling two varieties of products in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Costa Rica because of possible plastic pieces in the food. Recalled varieties are MORNINGSTAR FARMS Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets, sold in 10.5-ounce packages, and MORNINGSTAR FARMS Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties, sold in 8-ounce packages. No other MORNINGSTAR FARMS brand products are affected by the recall.

Specific Product Identification

For consumers checking their freezers, the company provided specific UPC codes and best-by dates to help identify whether their products are part of the recall. The affected products include MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets sold in 10.5-ounce bags with the UPC code 000 28989 10110 5 and "Better If Used Before" dates of July 7 and 8, 2027. The recalled Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties carry the UPC code 000 28989 10094 8, with best-by dates of July 5, July 6, or July 7, 2027.

What Triggered the Recall

The recall was initiated after the company received customer complaints related to the possible presence of plastic in the products, the company said.

The Potential Health Risk

Beyond the general concern of finding plastic in food, the recall notice outlined specific hazards tied to the contamination. MorningStar Farms Nuggets and Patties are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether any injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them, the company said. Impacted customers should instead discard the products and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact MorningStar Farms Consumer Affairs by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Mars's Response

In a statement, a representative from the company's parent company addressed the steps taken to resolve the issue and prevent future occurrences. "At MORNINGSTAR FARMS, protecting the safety and wellbeing of our consumers is our highest priority. As soon as we learned of a potential issue, we moved quickly to investigate and identify any foods produced that might be impacted. We have addressed the issue and enhanced our quality control procedures to prevent a similar situation occurring in the future," the Mars spokesperson said.

A representative also confirmed to Consumer Reports that the company has addressed the underlying issue and enhanced quality control procedures to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.

Where the Products Were Sold

The recalling firm is MorningStar Farms of Chicago, Illinois. The products were sold at the retail level in the United States, and were also sold in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, meaning consumers across a wide geographic footprint should check their freezers for the affected items.

Background on Mars and Morningstar Farms

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, the company is now a $65 billion-plus family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products. MorningStar Farms operates as a subsidiary brand within that broader corporate structure, specializing in plant-based and vegetarian alternatives to traditional meat products.

Part of a Broader Industry Challenge

The recall arrives amid ongoing scrutiny of quality control practices within the rapidly expanding plant-based meat sector. This recall highlights ongoing quality control challenges in the rapidly growing plant-based meat sector. As consumer demand for alternative proteins increases, manufacturers face pressure to maintain production standards while scaling operations. While Mars' substantial global business portfolio may provide resources to address this specific issue, the incident could draw additional regulatory attention to the broader plant-based food category going forward.

With no confirmed injuries or illnesses reported in connection with the recall as of the most recent updates, consumers with any of the affected Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets or Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties in their freezers are urged to discard the products immediately or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund, rather than attempting to consume any remaining portions. Anyone who experiences health concerns after having already eaten the recalled products should contact a healthcare provider, while questions about the recall itself can be directed to MorningStar Farms' consumer affairs line. The company has stated that no other products in its broader lineup are affected by this recall.