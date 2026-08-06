WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas mother of four is continuing her recovery at home after a suspected spider bite during a Memorial Day weekend campfire triggered a cascade of medical complications that left her fighting for her life, including surgery, dangerous infections and a diagnosis of end-stage liver failure that doctors warned could be fatal.

Britagne Miller, of Goddard, a small city roughly 14 miles west of Wichita, said she was sitting around a campfire with her husband, Jake, and their four children at Cheney Lake on May 28 when several spiders crawled onto her and bit her multiple times, according to local outlets KAKE and FOX Kansas. At the time, none of the bites seemed cause for immediate concern.

A Bite That Kept Getting Worse

Four days later, the situation changed. The area surrounding one bite on Miller's calf began to swell and grow increasingly painful, prompting her to seek medical care. Describing the sensation to KAKE, Miller said the bite kept swelling and swelling, comparing the feeling to a hot metal fire poker shooting down her leg into her foot, as though she were being stabbed.

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Miller was admitted to Wesley Hospital in Wichita on June 4, where doctors performed surgery to address the wound. According to a GoFundMe campaign created by her husband and reporting from KAKE, surgeons removed nearly 300 milliliters of blood clots from the affected area and inserted a drain to help the wound heal.

Complications Multiply

Miller's treatment quickly grew more complicated. Following the surgery, the wound became infected with both a staph infection and a separate gram-negative bacterial infection, according to KAKE. Her situation was further complicated by preexisting health conditions, including blood-clotting disorders first diagnosed during a previous pregnancy, along with an already compromised liver and allergies to certain medications that limited her treatment options.

As her condition worsened, doctors determined that Miller was suffering from end-stage liver failure and warned her family that her condition could ultimately prove fatal, according to KAKE. Doctors reportedly gave her a prognosis ranging from just days to as little as a month to live. Miller was placed in both medical and cardiac intensive care during the most critical stretch of her hospitalization.

Despite the grim outlook, Miller made the decision to continue pursuing treatment rather than enter hospice care. Recalling the moment she absorbed the severity of her diagnosis, Miller told KAKE that her first thought was that she was done, before her focus immediately shifted to her husband and children. She has said she remembers little from her time in intensive care, a period she described as largely a blur given the severity of her condition.

A Long Road to Recovery

Miller spent roughly 10 days in intensive care before being discharged from the hospital on July 11, bringing her total hospitalization to approximately 44 days. She is now continuing her recovery at home, though her medical journey is far from over. According to her family, Miller now requires ongoing home health care, physical therapy to help her relearn how to walk on her injured leg, and regular visits with specialists in the months ahead.

Perhaps most significantly, Miller still needs a liver transplant, but she is not yet eligible to be placed on a transplant waiting list. Doctors have said her blood clotting levels and other lab values must first stabilize before that process can move forward, leaving her family in a continued state of uncertainty even as she has moved past the most immediate danger.

An Unconfirmed but Suspected Culprit

Despite the severity of Miller's reaction, doctors have not definitively confirmed which species of spider was responsible for the bite. Based on the appearance of the wound and the region in which the incident occurred, medical staff believe it is consistent with a bite from a brown recluse spider, according to Miller and reporting from KAKE.

Dr. Raymond Cloyd, a horticultural entomologist at Kansas State University, told KAKE that the brown recluse and the black widow are the two venomous spider species most commonly found in Kansas. According to the Cleveland Clinic, brown recluse spiders are typically not aggressive toward humans, and their bite is usually painless at the moment it occurs. In most cases, a bite produces only a red, itchy reaction that resolves without serious complications. However, if left untreated, a brown recluse bite can progress to bruising, blistering, an open sore and lasting scarring. In rare and severe cases, symptoms can include rash, fever, dizziness, vomiting and chills, alongside more serious systemic effects, particularly in individuals with preexisting health vulnerabilities such as compromised organ function or clotting disorders, conditions that closely mirror those Miller was already managing before the bite occurred.

Practical Precautions

For those looking to avoid similar encounters, Cloyd advised sealing cracks and gaps around homes and outdoor structures, and exercising caution when handling boxes, shoes and other items that have gone undisturbed for extended periods, common hiding spots for spiders such as the brown recluse.

A Family Leaning on Community Support

As Miller continues her recovery, her family has turned to a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the costs associated with her extended hospitalization and ongoing medical needs. In an update shared through the campaign, the family expressed hope for better days ahead, writing that although there remains a long road ahead, they are holding on to hope that this season will eventually be behind them and that Miller will be able to return fully to the roles she cherishes most, being a mother now, and someday a grandmother.

Fox News Digital reported it was unable to immediately reach the Miller family for additional comment. As Miller works toward eligibility for a liver transplant, her case has drawn renewed attention to the potential severity of spider bites, particularly for individuals with underlying health conditions that can complicate what might otherwise be a minor, self-resolving injury for most healthy people.