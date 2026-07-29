Kelly Ripa's painful dental surgery has sidelined the daytime TV staple, forcing the famously chatty host into an unusual recovery that has left her unable to speak, according to husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

During Monday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Consuelos revealed that Ripa had undergone gum graft surgery, explaining the procedure to guest Nick Jonas while filling in for his wife on air.

Consuelos Breaks the News on Air

Consuelos delivered the update directly to viewers and their guest during the broadcast, making clear the procedure was more significant than it might sound. "Kelly sends her love," Consuelos told Jonas. "Kelly had a little bit — well, it's not a little — she had a gum graft surgery."

Gum graft surgery typically helps correct thinning or receding gums, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Consuelos indicated the procedure wasn't a sudden decision, revealing that Ripa's dentist had actually recommended it years earlier.

According to Consuelos, Ripa had been advised to undergo the surgery long before she finally went through with it, and had even joked about the timeline when the recommendation was first made. "Her dentist said five years ago, 'You can do it in about five years,'" Consuelos recalled. "And she joked, 'I didn't think I'd still be on the air in five years!'"

An Unusual Recovery for the Chatty Host

Perhaps the most notable detail Consuelos shared was that Ripa's recovery process requires her to avoid talking altogether, a significant challenge for someone whose career centers on conversation. Jonas found the situation amusing given Ripa's on-air persona. "Wow. That's got to be the hardest thing she's ever done," Jonas joked.

Consuelos, describing his wife as "such a great conversationalist," suggested he was having some difficulty ensuring she actually follows her doctor's instructions during the recovery period. "I'm trying to keep her to follow the rules, follow the directions," he said.

Keeping an Eye on the Healing Process

Beyond simply staying quiet, Consuelos also described the challenge of managing Ripa's curiosity about her own healing progress at home, saying the hardest part of her recovery wasn't the physical pain but keeping her from constantly checking on the surgical site. "Last night she was like, 'Can you look?' I'm like, 'I'm not pulling your lip down,'" Consuelos said, describing how Ripa instead positioned herself so he could check without touching her lip directly. "So I'm down there like, 'It looks great!'"

A Surgery Notable for How Much It Hurt

What made this particular procedure stand out, according to Consuelos, was how unusual it was for Ripa to acknowledge being in real pain, given her typical tolerance for discomfort at the dentist. "Yeah, it's painful," he told Jonas. "But she famously doesn't feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn't use the novocaine. But this one hurts, so I know it's bad."

A Tangent on Pain Tolerance

Ripa's reputation for shrugging off pain led to a broader conversation between Consuelos and Jonas about pain tolerance more generally, with Jonas noting his own wife, singer and actress Danielle Jonas, shares a similar tendency to downplay discomfort. "I'll be like, 'Are you in pain?' She's like, 'I'm fine!' Come to find out her foot's, like, falling off," Jonas joked. Consuelos offered his own theory for the pattern, pointing to childbirth as a broader example. "Well, they do have kids. They deliver kids," Consuelos added. "We're not built for that."

Ripa's absence from the show is expected to extend beyond just a day or two as she completes her recovery. Ripa is not expected to return to "Live" for the next week, a representative for the show confirmed to People.

A Long-Running Partnership on Daytime TV

Ripa and Consuelos have co-hosted "Live with Kelly and Mark" together since 2023, continuing a franchise that has been a fixture of daytime television for decades under various co-host pairings. The married couple, who have been together for more than two decades, have built much of their on-air chemistry around exactly the kind of candid, personal banter that characterized Monday's discussion of Ripa's surgery and recovery.

Not the First Health Detail Ripa Has Shared Publicly

This isn't the first time Ripa's health and personal medical decisions have become a topic of public discussion on the show or in interviews. Ripa has previously spoken openly about other health and cosmetic choices in interviews, part of a broader pattern of candor that has become a hallmark of her on-air persona and contributed to her reputation as an unusually open daytime television personality.

With Ripa expected to remain off the air for roughly a week while she completes her recovery from the gum graft procedure, Consuelos is likely to continue hosting alongside guest co-hosts or additional appearances from friends of the show during her absence. Fans of the program can expect Ripa to return to her usual on-air banter once her doctor clears her to resume talking freely, with Monday's segment offering a lighthearted, if unusually personal, glimpse into the couple's home life during her recovery.