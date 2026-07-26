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Jessica Alba brought a bold, high-fashion moment to New York City this week, sharing images from a recent trip to the city on social media that showcased a carefully layered evening look built around a micro minidress from designer label Bouguessa.

A layered, high-fashion look

In the photos, Alba wore a strapless black micro minidress from Bouguessa, a design that cut straight across the bust and hugged her figure closely, with a hemline that sat high on her thighs. Rather than leaving the look as a simple little black dress, Alba layered a sheer black midi skirt from The Frankie Shop underneath the minidress, allowing the translucent fabric to peek out beneath the short hemline and add texture and movement to the overall silhouette. The combination created a style that blended a daring, cropped centerpiece with a more fluid, elongated layer beneath it, a pairing fashion outlets described as both sophisticated and unexpected.

Alba completed the outfit with black strappy thong heels from Favorite Daughter, a minimalist choice that elongated her legs and matched the sleek tone of the rest of the ensemble. She accessorized with fine gold chain necklaces and a delicate bracelet, adding subtle shine without overwhelming the outfit's clean lines. For the accompanying photos, Alba wore her caramel-blonde hair styled straight, with soft, face-framing layers resting near her collarbone, paired with warm bronzed makeup and a nude lip for a polished, understated finish. Her caption referenced a memorable weekend spent in New York City, though she did not specify the occasion tied to the outing.

Part of a broader run of high-profile style moments

The New York appearance adds to a string of recent fashion moments for Alba, who has increasingly used social media to showcase her personal style outside of red carpet events. Fashion outlets have highlighted a series of standout looks from Alba in recent months, including a plunging, high-slit Aritzia dress and other figure-forward pieces that have drawn attention for blending bold silhouettes with polished styling.

A career built well beyond acting

While Alba remains widely known for her acting career, including roles in "Fantastic Four," "Sin City" and "Honey," her public profile in recent years has increasingly reflected her business background as well. Alba founded consumer goods company The Honest Company in 2012, building it into a major personal care and baby products brand before taking it public on the Nasdaq in 2021, a milestone that made her the youngest Latina to take a company public through an IPO. She served as the company's chief creative officer for over a decade before stepping down from that leadership role, while remaining on Honest's board of directors to continue providing strategic guidance.

Beyond Honest, Alba has built a broader career as an entrepreneur and public figure. She authored the New York Times bestseller "The Honest Life," has served on the boards of Yahoo, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee, and children's nonprofit Baby2Baby, and continues to appear in film and television projects, including co-hosting the Roku unscripted series "Honest Renovations," which is heading into its fourth season. Earlier this year, Alba signed with talent agency CAA, adding to her existing representation, a move that reflected her continued active presence across both entertainment and business ventures.

Personal life developments

Alba's public profile has also been shaped by personal changes over the past year and a half. She and her former husband, film producer Cash Warren, announced their separation in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage, and the couple has since finalized their divorce. Alba and Warren share three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8. Since the split, Alba has been in a relationship with actor Danny Ramirez, whom she began dating in July 2025. The couple has been seen publicly on several occasions since, including a romantic getaway that Alba shared with fans on social media.

A recognizable presence in entertainment and fashion

Alba's willingness to experiment with bold, high-fashion styling has become a recurring theme in her public image in recent months, with outlets covering her looks framing them as evidence of her continued relevance in both the entertainment and fashion spaces, more than two decades into her career. Her latest New York City appearance, built around the Bouguessa minidress and layered Frankie Shop skirt, continues that pattern, offering fans another example of how she has blended her established Hollywood profile with an increasingly visible presence in contemporary fashion.

What's next for Alba

With her business ventures continuing through her board roles and creative projects, her acting career still active, and her personal life drawing continued public interest following her divorce and new relationship, Alba remains one of the more consistently visible figures spanning entertainment, fashion and business. Her latest social media post from New York City adds to a growing archive of style moments that have kept her fashion choices, alongside her broader career, a regular subject of coverage this year.