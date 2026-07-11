New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed Friday that Taylor Swift has already paid the city more than $160,000 to cover the permit and police security costs associated with her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, addressing criticism that had emerged over the use of taxpayer-funded police resources for the high-profile event.

Swift and Kelce married July 3 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan before roughly 1,000 guests, in a ceremony that quickly became one of the year's biggest pop culture moments. The event required street closures and crowd control around the Midtown venue, drawing complaints from some New Yorkers who argued the celebrations strained city resources and worsened traffic, particularly with police already stretched thin managing Independence Day festivities around the same period.

Mamdani addressed the matter directly during a press conference Friday after a reporter asked whether Swift would reimburse the city for police overtime tied to the event. "Taylor Swift will be paying, has paid already, the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event, and for the response to that event," Mamdani told reporters. "And that was a permit that was finalized, I think, in just the days before the event itself."

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When pressed on whether the figure covered only the permit fee or also included NYPD overtime costs, Mamdani said the payment was specifically for the permit, leaving open the possibility that the city could still incur additional expenses tied to police staffing. The New York Police Department deployed dozens of officers to manage street closures and traffic in the areas surrounding Madison Square Garden during the wedding weekend, according to the department.

The scrutiny over public resources came despite the wedding otherwise unfolding as a largely private, celebrity-studded affair. Media reports have pegged the overall cost of the multi-day wedding celebration at around $15 million to more than $30 million, figures that included the transformation of Madison Square Garden into an elaborate secret-garden-themed venue for the ceremony. Ahead of the festivities, Swift and Kelce were reported to have donated roughly $26 million to a range of New York-based charities, including organizations focused on hunger relief, food banks, education and music programs.

The guest list read like a cross-section of Hollywood and professional sports, with attendees including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, along with actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, soccer star Abby Wambach, and NFL players Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp. Guests were photographed arriving at Madison Square Garden in black-tie attire ahead of a scheduled cocktail hour.

The ceremony itself departed from several wedding traditions. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated, and the couple opted against a traditional bridal party of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother, retired NFL center Jason Kelce, stood beside him as best man, according to a representative for the couple. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch had addressed the department's role ahead of the event during a security briefing, saying the department would "have a detail in place" for the wedding.

Swift and Kelce's relationship first drew public attention in 2023, after Kelce revealed he had attempted to give the singer a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number during a stop on her Eras Tour. Weeks later, Swift began attending Kansas City Chiefs games, fueling public speculation about the pair, and she went on to become a regular presence at Chiefs games throughout the following seasons, frequently cheering Kelce on from the stands. Swift publicly confirmed the relationship in December 2023, and the couple later made their relationship Instagram official in June 2024. Kelce, in turn, became a fixture at Swift's concerts throughout her record-breaking Eras Tour, which wrapped as one of the highest-grossing tours in music history. The couple announced their engagement in August 2025, roughly eleven months before their wedding.

Representatives for Swift had not issued a public response to Mamdani's comments as of Friday. A representative for the singer previously confirmed wedding details to media outlets, including the identities of the couple's chosen honor attendants and the scale of the guest list, but has not publicly addressed the permit payment or broader criticism over the use of city police resources.

The episode adds a municipal-finance footnote to a wedding that had already generated intense global interest, both for the celebrity power couple at its center and for the sheer scale of the celebration. Questions over the cost of policing large-scale celebrity events in New York City are not new, though the scrutiny in this instance was heightened by the wedding's proximity to the Fourth of July holiday, when the NYPD is typically already operating under heightened staffing demands across the five boroughs.

Mamdani's confirmation appeared to resolve at least part of the controversy by establishing that Swift had already settled the permit costs associated with the event before it took place, rather than leaving an outstanding bill for the city to absorb. Whether any additional costs tied to police overtime beyond the initial permit fee will ultimately fall to the city, or be billed separately to the couple, remains unclear based on Mamdani's remarks, which specified only that the $160,000 figure covered the permit itself.

For now, the wedding stands as one of the most closely watched celebrity events in recent memory, drawing attention not only for its star-studded guest list and lavish production but also for the unusual public accounting of what it cost New York City taxpayers to help make it happen. City officials have not indicated whether further financial details related to the event will be released, and Mamdani's office did not immediately provide additional comment beyond the mayor's remarks at Friday's press conference.