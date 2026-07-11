Jay-Z Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Concert Series at Yankee Stadium With Surprise Sets From Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Jay-Z opened his 30th anniversary concert series in dramatic fashion Friday night, bringing out wife Beyoncé and 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for surprise performances during the kickoff show at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The rapper, born Shawn Carter, launched the concert series marking three decades in the music industry with a hometown show at the Bronx ballpark on July 10. The evening quickly turned into a family affair when Beyoncé joined her husband onstage for a rendition of "Can't Knock the Hustle," a track that originally featured Mary J. Blige on its hook. Beyoncé stepped into that role for the live performance, strutting across the stage as she delivered the verse to the crowd's delight.

As the song wound down, Jay-Z turned to the audience and declared, "Oh, she can sing," prompting Beyoncé to respond by telling the crowd, "Give it up for my baby," a moment that drew a smile from her husband. The exchange, captured and shared on social media, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

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The surprises continued later in the show when Jay-Z brought out Blue Ivy for a performance of "Feelin' It," a track from his 1996 debut album "Reasonable Doubt." The teenager closed out the song with a piano solo, drawing a loud ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd. Jay-Z responded by telling the audience to "make some noise for the legendary Blue Ivy Carter," before the father and daughter shared a lengthy embrace onstage.

Friday's show marked the latest milestone in what has become a rapidly growing public career for Blue Ivy, who has increasingly stepped into the spotlight alongside her parents in recent years. She previously joined her mother as a performer on both the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and the Cowboy Carter World Tour in 2025, appearances that showcased her development as both a dancer and performer well before Friday's piano solo.

Blue Ivy's involvement in her mother's Renaissance tour was originally intended to be a single one-night appearance. However, after reading critical comments about her debut performance, the then-11-year-old asked to try again, working to refine her routine until she felt it met her own standards. That persistence set the stage for a more expansive role during the Cowboy Carter tour two years later, when the then-13-year-old danced alongside her mother throughout the three-hour show across 32 performances over three months. During that tour, she also earned a series of solo moments, including a widely shared dance cover of Beyoncé's 2006 hit "Déjà Vu" that fans nicknamed "Déjà Blue" after it circulated online.

Jay-Z has spoken publicly about his daughter's musical development, describing her piano playing in glowing terms during an interview with GQ published in March. "She's a crazy pianist," he said, adding that Blue Ivy has resisted formal instruction in favor of teaching herself. "She won't let us get her a teacher. She doesn't want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she'll be like 'Play it again' and then she'll teach herself," Jay-Z told the magazine.

He went on to draw a distinction between his daughter's natural musical ability and the effort she has put into performing more broadly. "That's just talent. She doesn't work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do," he said. "I don't think we're going to be able to get her off that stage now."

Friday's Yankee Stadium show is the first stop in a concert series marking Jay-Z's 30th year as a recording artist, a career that began with the 1996 release of "Reasonable Doubt" and has since expanded into one of the most commercially and critically successful runs in hip-hop history. In addition to his music career, Jay-Z has built a broader business empire spanning fashion, spirits, sports representation and streaming, cementing his status as one of the genre's most influential figures over the past three decades.

The rapper has announced additional stops on the anniversary concert series beyond the New York kickoff, including shows planned for Paris and Los Angeles, extending the celebration well beyond his hometown audience. Details on ticketing and additional tour dates have continued to roll out in the lead-up to and following the Yankee Stadium show, with fans and industry observers watching closely to see whether Friday's surprise family appearances become a recurring feature of the tour's later stops.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who share three children together, including Blue Ivy and 9-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, have built a long history of collaborating on and supporting each other's projects throughout their careers, both as recording artists and as business partners. Friday's impromptu duet marked one of several instances in which the couple has blended their individual artistic projects during live performances, following a pattern that has extended in recent years to include their children as well.

The Yankee Stadium show comes amid a particularly active period for both artists individually. Beyoncé has continued to tour behind her "Cowboy Carter" album, which won widespread critical acclaim following its release, while Jay-Z has used the 30th anniversary milestone to revisit material spanning his full catalog, from his earliest work through more recent releases. The blending of eras across generations, capped by Blue Ivy's growing stage presence, appeared to resonate strongly with Friday's audience, based on the crowd reaction captured during both surprise segments of the show.

Neither Jay-Z's nor Beyoncé's representatives issued additional public comment beyond the material shared during the performance itself, and further details about subsequent stops on the anniversary tour, including whether additional family appearances are planned, had not been announced as of Friday night.