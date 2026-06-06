Ariana Grande Pop-Up Merch Shop Draws Crowds in San Francisco Ahead of Bay Area Tour Kickoff

SAN FRANCISCO — Ariana Grande fans lined up early and flocked to a pop-up merchandise store in Union Square this week, eager to grab exclusive tour gear as the pop superstar prepares to launch her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine Tour with shows at Oakland Arena.

The store at 71 Powell St. opened its doors Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m. and will operate daily through Wednesday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No concert ticket is required to shop, giving local fans and visitors a chance to experience the tour's retail offerings even if they missed out on sold-out tickets.

The pop-up supports Grande's first headlining tour in seven years, which kicks off Saturday, June 6, at Oakland Arena. Additional Bay Area performances are scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10. This marks the start of a 41-show run across 10 cities, with subsequent stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and a 10-night residency in London concluding on Sept. 1.

Merchandise Highlights and Tour Hub

The shop features a wide array of items tied to the Eternal Sunshine Tour, including tees, hoodies, accessories, and new vinyl pressings. Fans can also find merchandise from previous eras, such as a "Dangerous Woman" 10th anniversary T-shirt, along with items promoting her upcoming eighth studio album "petal," set for release on July 31.

Prices range from $15 for keychains to $85 for branded hoodies, according to reports from opening day. The store includes apparel, albums and memorabilia displayed on shelves and racks, with exclusive tour caps reading "The Eternal Sunshine Tour '26" among the highlights.

Grande's official online Tour Hub is now live, showcasing the scale of the merchandising operation. It offers hoodies, tees, vinyl, CDs and more, with evidence of strong demand as items from past tours have sold out. The pop-up concept has become a staple of her tours, providing off-site retail experiences in host cities.

On opening day, fans arrived as early as 1 a.m., creating long lines in the heart of San Francisco's shopping district near Market Street. Social media buzzed with photos and videos of the setup, including exclusive merch and new vinyl variants. Some attendees noted the presence of rare items like Positions variants and other collectibles.

A Triumphant Return to the Stage

This tour represents a significant milestone for the Grammy-winning artist, who has spent much of the past few years focused on acting roles, notably starring as Glinda in the two "Wicked" films alongside Cynthia Erivo. Her last major tour was the Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

The Oakland shows carry extra weight as the tour opener, where fans anticipate a set list heavy on tracks from her 2024 album "Eternal Sunshine" as well as hits spanning her career. With no opening act announced for the initial dates, expectations are high for an extended performance filled with the intricate production and vocal prowess that have defined Grande's live shows.

Industry observers note the strategic timing, with "petal" dropping mid-tour on July 31. The album, executive produced and co-written by Grande and frequent collaborator ILYA, has been described by the artist as "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging." Pre-orders are available in multiple formats, including a special "Cloudy Gray Girl" vinyl edition.

Fan Excitement and Local Impact

The Bay Area pop-up has generated significant local excitement. Fans shared stories of dedication, with some waiting hours to enter the store. One attendee, Rajzay Johnson, arrived early and expressed deep connection to Grande's lyrics.

The Chronicle and other outlets reported brisk business, with the store serving as a hub for Arianators — Grande's dedicated fanbase — to connect ahead of the concerts. The location in Union Square, across from familiar retailers, has drawn both concertgoers and casual shoppers.

This marks Grande's first tour appearances in the region in years, heightening anticipation. Tickets for the Oakland Arena dates sold out quickly, leading many to seek alternatives like the pop-up experience or resale markets.

Broader Tour Context

The Eternal Sunshine Tour supports both "Eternal Sunshine" and elements from "Positions," blending eras while introducing new material. Production details remain closely guarded, but rehearsals have fueled speculation about elaborate staging, choreography and potential surprises tied to the new album.

After the Bay Area, Grande heads to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for shows on June 13 and 14, followed by additional dates at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The North American leg emphasizes major markets before the international finale in London.

Analysts point to the tour as a comeback for live performances after Grande's immersion in film projects. The "Wicked" movies boosted her profile among new audiences, potentially expanding her reach as she returns to arenas.

Merchandising as Fan Experience

Pop-up stores like the one on Powell Street play a key role in modern tours, creating immersive retail moments that extend the concert experience. Grande's operation stands out for its scale, with past tours demonstrating rapid sell-outs of limited items. The inclusion of catalog merch alongside fresh tour-specific designs appeals to both longtime supporters and newer fans drawn by her acting work.

Visitors to the San Francisco location have praised the variety, from everyday wearables to collectible vinyl. The shop's limited run aligns precisely with the Oakland residency, maximizing convenience for regional fans.

As the tour launches this weekend, all eyes are on how the opener unfolds at Oakland Arena. Early indicators from the pop-up suggest strong demand and fan enthusiasm that could carry through the 41-date journey.

For those unable to attend the shows, the online hub and future pop-ups in other cities offer access to the official merchandise. With "petal" on the horizon, the summer promises to be a vibrant chapter for Grande and her global fanbase.

The Powell Street store remains open through the final Oakland date, providing one last opportunity for locals to participate in the tour's retail celebration before the production moves south.