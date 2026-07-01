BILLUND, Denmark — The LEGO Group has unveiled a five-set wave built entirely around Olivia Rodrigo, making the 23-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer the first music artist in the company's history to receive multiple dedicated LEGO sets, the Danish toy company announced Monday.

The LEGO Group and Olivia Rodrigo announced a new collaboration that invites fans to step inside the Grammy-award winning, multi-platinum artist's universe across five collectible LEGO sets filled with hidden references, iconic looks and stories from every era of her career.

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The full collection launches globally on August 1 at LEGO.com, LEGO stores and select retailers, with all five sets already available for pre-order. The line sits under the LEGO Editions banner, a relatively new product platform the company launched to connect fans with real-world athletes and cultural figures through collectible display-worthy builds. Until now, LEGO Editions had focused entirely on sport, encompassing football, Formula 1 and other athletic themes. The Rodrigo collaboration marks the platform's first expansion into music.

The announcement arrived fresh off the release of Rodrigo's third studio album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 in its first week of release, posting the biggest opening week of any solo artist in 2026 so far. The timing of the collection alongside a new album cycle positions the partnership as a major pop culture event rather than a standard licensed product announcement.

Speaking about the collaboration, Olivia Rodrigo said: "I've always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the LEGO team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting. There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets — little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me."

Julia Goldin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at the LEGO Group, said: "Olivia Rodrigo has created a world that fans feel deeply connected to — one filled with emotion, individuality, creativity and discovery. With this collection, we wanted to celebrate the passion Olivia brings to every lyric, every hidden clue and every album, while giving fans a meaningful way to connect with her. This collaboration is about more than recreating moments — it's about inspiring fans to build, explore and express themselves through storytelling and creative building."

The lineup includes the Olivia Rodrigo's Flower Bouquet at $49.99, a 400-piece build centered around a purple flower made from electric guitars, along with nods to Rodrigo's Filipino heritage and hidden references for fans to decode. Olivia Rodrigo's Vinyl at $34.99 is a 360-piece brick-built record display inspired by her three chart-topping albums, while the GUTS World Tour gets its own tribute in Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon at $49.99, a 670-piece set inspired by the viral concert moment in which Rodrigo soared above the crowd on a giant crescent moon.

The Concert Moon set includes hidden drawers revealed by pushing a lever on top, plus several photo holders allowing fans to customize the display. Rodrigo's minifigure in that set recreates the outfit she wore during the GUTS World Tour shows, featuring dual-molded legs, side leg printing and a high degree of detail.

The two larger sets round out the wave at higher price points. Olivia Rodrigo's Secret Storage at $79.99 and 1,085 pieces combines iconography from across the collection, including a guitar, a record, her red megaphone, a butterfly and stars, and continues the hidden storage motif built into the Concert Moon set. The largest set, Olivia Rodrigo's Dual Guitar at $119.99, completes the lineup for collectors seeking the full range.

The new LEGO Botanicals and LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo Flower Bouquet is described as the first partner-specific Botanicals set, with both the Editions and Botanicals logos appearing on the packaging. The 400-piece set features a striking purple flower made from electric guitars, with the collection targeting ages 9 to 14.

The scope of the collaboration is notable even by the standards of LEGO Editions, which has previously released multiple sets for high-profile athletes. From a football perspective, Lionel Messi has maxed out at three LEGO sets under the Editions banner, Cristiano Ronaldo has two, while Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have just one apiece. The theme's Formula 1 helmets encompass four different drivers. By contrast, the Rodrigo wave focuses entirely on one artist across five distinct sets at different price points.

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This makes Rodrigo the first music artist to receive multiple dedicated LEGO sets, following one-off releases for the likes of BTS, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and the Spice Girls.

Reaction to the announcement has been sharply divided along demographic lines. Within Rodrigo's fan base, known as Livies, the response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with comments across Instagram and social media expressing excitement about both the sets themselves and what they described as the hidden meanings and callbacks embedded throughout the designs. Outside that fan base, particularly in LEGO-focused communities where older collectors tend to skew male, the announcement has generated significant skepticism, with some questioning the commercial logic of dedicating five sets to a single artist and others expressing frustration that the resources were not directed toward relaunching classic LEGO themes like Castle or Space Police.

Defenders of the collaboration have pushed back firmly on those criticisms, pointing to the strategic rationale behind targeting a demographic the LEGO Group has historically struggled to reach. One industry observer noted that the sets are aimed at girls aged 9 to 14 and people into contemporary pop music, describing the targeting as dead-on for LEGO's strategy of expanding its audience into different passion points and interests.

The five-set wave opens pre-orders immediately, with the first three sets available now at LEGO.com ahead of the global August 1 launch.