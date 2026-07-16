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Kesha has one of the most unusual collections in pop music: more than 1,000 human teeth, mailed to her by fans over more than a decade, that she has since turned into jewelry, a bra top and a full headdress.

The singer, known for hits including "TiK ToK," "Timber" and "Praying," has spoken publicly about the collection for years, most recently addressing it again in interviews where she explained why she continues to hold onto the teeth and what she has made from them.

"I made a necklace, an earring and then a belt and then a crown," Kesha said, describing the pieces she has crafted from the real teeth sent in by supporters.

The hobby dates back to at least 2012, when Kesha, then performing as Ke$ha, first asked fans to mail her their teeth. She has said the response was overwhelming. "I asked for them to send me their teeth and I got, like, over 1,000 human teeth," she told interviewers at the time. "I made it into a bra top, and a headdress, and earrings and necklaces. I've worn it out!"

Kesha has since described the origins of the collection as tied to her closeness with her fan base rather than any singular artistic plan. Appearing on the "Las Culturistas" podcast, she recalled how the idea began almost by accident. "The teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans and then someone was like, 'My child lost their teeth,' and I was like, 'Can I have them?'" she said.

Rather than let baby teeth or extracted teeth go to waste, Kesha has framed the collection as a form of reuse. "Do you flush them down the toilet? Where are they going? Give them to me. Can I actually have them? It's not a drill, not a joke," she said, before adding with a laugh, "I am a pop star and I need your teeth."

She has also acknowledged that the collection tends to unsettle some people, saying she enjoys the reaction it draws. "Then I just started collecting them because it kind of freaks out straight men," she said in the same interview.

Beyond the shock value, Kesha has described a more personal motivation for keeping the teeth. In an appearance on "Call Her Daddy" earlier this year, she explained that the collection has become a way of holding onto small physical connections to people she cares about. "It just reminds me when I have a little piece of the people I love," she said.

That sentiment extends beyond her human fans. Kesha said she also keeps teeth from her own cats after veterinary procedures. "I have my cats, they had to get their little teeth taken out. They're little kitty wisdom teeth. I collect those too," she said.

The teeth collection is not the only unconventional keepsake in Kesha's life. During the same "Call Her Daddy" conversation, she revealed that her mother, Rosemary, had saved her placenta after giving birth to her, storing it in the family's basement for roughly two decades before Kesha eventually had it turned into a piece of jewelry.

Kesha's fascination with the material history of the body has occasionally intersected with more difficult periods in her life. In January 2014, while in treatment for an eating disorder, a friend used Kesha's social media account to thank fans for their support and, on the singer's behalf, put out a renewed call for teeth to continue the project while she was in the facility. A message posted at the time said she was "doing well and needs more of your teeth to make art with at the treatment center." According to later reporting, the treatment center was ultimately unable to accept packages containing real human teeth due to biohazard concerns, though fans were told that packages of fake teeth would be accepted instead.

Kesha has continued to display pieces from the collection throughout her home and has periodically shown them off publicly, including photos of the teeth headdress she wore to promote her 2012 album "Warrior." A limited jewelry line built around the concept, called Kesha Rose, later sold out several of its pieces, including items made using real teeth sent in by fans following her original request.

The singer's willingness to keep revisiting the topic in interviews, more than a decade after she first asked fans to mail her their teeth, has kept the collection a recurring point of fascination for both longtime followers and new audiences discovering the story for the first time. It has also become something of a signature quirk for an artist whose career has long embraced the unconventional, from glitter-caked album art to lyrics celebrating chaos and excess.

Kesha's broader career has continued to grow alongside the collection's notoriety. She has scored two number-one albums on the Billboard 200 with "Animal" and "Rainbow," and has landed ten top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "TiK ToK," "Right Round" with Flo Rida, "Blah Blah Blah," "Your Love Is My Drug," "Take It Off," "We R Who We R," "Blow," "Die Young" and "Timber" with Pitbull.

For now, Kesha shows no sign of retiring the hobby. Between the human teeth, the cat teeth and the other unusual keepsakes scattered through her home, the singer has built a collection that doubles as both an art project and, by her own account, a way of staying close to the people and animals she loves — one discarded tooth at a time.

This story touches on eating disorder recovery. If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available through the National Alliance for Eating Disorders helpline.