Read more Meghan Markle 'Warned' Prince Harry About Palace Rejection, Insider Source Claims Amid Tense UK Visit Meghan Markle 'Warned' Prince Harry About Palace Rejection, Insider Source Claims Amid Tense UK Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to stay away from a family gathering last week between King Charles III and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children was a deliberate, strategic choice rather than a snub, according to a royal commentator who spoke to Fox News Digital.

King Charles reunited with Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, last Friday during the couple's trip to Britain, a meeting that had fueled speculation about a possible broader reconciliation within the royal family. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales did not take part in the gathering, notably staying away from the California-based couple amid their continuing estrangement.

A 'Strategic' Absence, According to a Royal Commentator

Royal expert Helena Chard, speaking to Fox News Digital, characterized William and Kate's absence from the reunion as a calculated decision rather than a sign of ongoing hostility toward Harry and Meghan.

"I don't see the Prince and Princess of Wales' absence as a snub. It is strategic. You can't have an institutional reconciliation without Prince William, the future king," Chard said.

That framing suggests that any broader, formal reconciliation between the royal family and the Sussexes would require William's direct involvement and endorsement, given his position as heir to the throne, and that his absence from Friday's more private gathering may have been intended to preserve that distinction between a personal family visit and a wider institutional shift.

A Continuing Rift Between the Brothers

Despite Charles' private meeting with Harry's family, Chard indicated that the underlying tension between William and Harry remains unresolved. According to her characterization of the situation, the relationship between the two brothers continues to be defined by an extended period of estrangement.

"Reports still describe a 'total blackout' between the brothers," Chard said. "There is no sign of the rift subsiding anytime soon."

That assessment suggests that while King Charles has taken personal steps toward reconnecting with Harry's branch of the family, any broader thaw between William and his younger brother remains, according to Chard's characterization, a separate and still unresolved matter.

Charles' Motivations Behind the Reunion

According to Chard, King Charles has long expressed a desire to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, despite the broader family rift that has persisted since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties. Chard described the King's motivations in personal, rather than institutional, terms.

"Despite years of public fallout, he would not pass up the opportunity to privately see his grandchildren," Chard said, adding that with Charles continuing treatment for cancer, "family matters more than ever" to the monarch at this stage.

That framing positions Friday's meeting as driven primarily by Charles' personal desire to maintain a relationship with his grandchildren, rather than as a formal step toward resolving the broader institutional and personal tensions that have defined the royal family's relationship with Harry and Meghan since their departure from official royal duties.

A 'Delicate Balancing Act' for the Crown

Chard also addressed the broader significance of the King's reunion with Harry's family, describing the situation as requiring careful management given the competing symbolic and practical considerations involved.

"It is, however, a delicate balancing act for the crown. Symbolically, this meeting was huge, but it's not an institutional reconciliation. Charles had always left the door open. I guess it's a few small steps forward," Chard said.

According to that assessment, Friday's reunion represented meaningful personal progress in Charles' relationship with Harry, Meghan and their children, even as it fell short of signaling any formal, broader reconciliation between the working members of the royal family and the Sussexes.

Ongoing Public Interest in the Royal Rift

The dynamics between the King, Prince William and Prince Harry have remained a subject of sustained public and media interest since Harry and Meghan's 2020 decision to step back from official royal duties and relocate to the United States. That interest has only intensified amid King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment, with observers frequently speculating about whether health considerations might eventually prompt a broader reconciliation within the family.

Friday's meeting between Charles and Harry's family adds to a series of developments this year that have kept the royal family's internal dynamics in the headlines, even as questions remain about the depth and durability of any progress made toward repairing relationships strained by years of public disagreement and separation.

What Comes Next

For now, according to Chard's characterization, any further steps toward reconciliation appear likely to unfold gradually and on a limited basis, distinguishing between Charles' personal desire to maintain contact with his grandchildren and the broader, more complicated question of whether William and Harry's relationship might eventually improve as well.

Given the continued absence of any public engagement between William, Kate and the Sussexes during their recent UK visit, observers say it remains unclear when, or whether, a more comprehensive reconciliation between the full family might take shape. As it stands, Friday's meeting appears to represent a narrowly personal gesture from King Charles rather than a broader institutional shift within the royal family's approach to Harry and Meghan.