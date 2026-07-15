The United States launched a fourth consecutive night of strikes against Iran early Wednesday, as the conflict over control of the Strait of Hormuz continued to intensify and pushed the two nations closer to what officials on both sides now describe as the brink of all-out war.

U.S. Central Command said it began launching a new wave of strikes against Iran at around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, following overnight attacks that continued a pattern of near-daily military action stretching back more than a week. In a post on social media platform X, Central Command described the purpose of the latest strikes.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the Central Command statement said.

Iran Reports Dozens of Casualties

Iranian officials said the strikes have taken a significant human toll on the country's southern coastal regions in recent days. Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a social media post Wednesday morning that more than 30 people had been killed in recent attacks on Iran's southern regions, though she did not elaborate further on the circumstances.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said separately that more than 260 people had been wounded across the country in the latest wave of attacks, though he likewise did not specify the exact number of fatalities associated with the wounded total. Central Command later confirmed it had concluded its latest round of strikes, which it said began around 10:00 GMT and lasted approximately 90 minutes, targeting coastal defense systems and other military infrastructure Iran has used against commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Iran Retaliates Against US Bases in the Gulf

In response to the continued American strikes, Tehran said Wednesday it had targeted U.S. military infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, marking a significant expansion of the conflict's geographic footprint beyond direct exchanges between the U.S. and Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released video footage that it said showed missiles being launched toward Bahrain and Kuwait as part of the retaliatory strikes.

The escalation follows a pattern that has defined the conflict since late June, when a fragile period of relative calm broke down entirely. On June 25, Iran struck a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a U.S. military response the following day against Iranian military targets near the waterway. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on June 27 that it had targeted U.S. military positions, triggering additional American strikes, before both sides reportedly agreed to "stand down for now" on June 28, according to a Trump administration official who spoke with CNN at the time.

A Brief Diplomatic Opening, Then Renewed Violence

That pause proved short-lived. U.S. and Iranian negotiators traveled to Doha, Qatar, on July 1 for indirect talks, with Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari describing the discussions as making "positive progress" at the time. But the diplomatic momentum collapsed less than a week later, when Iran fired on three commercial vessels in Oman's territorial waters near the strait on July 7, prompting Central Command to launch what it described as punitive strikes against Iran in response.

Read more Trump Says US Struck Iran 'Very Hard' as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate Rapidly Across Persian Gulf Trump Says US Struck Iran 'Very Hard' as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate Rapidly Across Persian Gulf

The situation deteriorated further in the days that followed. On July 13, U.S. attacks across Iran continued into the afternoon, killing at least two people according to Iranian media reports, while President Trump announced he would reinstate a naval blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The following day, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had "struck and disabled" two vessels it described as "rogue supertankers," while the UK Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed two tankers had reported being hit by missiles while transiting the southern route of the strait.

Trump Renews Threat Against Iranian Infrastructure

President Trump has renewed his threat to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table, according to reporting on the current state of the conflict. That threat has added further pressure to an already volatile situation, with tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continuing to serve as the primary flashpoint driving the two countries back toward broader confrontation.

Despite the intensity of the fighting, commercial shipping traffic through the strait has continued at a reduced but notable level, with data showing 17 commercial vessels transited the critical waterway on Tuesday.

Economic Ripple Effects Reach US Consumers

The renewed conflict has begun affecting everyday consumers in the United States. Gas prices rose another 3 cents to $3.89 for a gallon of regular gasoline in AAA's latest daily reading Wednesday, continuing an upward trend that has added 10 cents to the average price over the past week alone as fighting in the Middle East resumed.

That increase reverses nearly two months of steadily falling gas prices, which had declined on hopes that the war had ended and that the Strait of Hormuz would remain fully open. Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran on June 18, the strait had reopened and tankers previously trapped in the Persian Gulf began exiting the region. However, continued Iranian strikes on vessels in the waterway ultimately led Trump to declare last week that the ceasefire brokered by that agreement was effectively over.

A Conflict With No Clear End in Sight

The current fighting represents the latest chapter in a war that began on February 28, when the United States launched what Trump described as "major combat operations" against Iran, in coordination with Israeli forces, following the killing of several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in earlier joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. The conflict has since drawn in additional regional actors, including Hezbollah's parallel conflict with Israel in Lebanon, and has repeatedly disrupted commercial shipping, regional aviation and energy markets throughout the broader Gulf region.

As of this week, the total cost of the war to U.S. taxpayers has been estimated at more than $113 billion, according to figures cited as of June 2026, a total that continues to climb as the conflict shows no clear signs of resolution. With both sides continuing to exchange strikes and diplomatic efforts having repeatedly failed to produce a lasting ceasefire, the situation across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region remains highly volatile, with officials and analysts offering no clear indication of when, or how, the current escalation might ultimately subside.