SEOUL — Princess Anne paid tribute to British soldiers who fought and died in one of the Korean War's bloodiest engagements as she began an official tour of South Korea this week, marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River.

The Princess Royal, joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, traveled to the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Tuesday for a commemorative service honoring the fallen. She laid a wreath of red flowers at the base of a lion statue in tribute to British servicemen who died in the conflict, described as the deadliest engagement endured by the British Army since the Second World War.

Anne also personally placed a single white chrysanthemum on the grave of Private Martin Hogan, a soldier who served with the British Army's Black Watch regiment and died at age 19 on July 14, 1952. The gesture came on the exact anniversary of his death.

A Desperate Last Stand

The Battle of Imjin River unfolded over three days, from April 22 to 25, 1951, when roughly 4,000 troops from the British 29th Brigade, including about 700 soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment, faced an overwhelming force of more than 27,000 soldiers from China's 63rd Army.

Vastly outnumbered, the unit that became known as the "Glorious Glosters" made a last stand on a hill designated Point 235, which was later renamed Gloster Hill in honor of their defense. The fighting proved catastrophic for the British forces: 59 men died defending the position, while 526 others were taken prisoner, 180 of them wounded. An additional 34 soldiers later died while held in captivity.

Despite the heavy losses, the stand at Imjin River carried lasting strategic significance. The delay it imposed on advancing Communist forces prevented Chinese troops from outflanking South Korean and United Nations forces and blocked what could have been a direct assault on Seoul, the South Korean capital, during a critical phase of the war.

A Tour Rooted in Diplomatic History

Tuesday's ceremony marked Princess Anne's first visit to South Korea since 2018, when she attended the Winter Olympics in the country. Her current visit follows a longer history of royal engagement with the republic; King Charles III, during his time as Prince of Wales, and his then-wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, undertook an official tour of South Korea in 1992.

Following the cemetery service, Anne traveled to Seoul, where she held an audience with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at his Cheongwadae residence, historically known as the Blue House. The meeting formed part of a broader diplomatic itinerary aimed at reinforcing ties between the United Kingdom and South Korea.

A Reception Blending Tradition and Pop Culture

Later in the capital, Anne attended a reception celebrating the relationship between the United Kingdom and South Korea, where she met members of the K-pop group NMIXX. The British Embassy maintains a girls' empowerment partnership with the group, reflecting an effort to connect traditional diplomatic engagement with contemporary cultural influence, particularly given South Korea's global prominence in the entertainment industry.

The meeting offered a striking contrast to the solemnity of the earlier cemetery service, illustrating the range of engagements typically included in a royal overseas tour, from historical commemoration to modern cultural diplomacy.

Continuing a Long-Haul Overseas Tour

Princess Anne's visit to South Korea is part of a broader long-haul overseas tour, with the Princess Royal set to continue on to Thailand later this week. Her schedule in South Korea includes a series of official engagements beyond the Busan ceremony and Seoul meetings, though further details of her itinerary in the republic have not been fully outlined.

The tour underscores the continued role senior members of the British royal family play in maintaining diplomatic and historical ties with nations tied to Britain's military history, particularly those linked to 20th-century conflicts in which British forces played a significant role.

A Battle Remembered

The Battle of Imjin River remains one of the most commemorated engagements of the Korean War within British military history, largely due to the extraordinary circumstances of the Gloucestershire Regiment's stand against overwhelming numerical odds. The 75th anniversary commemorations this year have drawn renewed attention to the sacrifice made by British troops during the conflict, with ceremonies held both in South Korea and, in various forms, within the United Kingdom.

The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, where Tuesday's service took place, serves as the resting place for thousands of United Nations personnel who died during the Korean War, representing one of the most significant memorial sites associated with the conflict anywhere in the world. The cemetery continues to host visiting dignitaries and veterans' delegations from the many nations whose forces served under the UN command during the war.

A Symbol of Enduring Ties

Princess Anne's visit reflects the continued significance placed on the historical relationship between Britain and South Korea, a bond forged in part through the shared sacrifice of the Korean War era and sustained since through diplomatic, economic and cultural exchange. As she continues her tour through the region this week, the visit stands as a reminder of the human cost borne by British forces during the conflict, more than seven decades after the guns at Imjin River fell silent.