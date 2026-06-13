NEW YORK — Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, John Fogerty, members of KISS and other influential songwriters were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night in a ceremony that blended emotional tributes, career-spanning performances and candid reflections on the craft of songwriting.

The event at the Marriott Marquis honored a diverse class of creators whose work has shaped popular music across generations. Swift's induction marked a historic milestone as the first recipient of the organization's Hal David Starlight Award to advance to full membership in the Hall of Fame. The night featured memorable performances, heartfelt speeches and a celebration of the collaborative spirit behind some of music's most enduring hits.

Taylor Swift's Historic Induction

Taylor Swift capped the evening as one of the night's most anticipated inductees. Despite a hoarse voice from cheering at a New York Knicks game the previous night, she delivered a thoughtful 23-minute speech that reflected on her songwriting journey. The pop superstar, who received the Hal David Starlight Award in 2010, expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the communal nature of music creation.

Swift brought an impressive group of friends and collaborators to support her, creating one of the evening's most talked-about moments. Her presence underscored the event's blend of contemporary stardom and songwriting legacy. The audience responded with enthusiasm as she reflected on the personal and artistic growth that has defined her career.

John Fogerty's Memorable Speech

Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty, recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, delivered one of the night's most compelling speeches. The 81-year-old traced his musical life from childhood influences to his landmark hits, pulling out a 1967 notebook containing early lyrics for "Proud Mary."

Fogerty shared stories of his career highs and challenges, including battles over publishing rights. He expressed delight at finally gaining control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog in 2023. Joined by his sons Shane and Tyler, he performed a robust medley including "Proud Mary," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "The Old Man Down the Road."

Steve Miller, who inducted Fogerty, praised him as "one of America's most gifted and enduring songwriters" and highlighted his advocacy for artists' rights.

Alanis Morissette's Powerful Performance

Brandi Carlile paid tribute to Alanis Morissette with a haunting rendition of "Uninvited," accompanied by Sista Strings. Carlile described Morissette as a "singular, once-in-a-lifetime voice" who inspired her as a young listener.

Morissette accepted the honor with a speech focused on songwriting as a survival strategy. She spoke about the emotional catharsis of writing and advocated for arts education in schools. She then delivered an intimate acoustic performance of "Mary Jane" and "You Oughta Know," showcasing the enduring power of her voice and songcraft.

KISS Members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley Honored

Billy Corgan and Johnny Rzeznik performed KISS classics "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Shout It Out Loud" in tribute to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Corgan hailed their "gloom and glam" and 50-year partnership.

Paul Stanley accepted on behalf of the duo, noting Simmons' absence due to a family emergency. Stanley expressed humility at joining such an eclectic group of songwriters and thanked fans for their support while he was "still kicking."

Other Notable Inductions and Moments

Christopher "Tricky" Stewart was inducted with assistance from Tamar Braxton, who performed Beyoncé's "Single Ladies." Stewart traced his path from Chicago session singers in his family to producing major hits like Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body."

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle received tributes for their work with Tina Turner, including "What's Love Got to Do With It." Jane Seymour introduced the duo, who reflected on their songwriting partnership despite jet lag.

Walter Afanasieff was inducted with performances of his hits for Mariah Carey and others. He spoke of his early inspiration from the Beatles and his collaborations with legends like Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.

RAYE received the Hal David Starlight Award, delivering an emotional speech about her journey and advocating for better master royalty points for songwriters.

The Evening's Significance

The Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony remains one of the music industry's most prestigious nights, honoring the craft behind the hits rather than commercial success alone. Nile Rodgers, chairman of the organization, helped guide the evening's tributes.

The 2026 class represented a broad spectrum of genres and eras, from rock anthems to pop hits and R&B classics. The performances and speeches emphasized songwriting as both a personal expression and a collaborative art form.

Industry Context

The event highlighted ongoing discussions about recognition for songwriters in an industry increasingly focused on streaming metrics and viral moments. Inductees stressed the importance of preserving the art of composition amid technological changes.

For Swift, the induction added another milestone to her record-breaking career. Her speech and presence underscored the connection between songwriting and cultural impact.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony celebrated the enduring power of great songs and the writers who create them. As the music industry evolves, events like this reinforce the foundational role of songcraft in connecting artists with audiences across generations.

The night's mix of established legends and rising talents demonstrated the Hall's commitment to honoring both historical contributions and contemporary excellence. Attendees left with renewed appreciation for the collaborative spirit and emotional depth that define exceptional songwriting.

The 2026 class will join previous inductees in the organization's permanent legacy, ensuring their contributions continue to inspire future generations of musicians and songwriters. The ceremony's memorable moments — from Fogerty's heartfelt reflections to Swift's star power — provided a fitting tribute to the art of songwriting in all its forms.

As the music community looks toward the future, the Songwriters Hall of Fame remains a vital institution celebrating the creators whose words and melodies shape culture and memory. The 2026 inductees exemplified the talent, perseverance and creativity that define the highest standards of the craft.