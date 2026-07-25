Brian Doerksen, the Canadian worship leader and songwriter whose music became a fixture of church services around the world for more than three decades, died July 21 at his family home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, following a brief and swift battle with stage 4 cancer. He was 60.

Doerksen passed away peacefully in his sleep at 6:45 a.m., surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement shared by his family on his official Instagram account. The announcement came just days after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer following months of undiagnosed medical issues.

A rapid decline

Doerksen's illness progressed with unusual speed. His family said he had been dealing with unexplained health problems for months before being hospitalized earlier in the month after experiencing severe pain. Doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 cancer by that Saturday, though they were still working to identify the specific type. By Monday, a family update revealed his kidneys had failed, and he died the following morning.

"On July 21st, at 6:45AM, our beloved Brian passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family home, surrounded by those who loved him most," the family's statement said, thanking the "entire community around the world that prayed, gave, and sent incredible messages of love" throughout his illness.

Remembered for his character as much as his music

Doerksen's family described a man who remained focused on others even as his health rapidly declined. "Till the very end, Brian continued to love those around him, encouraging them in who they are, and shared incredible gratitude to those in the medical field who tried their best to help him," the statement said. "He was a beacon of light even in his final moments to his close family and friends, and loved well right to the end." The family added a broader wish for others following his example: "May we all be like him, to love freely, be kind, and grateful even in the midst of the hardest of times."

A pioneering figure in modern worship music

Doerksen was among the most widely sung songwriters in contemporary Christian worship music, best known for songs including "Come, Now Is the Time to Worship," "Refiner's Fire" and "Faithful One," compositions that have been performed in churches across the globe for decades. Raised in a Mennonite Brethren family in British Columbia, Doerksen joined the staff of Langley Vineyard Christian Fellowship in his early 20s, serving as worship pastor into the early 1990s. That role placed him at the forefront of an emerging worship style, plainspoken and guitar-driven, focused on intimacy with God rather than performance, that helped reshape congregational singing worldwide.

Vineyard Worship, the organization closely tied to Doerksen's decades-long career, honored him in a statement following his death. "It is with deep sadness, and with profound gratitude to God, that we honor the life of Brian Doerksen. Brian was one of the fathers of Vineyard Worship," the group said. "Through his songs, leadership and friendship, he helped shape worship in the Vineyard and, far beyond that, the worship of the global Church." The organization added that "generations of us have encountered God through songs like 'Come, Now Is the Time to Worship,' 'Refiner's Fire.'"

Vineyard Worship also emphasized Doerksen's character beyond his musical output. "Those who knew him speak of a man marked by humility, kindness, generosity and deep faith. He was a worshipper before he was a songwriter, and his life reflected the One he so faithfully sang about," the group said, adding that "even in the midst of suffering, he continued to encourage others, overflowing with gratitude and hope."

Tributes from fellow musicians

News of Doerksen's death drew an outpouring of tributes from worship leaders and musicians around the world. British worship artist Tim Hughes wrote, "So deeply gutted by this. I always" admired Doerksen's contribution to the genre, according to Premier Christian News. Singer-songwriter Matt Redman, who has described "Faithful One" as his all-time favorite worship song, said he was deeply saddened by the loss and remembered Doerksen as a constant source of personal encouragement throughout his own ministry.

Veteran Christian radio promoter Chris Hauser reflected on the broad reach of Doerksen's catalog. "Brian Doerksen consistently wrote and performed songs I needed to hear in many important stops in my faith journey," Hauser said. "'Come Now Is the Time to Worship,' 'Refiner's Fire,' 'Purify My Heart' and many others have been the soundtrack for tens of millions over decades."

A career marked by awards and lasting influence

Over the course of his career, Doerksen received numerous awards recognizing his contributions to Christian music, and his songs remain among the most frequently performed in contemporary worship settings globally. His body of work has been credited with helping shape a generation's experience of congregational singing, moving the genre toward a more direct, personal style of musical worship that continues to influence songwriters today.

Survived by his family

Doerksen is survived by his wife, Joyce, described by his family as his high school sweetheart and partner of 38 years, along with their six children. His family has expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of support during his illness, and a GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family during this time.

A legacy that endures

For many who have attended a church service over the past three decades, Doerksen's musical fingerprints are likely present in some form, whether through his own compositions or the broader style of worship music his work helped popularize. As tributes continue to arrive from musicians, worship leaders and congregations around the world, Doerksen's family and the broader Vineyard Worship community have framed his death not only as the loss of an influential songwriter, but as the passing of a man whose character, by the accounts of those closest to him, matched the faith he spent his career singing about.