ESPN has signed former Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him on SEC Network and across the network's broader college football coverage even as ESPN carries out a fresh round of layoffs affecting several high-profile on-air personalities.

The network announced the extension Monday, confirming Tebow will remain on staff as the company continues integrating assets from its recent acquisition of NFL Network, a process that has led to significant workforce reductions across both on-air talent and behind-the-scenes production roles.

Tebow's extension

Under the new deal, Tebow will continue appearing on SEC Nation, the SEC Network's weekly Saturday morning pregame show he has hosted for the past decade, along with additional appearances on College Football Live and SportsCenter. Tebow has been a fixture of SEC Network and ESPN's college football programming since first joining the company in 2014, spending 13 seasons as a key voice on SEC Nation.

"I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don't take lightly," Tebow said in a statement. "SEC fans bring a passion that never gets old, and I'm grateful I get to keep doing this alongside people who feel like family."

ESPN president of content Burke Magnus praised Tebow's continued role with the network. "Tim is one of the legendary players in the history of college football and he will continue to be a fixture in our coverage on SEC Network and across ESPN," Magnus said. "Tim's unrivaled experience in the SEC combined with his knowledge and genuine passion for the game make him one of the sport's most credible voices, particularly among the SEC Nation fanbase."

Tebow's on-field résumé remains central to his credibility as an analyst. Over three seasons as Florida's starting quarterback, he threw for nearly 9,000 yards and 83 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007 after passing for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading the Gators to a 9-4 record.

A wave of layoffs across the network

Tebow's extension comes as ESPN moves through what has become one of its largest talent overhauls in recent years, driven by its formal acquisition of NFL Network earlier this year. The cuts, which began with a wave of notifications this week, have affected both on-air personalities and production staff, according to multiple reports citing sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Among those laid off is Ryan Clark, an Emmy-winning NFL analyst whose departure was disclosed under unusual circumstances. According to reporting from The Athletic, Clark was informed he was being let go while actually appearing as a commentator on ESPN's daily football program "NFL Live," after network executives determined the news might otherwise leak before they could tell him directly.

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Also affected is Karl Ravech, one of ESPN's longest-tenured on-air personalities, who joined the network in 1993 and spent more than three decades covering baseball across multiple roles. Ravech served as the voice of "Sunday Night Baseball" from 2022 through last season before that broadcast package shifted to NBC, and he had continued calling MLB games as recently as Monday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. He had also been scheduled to call the Little League World Series for ESPN next month.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was also among those let go, following ESPN's formal absorption of NFL Network into its operations. Pelissero joined NFL Network in 2017 and had become one of its top insiders alongside Ian Rapoport, who signed a multiyear extension with ESPN earlier this year. Additional names affected by the cuts include former NFL MVP and analyst Cam Newton, longtime NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, "SportsCenter" anchor David Lloyd, NFL analyst Bart Scott, and injury expert Stephania Bell.

ESPN's explanation for the cuts

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro addressed the layoffs in a memo sent to staff this week. "Over the past several months, we've made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN," Pitaro wrote. "Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future."

The cuts are described as part of broader reductions taking place across Disney, ESPN's parent company, which were previewed earlier this year by Disney chief executive Josh D'Amaro as part of a wider companywide cost-cutting effort. The layoffs specifically tied to the NFL Network integration reflect the consolidation of overlapping roles between ESPN and NFL Network staff following the merger, which was finalized in January.

A network in transition

The combination of Tebow's extension and the departures of established names like Clark and Ravech illustrates the uneven nature of ESPN's current restructuring, as the network works to reshape its talent roster around its expanded NFL and college football coverage following the NFL Network acquisition. While some longtime contributors are being let go as part of the consolidation, others, including Tebow and NFL insiders like Rapoport, have been retained or extended as ESPN continues to define its programming priorities heading into the fall sports calendar.

With college football season approaching and the NFL preseason on the horizon, ESPN's roster moves this month are likely to shape how the network's flagship programming looks in the months ahead, even as further layoffs tied to the ongoing NFL Network integration remain possible in the weeks to come.