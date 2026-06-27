The New York Mets have fired manager Carlos Mendoza after a dismal 34-47 start to the 2026 season, the team announced Friday, ending his tenure after three years at the helm.

Andy Green was named interim manager for the remainder of the season as the Mets, currently in last place in the National League East, look to salvage what has become a disappointing campaign. The team enters a series against the Philadelphia Phillies 15 games behind division-leading Atlanta and 9.5 games out of the final wild card spot.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Mendoza's positive impact while citing the need for change. "Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis," Stearns said in a statement. "Carlos' impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward."

Owner Steve Cohen echoed the sentiment while expressing disappointment with the team's performance. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Carlos Mendoza for his leadership and unwavering commitment," Cohen said. "He represented this organization with integrity and dedication throughout, and I wish him and his family all the best. Our commitment to bringing our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we've delivered."

Mendoza's Tenure

Mendoza, 46, was in his third season as manager. He led the Mets to an improbable National League Championship Series appearance in 2024, guiding the team from one of the worst records in the majors in June to within two games of the World Series.

However, his second season saw a dramatic collapse, with the Mets squandering an early lead and missing the postseason. This year's campaign has been even more disappointing, with the team falling to a season-high 13 games under .500 following a four-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets entered the season with World Series expectations after a transformative winter under Stearns. Significant roster changes, including departures of key veterans, failed to produce the anticipated results as injuries and underperformance plagued the team.

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Roster Overhaul and Challenges

Stearns' first major move was dismissing most of Mendoza's coaching staff after the previous season. The front office then executed multiple trades and free agent signings to reshape the roster around stars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

Acquisitions included second baseman Marcus Semien, center fielder Luis Robert Jr., and several pitchers. However, injuries to key players including Soto, Lindor, and others have severely impacted performance.

The pitching staff has struggled significantly, with several starters posting high earned run averages. The team's overall ERA in June ranks among the worst in the majors, contributing to the disappointing record.

Offensive production has been inconsistent, with multiple regulars missing extended time due to injuries. The lack of consistent contributions from the revamped lineup has hampered the team's ability to compete.

Interim Manager Green

Andy Green, a former major league player and coach, takes over as interim manager. His experience and familiarity with the organization provide continuity during the transition.

Green will manage a team facing significant challenges but also opportunities to evaluate younger players and test different approaches. His leadership during the remainder of the season could influence future managerial decisions.

The Mets' front office will conduct a thorough search for a permanent replacement while Green handles day-to-day operations. The organization's commitment to winning remains unchanged despite the current struggles.

Fan and Organizational Reaction

Mets fans have expressed frustration with the team's performance after high expectations entering the season. The early struggles and recent losing streak have tested supporter patience.

Owner Cohen's statement acknowledged the disappointment while reaffirming commitment to building a championship team. The organization's substantial investments reflect serious intentions to compete at the highest level.

The decision to part ways with Mendoza, Stearns' original choice as manager, represents a significant acknowledgment that changes were necessary. The front office will now focus on identifying the right leader to guide the team forward.

Broader MLB Context

Managerial changes during the season are not uncommon when teams underperform relative to expectations. The Mets' situation reflects the high-pressure environment of major market franchises with championship aspirations.

The timing of the move allows the organization to evaluate candidates during the remainder of the season while giving Green an opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities. The decision balances immediate needs with long-term planning.

Other teams have made similar midseason adjustments with varying results. The effectiveness of such moves depends on numerous factors including roster talent, coaching staff quality and organizational support.

Looking Ahead

The Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies in their next series, providing an immediate test for the interim manager and roster. Performance in remaining games will influence both short-term evaluations and long-term planning.

The front office will conduct a comprehensive review of the season while beginning the search for a new manager. The organization's direction under Stearns and Cohen suggests continued commitment to building a competitive team.

Fan expectations remain high despite current challenges. The Mets' history of dramatic turns and passionate supporter base provides context for the current situation.

The decision to move on from Mendoza represents a significant moment for the franchise. The coming months will reveal how the organization responds to the challenges and opportunities presented by this change.