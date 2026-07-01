MEXICO CITY — Mexico ended one of football's most agonizing streaks Tuesday, defeating Ecuador 2-0 at a thunderous Estadio Azteca to win their first World Cup knockout stage match in 40 years, with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez sending the co-host nation into the round of 16 before the loudest crowd of this year's tournament.

The victory snapped a run of seven consecutive defeats at the first knockout hurdle that had haunted Mexican football for four decades, dating back to the country's last World Cup as a host in 1986, when El Tri defeated Bulgaria 2-0 at the very same venue to reach the quarterfinals. The margin was identical, the stadium was the same, and Tuesday the ghosts were finally exorcised.

"It had been about 40 years since the last time I saw the Azteca like this," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said after the final whistle.

The buildup to kickoff was disrupted by a one-hour lightning delay that kept both teams off the field while tens of thousands of fans inside the Azteca maintained a deafening atmosphere throughout the wait. When the match finally began, Mexico wasted little time asserting themselves, controlling the tempo from the opening minutes and riding the surge of energy from the crowd.

The breakthrough came early. Quiñones opened the scoring with a standout strike that sent the stadium into a frenzy, and nine minutes later Jiménez doubled the lead with another sharp finish to give Mexico a commanding 2-0 advantage before halftime. The two-goal cushion proved more than sufficient, with Mexico managing the second half professionally even as Ecuador threw reinforcements forward following substitutions.

Ecuador's night ended in further misery when defender Piero Hincapié received a red card in second-half stoppage time under one of the tournament's new rules penalizing players for covering their mouth when communicating with opponents, reducing the South American side to ten men in the closing moments of an already settled contest.

For Aguirre, whose familiarity with the agony of Mexico's knockout exits made the victory particularly personal, the win carried meaning well beyond the result itself.

"This win means a lot to me. I was one of those players who couldn't make it to the fifth game," Aguirre said, referring to Mexico's repeated failures to reach the quarterfinal stage. "It hurts a lot. You get past the group stage and perform well, but then there's a critical error that takes you out. Today, the connection with the fans gave us a boost. This is a spectacular stadium. It's a great night for Mexicans."

Mexico's first half was close to flawless by any measure. They finished the game as just the fourth team in World Cup history to win its first four matches without conceding a single goal, a defensive record that underscores how comprehensively Aguirre has rebuilt the team's structure since taking charge. With the expanded 48-team format meaning Mexico's round of 16 win technically precedes the traditional quarterfinal stage, the co-hosts have not yet technically replicated their 1986 feat of reaching the last eight. That goal remains within reach, however, as Mexico will now face either England or the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Azteca on Sunday.

History suggests betting against them at home would be a considerable risk. Mexico have lost just twice in 89 competitive games at the Azteca, winning 70, and remain unbeaten in all 10 World Cup games played in Mexico City across the tournament's history.

Aguirre was measured but precise in his post-match assessment of how the two halves unfolded.

"The first half is very close to the perfect performance we are aiming for. In the second half, we knew how to defend and adjust to the pressure they applied after making significant changes," he said.

Quiñones was the individual standout of the evening. Tuesday's strike was his third goal of the tournament, lifting him to second place on Mexico's all-time World Cup scoring list, level with legendary forwards Luis Hernández and Javier Hernández, who each netted four goals at the tournament across their careers. The Colombian-born forward, who became eligible to represent Mexico through his club career in Liga MX, has been one of the tournament's breakout performers and will carry enormous expectations heading into the knockout rounds.

Jiménez's goal was equally significant on a personal and historical level. The veteran striker notched his second of the tournament and his 47th goal in a Mexico shirt overall, breaking a tie with Jared Borgetti to become the national team's second-all-time scorer. He now sits five goals behind Javier Hernández's record of 52, and with Mexico still alive in the tournament, the possibility of closing that gap entirely before his career ends has shifted from improbable to genuinely within reach.

Jiménez's presence at this World Cup is, in its own way, the tournament's most remarkable personal story. The 35-year-old nearly died in 2020 after suffering a fractured skull during a Premier League match for Arsenal, an injury so severe that his return to professional football was considered far from certain. That he now stands among the greatest scorers in his country's history, playing at a World Cup on home soil in front of his people, lends an extraordinary emotional resonance to every goal he scores.

Mexico's victory also carries continental significance. El Tri became the first CONCACAF nation to eliminate a CONMEBOL side in a World Cup knockout match. Teams from South America had won the previous five meetings between sides from the two confederations in such stages, making Tuesday's result a landmark moment for North American football beyond the immediate context of the 2026 tournament.

For Ecuador, the exit came as a jarring contrast to the high of their group stage run, which had included a shock defeat of Germany in their final match that seemed to signal the beginning of something special. Instead, they were unable to sustain that momentum into the knockout stage, departing with ten men, a 2-0 defeat and the lingering sense of what might have been in a tournament they had entered believing they could go deep.

Mexico and their fans will take Tuesday for exactly what it was: the end of a long nightmare and the start of something the country has been waiting 40 years to dream again.