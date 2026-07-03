TORONTO — Cristiano Ronaldo ended an eight-game, nine-year wait for a World Cup knockout goal Thursday, stepping up to convert a penalty and then watching substitute Gonçalo Ramos deliver a dramatic stoppage-time header to send Portugal past Croatia 2-1 in a tense, absorbing round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium.

The result sealed Portugal's place in the round of 16, where they will face Spain in Dallas on Monday, July 6, in what promises to be one of the tournament's most anticipated matchups. For Ronaldo, the penalty in the 70th minute broke a streak of nine consecutive knockout-round appearances without a goal stretching back to the 2018 World Cup, finally silencing the most persistent criticism that had surrounded his World Cup legacy heading into what he has confirmed is his final tournament.

Ronaldo wore a jersey bearing the name of the late Diogo Jota after the final whistle, an emotional tribute to the Portuguese forward and Liverpool winger who died last year. The gesture underscored how much this tournament means to the players wearing Portugal's colors, and how personally Ronaldo has approached what is almost certainly his last opportunity to stamp his mark on football's greatest stage.

The match also produced a historically unprecedented moment, as Ronaldo, 41 years and 147 days old, and Croatia captain Luka Modrić, 40 years and 296 days old, shared the same World Cup pitch, marking the first time in the tournament's history that two outfield players both aged over 40 had faced each other in a match.

Portugal dominated the opening half without finding the goal their performance warranted. Rafael Leão created the game's clearest early chance after just four minutes, pulling back across the box for Bruno Fernandes, whose two attempts in quick succession were turned away by goalkeeper Dominik Livaković and the Croatian defense. João Cancelo whipped in a dangerous cross from the right flank in the 30th minute, but neither Fernandes nor Ronaldo could make clean contact with the delivery.

Croatia improved significantly after halftime, and the transformation in the match's dynamic was dramatic. Ivan Perišić, the veteran Croatian winger who entered the fixture in uncertain form, broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Josip Stanišić's cross fell perfectly for him to smash home from close range, punishing Portugal for a lapse in defensive concentration.

Croatia thought they had doubled their lead minutes later when Nikola Vlašić converted, but the effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Leão responded with a fierce drive that rattled the crossbar in the 58th minute. Ronaldo then had the ball in the net around the hour mark in what appeared to be a composed finish, before a VAR check confirmed he had strayed offside in the build-up, a moment that seemed to encapsulate the tortured nature of his relationship with World Cup knockout football.

The penalty that finally broke the drought arrived when Renato Veiga was brought down inside the area. Ronaldo stepped up without hesitation and converted, sending Livaković the wrong way with a low, firm finish to his right. The celebration was intense, a release of the tension that had surrounded his knockout record.

The drama did not end there. Mateo Kovačić struck the upright with a thunderous effort that left the entire Portuguese bench holding its collective breath. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa then produced two extraordinary saves to keep the scoreline level, first using his chest to block Igor Matanović's close-range attempt in the 77th minute in a moment that defied conventional goalkeeping instinct. Petar Šućić also broke free one-on-one with Costa after a solo run that carved open Portugal's defense, but was flagged offside.

The winner came in the dying seconds of stoppage time in a manner befitting the match's theatrical arc. Leão rolled a pass across the six-yard box for Ramos, who arrived at the near post and outjumped the Croatian defense to fire a bullet header into the roof of the net. Croatia scrambled forward in the final moments and appeared to equalize when Rúben Neves deflected a cross into his own net with the last kick of the match, sparking wild Croatian celebrations that were extinguished only after a lengthy VAR review confirmed the attack had been offside from its inception.

The final whistle triggered an emotional scene at Toronto Stadium that went beyond the usual celebration of a tournament victory. Players and staff from both sides gathered to say farewell to Modrić, who at 40 completed what almost certainly represents his final appearance at a World Cup. The Croatian captain, one of the most decorated midfielders of his generation and a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was embraced by opponents and teammates alike in scenes that reflected the respect with which he is regarded across the international football community.

For Portugal, the path forward runs directly through one of the most difficult possible opponents in the round of 16. Spain, the reigning European champions who topped Group H with seven points and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, will provide a dramatically different challenge from the one Croatia presented. Lamine Yamal, Pedri and a full-strength Spanish attack present physical and tactical questions that Croatia's aging midfield never did, and Portugal's defensive vulnerability, exposed by Perišić's equalizer, will need to be addressed if Roberto Martínez's side is to advance past a Spanish team that has outscored Portugal's goal total in the group stage alone.

But for one night in Toronto, those questions could wait. Ronaldo had finally done what every casual football debate had questioned whether he would ever do in a World Cup: scored in the knockout rounds, at the tournament's highest-pressure moment, when his team needed him most.